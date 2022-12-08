ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

fhsfalconer.com

Sky Meadows: A Hidden Gem in Fauquier County

Hiking is an incredible way to get exercise, experience the outdoors, and relieve stress, according to Harvard Health. As Virginians, we are incredibly lucky to be surrounded by beautiful, preserved mountains and hiking trails. One of the best places to hike nearby is Sky Meadows State Park, a beautiful park situated in the northwestern corner of Fauquier County. It contains hiking trails and a National Historic District home to activities for everyone.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Don’t Miss “Rocking Around the Boardwalk”

Provided by Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Now through Dec. 30, Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism is offering a series of FREE “Rocking Around the Boardwalk” holiday displays at Neabsco Regional Park. Rocking Around the Boardwalk – Holiday Walk of Lights. Come out...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
arlingtonmagazine.com

Find Your Hygge Place at These Cozy Winter Retreats

I learned about the Danish concept of “hygge” (pronounced “hooguh”) when I traveled to Copenhagen in 2018 and reconnected with Karen, a friend I’d met 15 years earlier when we lived in the same D.C.-area neighborhood. About three years after we met, she and her family returned home to Denmark, a country known for having some of the happiest people on earth.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Holiday decoration competition winners light up Vienna’s streets

The Town of Vienna, Virginia, announced the winners in its holiday decoration contest for the residential and business categories Friday, awarding several spectacular displays. The residents of 317 Patrick St. SW (first place) The residents of 121 Casmar St. SE (second place) The residents of 206 Center St. N (third...
VIENNA, VA
WTOP

Polar Plunge: Arctic chill to sweep into DC by mid-December

While the work week ended with seasonal temperatures, heaters will soon be working overtime across the Washington metro area. If you think the month has been off to a mild start, you are right. The average temperature at Reagan National Airport so far this month is 1.6 degrees above average. The warmest day was Dec. 3, topping out at 62 degrees.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Proposed Amazon data center near Manassas Mall hits snag

Bucking a recent trend, Prince William County planners are opposing a proposed data center. The Planning Commission was scheduled to hear a trio of applications from Amazon Data Services for a facility during its meeting Nov. 30, but the project was tabled indefinitely at the company’s request. Amazon wants...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

After Alligator Sighting at Vineyard, County Considers Banning Exotic, Venomous Animals

After a free-roaming, privately-owned alligator was spotted near a vineyard, Loudoun County supervisors are considering banning private ownership and breeding of some exotic and venomous animals. According to a county staff report prepared for the board’s Finance, Government Operations and Economic Development Committee, the issue was raised after law enforcement...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Law Library Dedicated to Paul Ebert

A sign on the wall of the Prince William County Law Library, recently relocated from the basement to the third floor of the Prince William County Judicial Center, honors former Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul B. Ebert. The sign states that the library, open to the public, continues the “legacy of...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

School’s Leadership Program Created To Combat Systemic Racism Is Racist, Parents Say

Reagan Reese on December 9, 2022 Several parents are arguing that a Virginia school’s student ambassador program created to fight systemic racism is discriminating against students on the basis of race, according to Court House News. While white students make up nearly 45% of the school, just 17% of the student ambassador program is comprised of white students, CourtHouse News reported. Loudoun County school board’s attorney Andrew Selman argued that the parents’ students did not show interest in the club and were therefore not discriminated against, CourtHouse News reported. The student ambassador program also has an anonymous bias reporting application The post School’s Leadership Program Created To Combat Systemic Racism Is Racist, Parents Say appeared first on Shore News Network.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
governing.com

A $3B Train Finally Arrives in Suburban Washington

On Nov. 15, the first train load of paying customers pulled out of Ashburn Station in Loudoun County, Va., 28 miles west of Washington, D.C. They were celebrating the start of service on Phase 2 of the Silver Line extension, the newest addition to the Washington area’s Metro system. The inaugural trip was a long time coming, arriving four years late and $250 million over budget.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
PWLiving

Board Approves Funding Agreement for Two Sidewalk Projects

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors recently approved funding agreements with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) for a total of $3.25 million to build and administer two sidewalks that will make pedestrians safer in the Town of Occoquan and along Token Forest Drive in the Coles Magisterial District. Both new sidewalks will have ramps and crossings to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Upworthy

Vet clinic posts hilarious roadside signs to makes its customers smile. Here are 25 of our favorites.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 7, 2021. It has since been updated. Before Lynn Wimmer purchased the Carroll County Veterinary Clinic in 2005, the establishment's roadside message sign was only ever used to post about upcoming community events or informational messages. However, today it is a familiar and popular landmark for motorists traveling that route thanks to the funny puns and sayings that are posted on it every week. The tradition began a few years ago when Wimmer—who worked as an associate veterinarian at the clinic for several years before buying it—decided to post something humorous out front one day. The overwhelmingly positive feedback that followed convinced her to make it a weekly practice that tickles all those who pass by the Westminster, Maryland, clinic.
WESTMINSTER, MD
PWLiving

ARTfactory to Host 19th Annual Off the Wall High School Competition

Off the Wall 19th Annual High School Art Exhibit & Competition. Open House/Awards Ceremony: Saturday, Jan. 7, 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. RSVP HERE: virginiaartfactory.org/events/off-the-wall-open-house/. The ARTfactory is pleased to present the 19th Annual Off the Wall High School Art Exhibit & Competition. This year’s exhibition features 39 student artists. Each...
HAYMARKET, VA
mocoshow.com

MoCo’s Joe’s Record Paradise Featured on Episode of Pawn Stars

Joe’s Record Paradise, currently located 8700 Georgia Ave at the Cameron St intersection in Silver Spring, but in various locations across MoCo/Maryland since 1974, was recently featured on an episode of Pawn Stars Do America, according to the record shop’s Instagram account (video below). Pawn Stars, a television...
SILVER SPRING, MD
