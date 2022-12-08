Read full article on original website
Law Library Dedicated to Paul Ebert
A sign on the wall of the Prince William County Law Library, recently relocated from the basement to the third floor of the Prince William County Judicial Center, honors former Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul B. Ebert. The sign states that the library, open to the public, continues the “legacy of...
Don’t Miss “Rocking Around the Boardwalk”
Provided by Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Now through Dec. 30, Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism is offering a series of FREE “Rocking Around the Boardwalk” holiday displays at Neabsco Regional Park. Rocking Around the Boardwalk – Holiday Walk of Lights. Come out...
Westminster at Lake Ridge Recognized as 2022 ICAA NuStep Beacon Award Winner
Ingleside, a premier provider of comprehensive older adult opportunities in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, has announced that its Westminster at Lake Ridge life plan community in Lake Ridge has been recognized as a 2022 ICAA NuStep Beacon Award Winner, in recognition of the 25 best senior living communities in North America.
ARTfactory to Host 19th Annual Off the Wall High School Competition
Off the Wall 19th Annual High School Art Exhibit & Competition. Open House/Awards Ceremony: Saturday, Jan. 7, 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. RSVP HERE: virginiaartfactory.org/events/off-the-wall-open-house/. The ARTfactory is pleased to present the 19th Annual Off the Wall High School Art Exhibit & Competition. This year’s exhibition features 39 student artists. Each...
Trinity Episcopal Church Announces New Priest-in-Charge
Trinity Episcopal Church in Old Town Manassas is excited to announce that The Rev. John G. Talk IV joined their congregation on Dec. 1, 2022 as Priest-in-Charge. He started leading services on Sunday, Dec. 4. The congregation hosted a welcome reception for Rev. Talk and his family that afternoon. Rev....
Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William
It’s all about A Kid And A Toy! You can help children in greater Prince William have a Merry Christmas through Volunteer Prince William’s Untrim a Tree program! Last year over 3,400 children had gifts on Christmas morning; you can bring huge smiles to their faces again this Christmas! It’s super easy: 1) Visit volunteerprincewilliam.org/donate/ to download and submit a donor form; 2) Shop for your child once you get their wish list; 3) Drop off your unwrapped gifts at our Untrim a Tree site in Manassas Park Dec. 8 to 11. Senior baskets/gift bags are also needed to help homebound senior citizens have a Happy Holiday! Please email utat@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn more.
Jolly Good Times in Manassas
Provided by City of Manassas Economic Development Department. Step into a one-horse open sleigh for a magical ride through Historic Downtown Manassas!. Carriages will be parked at the Manassas Railroad Depot waiting to give passengers free Holiday Carriage Rides for the next two Sundays: Dec. 11 and 18 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. (No reservations needed, rides are on a first-come, first-served basis.)
Enjoy Festive Holiday Events and Winter Reading at Libraries
The winter season brings beloved holidays, and there are never too many opportunities to breathe in the smell of ginger cookies, showcase your creativity with holiday ornaments, and cozy up and read a book. Holiday Programs. Join Prince William Public Libraries for holiday fun, including creating holiday wreaths or a...
Board Approves Funding Agreement for Two Sidewalk Projects
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors recently approved funding agreements with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) for a total of $3.25 million to build and administer two sidewalks that will make pedestrians safer in the Town of Occoquan and along Token Forest Drive in the Coles Magisterial District. Both new sidewalks will have ramps and crossings to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
An Interactive Nutcracker: The Ultimate Holiday Experience
Provided by Ordway Conservatory of Classical Ballet. Ordway Conservatory of Classical Ballet invites you to their fifth annual An Interactive Nutcracker – the Nutcracker ballet experience where you become a part of the show! Sunday Dec. 11, 2022 at 2:00 and 6:00 p.m. at Colgan High School in Manassas.
National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
The National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony was held a few days ago, and photographer Tavan Smith was there to capture scenes from the event. The White House, Washington, D.C. (photo by Tavan Smith/Prince William Living)
Prince William Living December 2022
Welcome to our holiday issue. We’ve filled this edition with fun ways to celebrate the season with those you love. And if you’re like me, as the season winds down, you find yourself wanting to hold on to those cozy feelings of togetherness and the warmth you get from giving. This month’s feature can help you carry that feeling throughout 2023 with ways to volunteer and give back every month of the year. Share your talents with our community like it’s the holiday season every season. We’ve even got some terrific opportunities that include the entire family.
Ingleside Receives Great Place to Work® Certification in 2022
Ingleside, a premier not-for-profit provider of comprehensive older adult services in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the fourth consecutive year in 2022. “This recognition reflects the incredible work and dedication from each and every member of our staff,” said...
Bring in the Holidays with Prince William County Parks and Recreation
Provided by Prince William County Parks and Recreation. On December 3, the popular Holiday Market will be held at Pfitzner Stadium with over 40 vendors expected. It’s the perfect place to find that special holiday gift!. And mark your calendars as you won’t want to miss the Rocking Around...
Make the Season of Giving Last All Year Long
The last week of December is like the eye of a storm. Between the chaos of the holidays and new year is an. opportunity to...
NOVA Workforce Attracts New Students
Northern Virginia Community College's Woodbridge campus offers in-demand, accelerated training options for new and current professionals. "That's so important for the region, especially the...
Prince William Chamber Selects Advocacy Services Provider for 2023 General Assembly Session
This week, the Prince William Chamber of Commerce announced the selection of Access Point Public Affairs to provide advocacy services to the Chamber for the 2023 Virginia General Assembly session, which will commence on Jan. 11, 2023. As the largest chamber in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, the Prince William...
Holidays Create Special Waste
Provided by Prince William County Solid Waste Management. The holidays and seasonal chores often create the need for special waste disposal. These important disposal decisions are not made on a routine basis, so here are a few helpful holiday hints. Gifts of upgraded tech gadgets and new home appliances may...
38 Small Businesses ‘Opened for Business’ in September 2022
Provided by Prince William County Development Services. Thirty-eight businesses received a ‘Certificate of Occupancy’ or official letter to ‘Open for Business’ from the Department of Development Services’ Small Business Project Management Program in September 2022, bringing the year-to-date total to two hundred and ninety-six businesses ‘Open for Business.’
Semifreddo Italian Cuisine Exceeds Expectations
Looks can be deceiving. When approaching Semifreddo Italian Cuisine in Manassas — in a shopping center full of pizza spots, casual dining, and a 7-11, one might not realize the level of dining they are about to encounter. Upon entering the upscale dining establishment, guests are warmly greeted by a very professional staff and escorted to their linen-topped table.
