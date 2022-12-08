ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PWLiving

Comments / 0

Related
PWLiving

Student Meteorologists at Buckland Mills Elementary Compare Notes with NBC4s’ Doug Kammerer

Six second grade classes at Buckland Mills Elementary School have been learning about climate changes and the tools used to track weather conditions over time. Each student has studied weather-measuring devices and have applied that knowledge to develop their own equipment, including bracelets for tracking the Earth’s water cycle, gauges for measuring rain levels, and weathervanes for tracking the direction of the wind.
GAINESVILLE, VA
PWLiving

Springwoods Elementary School Family Literacy Night

The Family Literacy Night held recently at Springwoods Elementary School brought parents, students, educators, and other educational support staff together for an enjoyable night of reading, learning, and fun. The evening was coordinated by Michelle Percy-Best, reading specialist at the school, who wanted to ensure parents came away with skills and strategies to support literacy learning and ways to promote interest and engagement with reading and books. While parents and students in grades K-2 joined educators in the cafeteria to practice using story ropes and other literacy activities, in the library, parents of students in grades 3-5 were provided ideas for increasing a young learner’s engagement to reading. Families also had the opportunity to sign up for library cards through the Prince William Public Library System.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Kerrydale Elementary Named a National Distinguished School

The National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators (NAESPA) announced that Kerrydale Elementary School has been named a 2022 National ESEA Distinguished School. Kerrydale Elementary is one of up to 100 schools throughout the country being nationally recognized for exceptional student achievement in 2022. The school was selected for the success they have made in closing the achievement gaps between student groups.
PWLiving

NOVA Workforce Attracts New Students

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Northern Virginia Community College’s Woodbridge campus offers in-demand, accelerated training options for new and current professionals. “That’s so important for the region, especially the...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
PWLiving

A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade

Congratulations to Kerrydale Elementary School for being named a National Elementary and Secondary School Education Act Distinguished School. This honor recognizes qualifying federally funded schools for positive educational advances and outstanding academic achievement of their students. Kerrydale has earned national distinction for closing the achievement gap between student groups and serves as an outstanding model for us all.
PWLiving

PWLiving

Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

 https://princewilliamliving.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy