The Family Literacy Night held recently at Springwoods Elementary School brought parents, students, educators, and other educational support staff together for an enjoyable night of reading, learning, and fun. The evening was coordinated by Michelle Percy-Best, reading specialist at the school, who wanted to ensure parents came away with skills and strategies to support literacy learning and ways to promote interest and engagement with reading and books. While parents and students in grades K-2 joined educators in the cafeteria to practice using story ropes and other literacy activities, in the library, parents of students in grades 3-5 were provided ideas for increasing a young learner’s engagement to reading. Families also had the opportunity to sign up for library cards through the Prince William Public Library System.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 25 DAYS AGO