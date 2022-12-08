ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Pokemon Scarlet and Violet glitch turns Slowbro into a relentless stalker

By Jordan Gerblick
 4 days ago

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have their fair share of bugs, but only two are contending for the 'scariest' title: this one that stretches out your co-op partner into a Creepypasta monster , and now this latest bug that turns Slowbro into a relentless Poke-stalker.

I'm not sure what any of us did to deserve this, but a disturbing new TikTok video demonstrates this bizarre Scarlet and Violet glitch, which puts Slowbro into a whole bunch of scenes where he has no business being.

"Is anybody else having this glitch where every room you go in there's a Slowbro?" says TikToker @oopsmystudentsfoundme. "Like, every single room. No room is safe." We're then taken on a tour of Scarlet and Violet locations including the director's office, the school store, and the Treasure Eatery, all of which feature a Slowbro gently bobbing and wearing its trademark wide-eyed expression, which is all the more ominous in this context. The video even proves raid battles offer little respite from Slowbro's presence.

As I mentioned earlier, this is just one of many weird visual bugs plaguing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which has also been criticized for its lackluster performance on the Switch. A recent analysis from Digital Foundry found that, indeed, these games are inexcusably ugly and run like crap , but thankfully, it seems the games' first post-launch patch has had a positive impact on some of those issues. Regardless, Scarlet and Violet are officially the lowest rated mainline Pokemon games.

If you are jumping into Paldea, make sure to equip these handy Pokemon Scarlet and Violet tips for best success.

