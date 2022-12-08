ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Law Library Dedicated to Paul Ebert

A sign on the wall of the Prince William County Law Library, recently relocated from the basement to the third floor of the Prince William County Judicial Center, honors former Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul B. Ebert. The sign states that the library, open to the public, continues the “legacy of...
Don’t Miss “Rocking Around the Boardwalk”

Provided by Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Now through Dec. 30, Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism is offering a series of FREE “Rocking Around the Boardwalk” holiday displays at Neabsco Regional Park. Rocking Around the Boardwalk – Holiday Walk of Lights. Come out...
PWCS Orators Selected to Present at Annual MLK Oratorical Contest

Five Prince William County Public School (PWCS) students were among six finalists selected to present at the 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Oratorical Competition and Program on Jan. 16, 2023. This event is held each year in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the MLK Day holiday by the Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (PWCAC-DST).
Board Approves Funding Agreement for Two Sidewalk Projects

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors recently approved funding agreements with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) for a total of $3.25 million to build and administer two sidewalks that will make pedestrians safer in the Town of Occoquan and along Token Forest Drive in the Coles Magisterial District. Both new sidewalks will have ramps and crossings to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Prince William County Introduces Community Safety Initiative

During their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, the Board of County Supervisors gave staff approval to move forward with a new Community Safety Initiative. While the county has been committed to ensuring a safe and secure community through prevention, readiness and service excellence, this new initiative approach further enhances this commitment to the community.
People to Meet: Area Networking Events

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Brought to you by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the strongest voice for the business community in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan region. Finding people to meet and business networking events is always important. And Prince William Living is all about community, making connections and supporting quality of life. Virtual or in-person, you can get connected at these events!
Trinity Episcopal Church Announces New Priest-in-Charge

Trinity Episcopal Church in Old Town Manassas is excited to announce that The Rev. John G. Talk IV joined their congregation on Dec. 1, 2022 as Priest-in-Charge. He started leading services on Sunday, Dec. 4. The congregation hosted a welcome reception for Rev. Talk and his family that afternoon. Rev....
ARTfactory to Host 19th Annual Off the Wall High School Competition

Off the Wall 19th Annual High School Art Exhibit & Competition. Open House/Awards Ceremony: Saturday, Jan. 7, 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. RSVP HERE: virginiaartfactory.org/events/off-the-wall-open-house/. The ARTfactory is pleased to present the 19th Annual Off the Wall High School Art Exhibit & Competition. This year’s exhibition features 39 student artists. Each...
New Prince William County Planning Director Announced

Provided by Prince William County Office of Communications. Prince William County has hired Mark Buenavista as the county’s new Planning Director, effective Jan. 23, 2023. The Prince William County Planning Office is responsible for reviewing development applications, including rezonings, special use permits, comprehensive plan amendments, Agricultural and Forestal District applications, zoning appeals, variances and public facility reviews.
38 Small Businesses ‘Opened for Business’ in September 2022

Provided by Prince William County Development Services. Thirty-eight businesses received a ‘Certificate of Occupancy’ or official letter to ‘Open for Business’ from the Department of Development Services’ Small Business Project Management Program in September 2022, bringing the year-to-date total to two hundred and ninety-six businesses ‘Open for Business.’
Jolly Good Times in Manassas

Provided by City of Manassas Economic Development Department. Step into a one-horse open sleigh for a magical ride through Historic Downtown Manassas!. Carriages will be parked at the Manassas Railroad Depot waiting to give passengers free Holiday Carriage Rides for the next two Sundays: Dec. 11 and 18 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. (No reservations needed, rides are on a first-come, first-served basis.)
Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William

It’s all about A Kid And A Toy! You can help children in greater Prince William have a Merry Christmas through Volunteer Prince William’s Untrim a Tree program! Last year over 3,400 children had gifts on Christmas morning; you can bring huge smiles to their faces again this Christmas! It’s super easy: 1) Visit volunteerprincewilliam.org/donate/ to download and submit a donor form; 2) Shop for your child once you get their wish list; 3) Drop off your unwrapped gifts at our Untrim a Tree site in Manassas Park Dec. 8 to 11. Senior baskets/gift bags are also needed to help homebound senior citizens have a Happy Holiday! Please email utat@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn more.
City of Manassas Hires New Fire & Rescue Chief

The City of Manassas has selected Edward R. Mills III to head Fire & Rescue Services. Mills comes to the City with more than 30 years of experience in Fire & Rescue services with the District of Columbia. Mills has a large variety of experience, including emergency management, EMS, working with the Medical Director, counterterrorism, and has been an Assistant Fire Chief and an acting Fire Chief. He has extensive volunteer hours around the area.
North Pole Express: Letters to Santa

Bring your letters for Santa and Mrs. Claus to Potomac Place (2133 Montgomery Avenue, Woodbridge) any time through Friday, Dec. 16. There will be a large mailbox near the front entrance for your letters. Be sure to include your address as well so that Santa and Mrs. Claus can personally respond to your letter. (No stamps required!)
Holidays Create Special Waste

Provided by Prince William County Solid Waste Management. The holidays and seasonal chores often create the need for special waste disposal. These important disposal decisions are not made on a routine basis, so here are a few helpful holiday hints. Gifts of upgraded tech gadgets and new home appliances may...
Semifreddo Italian Cuisine Exceeds Expectations

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Looks can be deceiving. When approaching Semifreddo Italian Cuisine in Manassas — in a shopping center full of pizza spots, casual dining, and a 7-11, one might not realize the level of dining they are about to encounter. Upon entering the upscale dining establishment, guests are warmly greeted by a very professional staff and escorted to their linen-topped table.
Tune in the Holiday Spirit with Music and Theater

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. This holiday season, amidst the gift buying and food shopping, don’t forget to nurture your artistic soul as. well. There are plenty of fine...
