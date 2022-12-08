USS Arizona (SSN-803) Submarine Will Be the First Named After State Since Pearl Harbor

Read full article on original website
tim t
4d ago
stood alot of topside watch at EB. March around the safety lines in the snow all nite.. Dont go into the heated doghouse or you'll go to sleep and your career is ended..
2
Christopher Hanton
4d ago
very neat and uss Arizona has been reborn like the mythical phoniex it self.
6
Randy Mcgraw
4d ago
I'm proud as a U.S. Navy, Submarine veteran! She's a hunter/killer, the very best in the world!
Reply(1)
4
"If you panic, you're dead": 1 of 2 living USS Arizona survivors remembers Pearl Harbor attack
GRASS VALLEY — On this 81st year since the attack on Pearl Harbor, there are two living survivors of the USS Arizona that sunk in the bombing that day.One of them lives in Grass Valley and is now 101 years old.Lou Conter spoke with CBS13 from his living room and described his vivid memories of that day that lives in infamy."Minute it happened, we sounded general quarters and they were in there and we blew up in about eight minutes, nine minutes," Conter said.More than eight decades later, Conter can still describe, without hesitation, being on board the USS Arizona...
Nebraskan among 54 sailors still entombed in Pearl Harbor's 'Forgotten Ship'
As the ship rolled and the water rose in the engine room of the former battleship USS Utah on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, Chief Petty Officer Peter Tomich knew he had to get his men out. “Get topside, go! The ship is turning over. You have to escape now!” shouted Tomich, a 48-year-old water tender who had served 22 years in the Navy, according to an account of his valor on the military awards website Homeofheroes.com. ...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Pearl Harbor Heroes: Little-Known Stories of Bravery and Courage
On December 7, 1941, the Japanese launched a surprise attack on the naval base at Pearl Harbor, devastating the American forces stationed there. In the over 80 years since, a number of heroic stories have emerged. However, there are many whose daring feats are seldom spoken about. Both military and civilian, these are eight individuals whose actions at Pearl Harbor made them heroes.
Pearl Harbor survivors make trek to Hawaii for ceremony on 81st anniversary of attack
Six survivors of Pearl Harbor, all over 100 years old, were among the crowd at the national memorial in Hawaii to commemorate the lives lost 81 years ago.
maritime-executive.com
On Pearl Harbor Day, U.S. Navy Looks at Lessons-Learned
On December 7, the U.S. pauses to remember the "date which will live in infamy" - the day of the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, which pulled the United States into the Second World War. More than 2,400 American servicemen and civilians were killed in the raid on the island of Oahu - the majority of them Navy Sailors and Marines. The attack sank or damaged eight battleships, three destroyers and three cruisers and destroyed nearly 190 American aircraft.
MilitaryTimes
The 1st female Marine expeditionary force sergeant major is on her way
For the first time, a female Marine will serve as the top enlisted adviser to a three-star general, the Corps announced Wednesday. Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, now the senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was selected on Nov. 22 to be the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, the Pacific-focused force based in Okinawa, Japan. She tentatively is scheduled to assume the role in July 2023.
theaviationgeekclub.com
Former A-10 pilot explains why even though the Warthog is an amazing aircraft USAF doesn’t build more A-10s
‘Building more A-10 Warthog CAS aircraft would be the simple and easy, yet highly effective, solution to a vexing problem that has plagued defense budgets for generations,’ Lynn Taylor, former USAF A-10 Pilot. The A-10 Warthog is the first US Air Force (USAF) aircraft specially designed for close air...
Click2Houston.com
A volcano erupts in the United States
This is the Extreme Weather newsletter, a blog by KPRC 2′s weather team that’s delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hello and welcome back to the Extreme Weather Blog! Caroline here, and it has been an active week across the globe. We’ve seen extreme flooding in Saudi Arabia, snowfall in Seattle, and deadly storms producing tornadoes in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Although these are all undoubtedly extreme, I wanted to focus on the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii.
Pearl Harbor anniversary: Here are 10 things you may not know about the attack
It’s been 81 years since the quiet of a Sunday morning in paradise was shattered by an attack from Japanese forces that would claim 2,400 lives in 75 minutes and launch the U.S. into a world war that would last for four years. The attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii,...
The Hawaiian Islands are physically moving towards Japan at a rate of four inches per year
HawaiiPhoto byNational Park Service; Public Domain Image. It's no secret that Hawaii is moving closer to Japan every year. This has been known since 1985. In 1985, both Japanese and American researchers discovered that Hawaii had moved 1.6 inches closer to Japan within a year.
Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Tapped on the Ship's Hull to Alert Rescuers Who Stood By Helpless
The USS West Virginia was berthed at Pearl Harbor when it came under attack by the Japanese on December 7, 1941. It suffered catastrophic damage when it was hit by two bombs and seven torpedoes. Over a hundred members of the USS Virginia's crew would lose their lives as a result of the surprise attack.
US Soldiers Allegedly Fought a Giant Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special ops task force purportedly encountered and killed an enormous humanoid in Afghanistan. Dubbed the Kandahar Giant, the beast was not only said to tower over the soldiers at 13 feet in height but also possessed 6 fingers on each hand and 2 sets of teeth.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US Navy sends a message to adversaries with a rare submarine port visit in Indian Ocean
The US military wants its adversaries, as well as allies, to know that, for the first time, a US Navy nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine docked at the remote island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean as part of an extended months-long deployment. This week, the Navy revealed the docking...
MilitaryTimes
Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16
An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
Gizmodo
Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year
More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
Arizona pilot reports nearby bright orb to air traffic control
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Arizona witness at Gila Bend reported watching and photographing a bright fireball-shaped light while flying at 7,500 feet at about 11:20 p.m. on February 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town
A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
U.S. Sailors Became Shark Feast After Japanese Submarine Attack
The Smithsonian Magazine labeled it "the worst shark attack in history.". It was a nightmare for U.S. soldiers who served on behalf of their country. On July 28, Indianapolis sailed from Guam without any backup. It went to meet the battleship USS Idaho in the Leyte Gulf in the Philippines and prepare for an invasion of Japan. The morning was uneventful. But after midnight, two Japanese torpedoes hit Indianapolis in two different locations. The ship broke in half and sank in about 12 minutes. (source)
