‘Fake doctor’ Dean Faiello sheds light on botched procedure that left New York woman dead nearly 20 years ago

N.Y. 3-Year-Old and Baby Brother Were Found Stabbed to Death in Bathtub, and Mom Is Suspect
Dimone Fleming, 22, who may have been suffering from postpartum depression, is charged with murder A woman in the Bronx borough of New York City has been accused of killing her two young sons, who were found dead in a bathtub, according to multiple reports. On Sunday, Dimone Fleming, 22, was charged with multiple counts of murder after her two young boys were found dead inside her apartment, located within the Echo Place Family Shelter, a facility for homeless families. The previous night, the children — 11-month-old Octavius Canada...
Dead New York Man Who Lived 'Under The Radar' Was Actually High-Profile Missing Connecticut Dad
A man known as "Richard King" in upstate New York died recently as a result of a medical emergency, and authorities discovered he was really Connecticut family man Robert Hoagland, who disappeared nearly 10 years ago. The high-profile cold case of a missing Connecticut man took a bizarre turn this...
Daily Beast
Man Who Mysteriously Vanished Turns Up Dead a Decade Later Under New Name
A Connecticut man who mysteriously disappeared nearly a decade ago in a high-profile case that was featured on a missing persons’ TV program was found dead on Monday in Upstate New York, where he’d been living under a new name. Connecticut authorities announced the shocking discovery on Wednesday,...
Little Boy, 2, Starves to Death After His Father Suffers Fatal Heart Attack in New York Apartment
David Conde Jr. was described as "a beautiful baby boy with curly locks, that had a determined smile and sweet disposition" The cause of death for a New York father and his 2-year-old son has been determined nine months after they were found dead in their apartment, officials said. David Conde, Sr., who died in February, suffered from "cardiovascular disease", the Ontario County Sheriff's Office announced earlier this week, per NBC News. David Conde, Jr. subsequently died of starvation, police added. His death was ruled an accident. "It is believed that Mr. Conde...
Oklahoma continues death row killing series by executing inmate on his birthday despite attorneys claims that he was mentally ill
Oklahoma executed Richard Fairchild on Thursday, the seventh inmate Oklahoma has executed since October 2021.
NYC woman Kathleen Casillo, who drove through BLM protest, says no to plea deal again
A Queens woman accused of driving her car through a Black Lives Matter protest rejected a plea deal for the second time — even though she could face up to seven years in the slammer if convicted at trial. Kathleen Casillo, 53, plowed her BMW into pedestrians in Midtown Manhattan in a caught-on-video incident in December 2020, but she has claimed she hit the pedal out of fear of an angry mob that was trying to pull her and her daughter from the car. Casillo’s lawyer told The Post she said no to a deal that would have had her plead guilty...
Aspiring Bronx actor beat his wife with a hammer before death plunge: police
An aspiring actor was a real-life killer who beat his wife with a hammer before tossing her from a sixth-story Bronx window — and then jumping to his death, police sources said. Mother of two Ornela Shehi, 28, died from blunt force trauma in the brutal August homicide/suicide, where one of the kids was heard wailing “Mom! Mom!” by neighbors in the Morris Park building. Her husband, Florind ...
Ted Cruz’s 14-year-old daughter stabs her own arms in their Texas home
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s family is requesting privacy after his teenage daughter was reportedly taken to the hospital with self-inflicted stab wounds. Police were called to the Republican senator’s Houston home Tuesday night, following reports of a 14-year-old with wounds on their arms, according to ABC affiliate KTRK.
Lesbian couple confesses after boy's body found tortured with severed skull
A woman in Indiana admitted Tuesday to neglecting her young brother, who endured months of isolation, torture, and eventually died after his skull was severed from his body.
Cops Make Grisly Discovery After 2-Year-Old Answers FaceTime Instead of Mom
Concerned co-workers FaceTimed Javonni Jenkins when she didn’t show for work on Wednesday morning, but it was Jenkins’ 2-year-old son who picked up, and he appeared to be alone. This sent Jenkins’ colleagues scrambling to her Chicago apartment, where they met with police to bust in and conduct a welfare check. Responding officers were met with a grisly scene, however, as both Jenkins, 27, and her father, 79-year-old Curtis Hardman, had been shot dead. “We came a little too late,” Nicole Worth, a co-worker, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “We saved the baby. That’s all we could do.” Cops said Jenkins’ son was uninjured and oblivious to the horror—playing with toys while his mom's co-workers were on FaceTime with him. Cops have not made an arrest in connection to the two deaths. Jenkins, a beloved medical assistant at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago, “loved being a mother,” her sister, Angela Brooks, told the Sun-Times. “She was a beautiful individual.”Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
The Last Woman Ever Executed In California Was Obsessed With Her Son And Wanted Him All For Herself
Elizabeth Duncan was the last woman ever executed in California in 1962. She was far from repentant and had an unhealthy obsession with her son. It soon blossomed into an uncontrolled rage. But how did she get here?
Drug lord 'La Barbie' is not currently in federal custody, Bureau of Prisons says
Mexican-American drug trafficker Edgar Valdez Villareal, alias "La Barbie," is "not currently in federal custody" in the United States, the Federal Bureau of Prisons told CNN.
Solihull incident – latest: Schoolgirl tried to rescue boys from frozen lake with branch
A friend of one of the boys who died after falling through an icy lake in Solihull said the group fell into the water after trying to save their trapped friend.Three boys aged 11, 10 and eight years old died after falling into Babbs Mill Lake on Sunday afternoon.A six-year-old boy also remains in critical condition, while officers have played down fears that others were trapped in the lake after nearly 24 hours went by without anyone else being reported missing.Tommy Barnet, 10, told Sky News that he heard details of the tragic incident. He said: “They were all...
‘Torso Killer’ admits killing 5 women decades ago near NYC
A serial killer known as the “Torso Killer” admitted Monday to killing a 23-year-old woman outside a Long Island shopping mall in 1968 and four other women decades ago.Richard Cottingham was arraigned earlier this year on a second-degree murder charge in connection with Diane Cusick's death during a trip she made to buy shoes at the suburban Green Acres Mall. Cottingham is believed to be one of America’s most prolific serial killers and has already been convicted in 11 other killings.Appearing virtually from a New Jersey prison for the Nassau County Court hearing, Cottingham was sentenced to 25 years...
Our First Look at Alleged Club Q Gunman Anderson Lee Aldrich
Police in Colorado have released the booking photo of the man they say opened fire inside an LGBTQ+ nightclub over the weekend, killing five people and injuring at least a dozen others. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, has been arrested on murder and hate crime charges. According to police, Aldrich opened...
Convicted Tri-State Area Serial Killer Dubbed 'Torso Killer' Confesses To Five Long Island Murders
DNA connected Richard Cottingham to the 1968 murder of Diane Cusick. As part of a plea deal, Cottingham has now confessed to the murders of Mary Beth Heinz, Laverne Moye, Sheila Heiman and Marita Rosado Nieves. Convicted serial killer Richard Cottingham has confessed to five murders after striking a plea...
Huge update in Orsolya Gaal death as handyman lover David Bonola is sentenced after fatally stabbing NYC mom
THE handyman who fatally stabbed his estranged lover over 50 times and crammed her body in her son's hockey bag has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Earlier this month, David Bonola, 44, pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter and confessed to killing Orsolya Gaal, 51, as part of a plea deal.
A hospital apologized for 'disrespectful and unprofessional comments' made by nurses in a TikTok video that discussed their patient 'icks'
A group of nurses in Atlanta appear to have been fired after mocking patients on social media as Emory Healthcare called them "former employees."
California Woman, 29, Went Missing in Mexico After Last Seen Walking Her Dog
Monica De Leon was last seen heading to a gym in Guadalajara, Mexico, a Facebook page created to find her said The friends and family of Monica De Leon are searching for her after she vanished during a trip to Mexico. A Facebook page titled "Help Us Find Monica De Leon" was started earlier this month in an effort to find the 29-year-old. According to the social media profile, De Leon was heading to a Fit4Life gym in the Guadalupe Fraction when she was allegedly "forced into...
‘I Am Vanessa Guillén’: The Army Soldier Whose Brutal Murder Became a Rally Cry
Vanessa Guillén was an accomplished, athletic, hard-working ,and ambitious young woman when, following her graduation from high school, she enlisted in the army. Though her mother Gloria didn’t want her to embark on that path, Vanessa had dreamed of military service for her entire life, and by all accounts she was supremely cut out for it. Yet upon being stationed at Texas’ Fort Hood—one of the U.S.’s largest bases—Vanessa started to change, losing weight and developing insomnia. Something was wrong, and it culminated on April 22, 2020, when the 20-year-old soldier suddenly vanished.Director Christy Wegener’s Netflix documentary I Am Vanessa...
