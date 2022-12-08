ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

USS Arizona (SSN-803) Submarine Will Be the First Named After State Since Pearl Harbor

By Clare Fitzgerald, Guest Author
 4 days ago
tim t
4d ago

stood alot of topside watch at EB. March around the safety lines in the snow all nite.. Dont go into the heated doghouse or you'll go to sleep and your career is ended..

Christopher Hanton
4d ago

very neat and uss Arizona has been reborn like the mythical phoniex it self.

Randy Mcgraw
4d ago

I'm proud as a U.S. Navy, Submarine veteran! She's a hunter/killer, the very best in the world!

Related
CBS Sacramento

"If you panic, you're dead": 1 of 2 living USS Arizona survivors remembers Pearl Harbor attack

GRASS VALLEY — On this 81st year since the attack on Pearl Harbor, there are two living survivors of the USS Arizona that sunk in the bombing that day.One of them lives in Grass Valley and is now 101 years old.Lou Conter spoke with CBS13 from his living room and described his vivid memories of that day that lives in infamy."Minute it happened, we sounded general quarters and they were in there and we blew up in about eight minutes, nine minutes," Conter said.More than eight decades later, Conter can still describe, without hesitation, being on board the USS Arizona...
GRASS VALLEY, CA
Wyoming News

Nebraskan among 54 sailors still entombed in Pearl Harbor's 'Forgotten Ship'

As the ship rolled and the water rose in the engine room of the former battleship USS Utah on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, Chief Petty Officer Peter Tomich knew he had to get his men out. “Get topside, go! The ship is turning over. You have to escape now!” shouted Tomich, a 48-year-old water tender who had served 22 years in the Navy, according to an account of his valor on the military awards website Homeofheroes.com. ...
IOWA STATE
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Pearl Harbor Heroes: Little-Known Stories of Bravery and Courage

On December 7, 1941, the Japanese launched a surprise attack on the naval base at Pearl Harbor, devastating the American forces stationed there. In the over 80 years since, a number of heroic stories have emerged. However, there are many whose daring feats are seldom spoken about. Both military and civilian, these are eight individuals whose actions at Pearl Harbor made them heroes.
ARIZONA STATE
maritime-executive.com

On Pearl Harbor Day, U.S. Navy Looks at Lessons-Learned

On December 7, the U.S. pauses to remember the "date which will live in infamy" - the day of the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, which pulled the United States into the Second World War. More than 2,400 American servicemen and civilians were killed in the raid on the island of Oahu - the majority of them Navy Sailors and Marines. The attack sank or damaged eight battleships, three destroyers and three cruisers and destroyed nearly 190 American aircraft.
MilitaryTimes

The 1st female Marine expeditionary force sergeant major is on her way

For the first time, a female Marine will serve as the top enlisted adviser to a three-star general, the Corps announced Wednesday. Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, now the senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was selected on Nov. 22 to be the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, the Pacific-focused force based in Okinawa, Japan. She tentatively is scheduled to assume the role in July 2023.
INDIANA STATE
Click2Houston.com

A volcano erupts in the United States

This is the Extreme Weather newsletter, a blog by KPRC 2′s weather team that’s delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hello and welcome back to the Extreme Weather Blog! Caroline here, and it has been an active week across the globe. We’ve seen extreme flooding in Saudi Arabia, snowfall in Seattle, and deadly storms producing tornadoes in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Although these are all undoubtedly extreme, I wanted to focus on the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii.
LOUISIANA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16

An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
LOUISIANA STATE
Gizmodo

Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year

More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town

A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
TUCSON, AZ
C. Heslop

U.S. Sailors Became Shark Feast After Japanese Submarine Attack

The Smithsonian Magazine labeled it "the worst shark attack in history.". It was a nightmare for U.S. soldiers who served on behalf of their country. On July 28, Indianapolis sailed from Guam without any backup. It went to meet the battleship USS Idaho in the Leyte Gulf in the Philippines and prepare for an invasion of Japan. The morning was uneventful. But after midnight, two Japanese torpedoes hit Indianapolis in two different locations. The ship broke in half and sank in about 12 minutes. (source)

