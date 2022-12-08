ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Law Library Dedicated to Paul Ebert

A sign on the wall of the Prince William County Law Library, recently relocated from the basement to the third floor of the Prince William County Judicial Center, honors former Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul B. Ebert. The sign states that the library, open to the public, continues the “legacy of...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Don’t Miss “Rocking Around the Boardwalk”

Provided by Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Now through Dec. 30, Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism is offering a series of FREE “Rocking Around the Boardwalk” holiday displays at Neabsco Regional Park. Rocking Around the Boardwalk – Holiday Walk of Lights. Come out...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
ARTfactory to Host 19th Annual Off the Wall High School Competition

Off the Wall 19th Annual High School Art Exhibit & Competition. Open House/Awards Ceremony: Saturday, Jan. 7, 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. RSVP HERE: virginiaartfactory.org/events/off-the-wall-open-house/. The ARTfactory is pleased to present the 19th Annual Off the Wall High School Art Exhibit & Competition. This year’s exhibition features 39 student artists. Each...
HAYMARKET, VA
Trinity Episcopal Church Announces New Priest-in-Charge

Trinity Episcopal Church in Old Town Manassas is excited to announce that The Rev. John G. Talk IV joined their congregation on Dec. 1, 2022 as Priest-in-Charge. He started leading services on Sunday, Dec. 4. The congregation hosted a welcome reception for Rev. Talk and his family that afternoon. Rev....
MANASSAS, VA
Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William

It’s all about A Kid And A Toy! You can help children in greater Prince William have a Merry Christmas through Volunteer Prince William’s Untrim a Tree program! Last year over 3,400 children had gifts on Christmas morning; you can bring huge smiles to their faces again this Christmas! It’s super easy: 1) Visit volunteerprincewilliam.org/donate/ to download and submit a donor form; 2) Shop for your child once you get their wish list; 3) Drop off your unwrapped gifts at our Untrim a Tree site in Manassas Park Dec. 8 to 11. Senior baskets/gift bags are also needed to help homebound senior citizens have a Happy Holiday! Please email utat@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn more.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Jolly Good Times in Manassas

Provided by City of Manassas Economic Development Department. Step into a one-horse open sleigh for a magical ride through Historic Downtown Manassas!. Carriages will be parked at the Manassas Railroad Depot waiting to give passengers free Holiday Carriage Rides for the next two Sundays: Dec. 11 and 18 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. (No reservations needed, rides are on a first-come, first-served basis.)
MANASSAS, VA
Board Approves Funding Agreement for Two Sidewalk Projects

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors recently approved funding agreements with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) for a total of $3.25 million to build and administer two sidewalks that will make pedestrians safer in the Town of Occoquan and along Token Forest Drive in the Coles Magisterial District. Both new sidewalks will have ramps and crossings to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
An Interactive Nutcracker: The Ultimate Holiday Experience

Provided by Ordway Conservatory of Classical Ballet. Ordway Conservatory of Classical Ballet invites you to their fifth annual An Interactive Nutcracker – the Nutcracker ballet experience where you become a part of the show! Sunday Dec. 11, 2022 at 2:00 and 6:00 p.m. at Colgan High School in Manassas.
MANASSAS, VA
Prince William Living December 2022

Welcome to our holiday issue. We’ve filled this edition with fun ways to celebrate the season with those you love. And if you’re like me, as the season winds down, you find yourself wanting to hold on to those cozy feelings of togetherness and the warmth you get from giving. This month’s feature can help you carry that feeling throughout 2023 with ways to volunteer and give back every month of the year. Share your talents with our community like it’s the holiday season every season. We’ve even got some terrific opportunities that include the entire family.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Ingleside Receives Great Place to Work® Certification in 2022

Ingleside, a premier not-for-profit provider of comprehensive older adult services in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the fourth consecutive year in 2022. “This recognition reflects the incredible work and dedication from each and every member of our staff,” said...
WASHINGTON, DC
NOVA Workforce Attracts New Students

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Northern Virginia Community College’s Woodbridge campus offers in-demand, accelerated training options for new and current professionals. “That’s so important for the region, especially the...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Holidays Create Special Waste

Provided by Prince William County Solid Waste Management. The holidays and seasonal chores often create the need for special waste disposal. These important disposal decisions are not made on a routine basis, so here are a few helpful holiday hints. Gifts of upgraded tech gadgets and new home appliances may...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
38 Small Businesses ‘Opened for Business’ in September 2022

Provided by Prince William County Development Services. Thirty-eight businesses received a ‘Certificate of Occupancy’ or official letter to ‘Open for Business’ from the Department of Development Services’ Small Business Project Management Program in September 2022, bringing the year-to-date total to two hundred and ninety-six businesses ‘Open for Business.’
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Semifreddo Italian Cuisine Exceeds Expectations

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Looks can be deceiving. When approaching Semifreddo Italian Cuisine in Manassas — in a shopping center full of pizza spots, casual dining, and a 7-11, one might not realize the level of dining they are about to encounter. Upon entering the upscale dining establishment, guests are warmly greeted by a very professional staff and escorted to their linen-topped table.
MANASSAS, VA
