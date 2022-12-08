USS Arizona (SSN-803) Submarine Will Be the First Named After State Since Pearl Harbor

GRASS VALLEY — On this 81st year since the attack on Pearl Harbor, there are two living survivors of the USS Arizona that sunk in the bombing that day.One of them lives in Grass Valley and is now 101 years old.Lou Conter spoke with CBS13 from his living room and described his vivid memories of that day that lives in infamy."Minute it happened, we sounded general quarters and they were in there and we blew up in about eight minutes, nine minutes," Conter said.More than eight decades later, Conter can still describe, without hesitation, being on board the USS Arizona...

GRASS VALLEY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO