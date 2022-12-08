Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Uniswap sees sharp decrease in fees per core developer; is UNI in trouble
Uniswap’s fees per core developer declined from $150 to $10 million. The fall in UNI’s price could be a reason, and the fee switch might have further impacts. The “fees per developer” indicator for Uniswap [UNI], the top decentralized exchange (DEX) platform on Ethereum according to Total Value Locked (TVL), has been falling dramatically lately. Could the number of working developers be decreasing at the same rate?
ambcrypto.com
SUSHI’s latest price action could convince traders to stop panic selling. Here’s why…
SushiSwap’s stochastic was in an oversold position. Though whale interest and development activity increased, other metrics did not support a price surge. SushiSwap [SUSHI] has been upsetting investors for quite some time now thanks to its negative price action. CoinMarketCap’s data revealed that SUSHI registered 12% negative weekly losses and was trading at $1.18 at press time, with a market capitalization of over $150 million.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
dailyhodl.com
US Consumers Believe Bitcoin (BTC) Will Drop to New Bear Market Lows in Aftermath of FTX Collapse: New Survey
A new survey says US consumers believe the high-profile implosion of FTX will drive Bitcoin (BTC) prices to new lows amid the enduring bear market. Business intelligence firm Morning Consult conducted the survey with a sample size of between 2,200 to 4,400 US adults from November 15th to 17th, a few days after the collapse of FTX.
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin gets December’s first large buys but does this mean DOGE will rally
Dogecoin $1 million whale transaction hit the highest since November ended. Demand for the memecoin lingered in an almost deadpan situation. Dogecoin [DOGE] transactions within the $1 million and above region unexpectedly hit a notable number for the first time in December 2022. According to Santiment, DOGE’s whale transactions around the aforementioned amount stood at 37 at the time of writing.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Alert, Says BTC Primed for Fresh Bear Market Lows
A crypto analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bottom says the king crypto is setting up for another corrective move en route to carving a fresh bear market low. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 216,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s recent rally from its current bear market low of $15,546 is likely coming to an end.
altcoinbuzz.io
6 COINS That will CRUSH Every other Crypto in December
What if I told you the key to create generational wealth could come down to just identifying and picking a couple of massive potential crypto coins. See half of the job is already done here!. Because in this article, I will be sharing with you 6 altcoins that are set...
ambcrypto.com
Ripple whale moves 143 million but where does XRP stand in reality
Ripple whale moved 143 million XRP as December large-transfer season resumed. XRP’s on-chain status displayed scars all over as the network growth and circulation were in shambles. Confidence in the midst of unending turbulence is usually a rare case but not for Ripple [XRP] whales. One of these large...
ambcrypto.com
Is BTC hitting this 2020 metric a sign of an upcoming bull run? Decoding…
Addresses holding 10 – 1000 BTC soared in recent months, hitting 2020 levels for the first time. There are similarities in the price level of BTC observed in 2020 and 2022. The number of individuals who own 10 – 1000 Bitcoin [BTC] increased significantly in recent months. BTC also showed some volatility, mostly due to events surrounding the cryptocurrency industry.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum holders push back amid the bear market and declining revenue
Ethereum witnessed declining revenue per core developer. Despite this, retail investors and validators continued to support Ethereum. According to a tweet by Token Terminal on 11 December, the amount of Ethereum [ETH] revenue per developer had declined significantly since the beginning of the bull market. With ETH facing increasing volatility after the Merge, declining revenue could pose additional problems for Ethereum.
ambcrypto.com
PancakeSwap [CAKE] slides beneath range lows, but can buyers snipe an entry?
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The market structure was firmly bearish following the loss of the lower timeframe CAKE range. A bullish order block could see a trend reversal, but bulls will need to...
ambcrypto.com
What does Aave’s growth on Arbitrum mean for the current state of L2s
Aave grew on the Arbitrum network but declined on Ethereum. Arbitrum’s TVL witnessed growth, and the number of transactions on the protocol rose. According to new data from Dune Analytics, Aave [AAVE] users on Arbitrum witnessed major growth. More and more users have increasingly switched to Arbitrum, indicating that L2 adoption was rapidly rising.
ambcrypto.com
Can this Cosmos development push ATOM towards a bullish 2023
Osmosis, a DEX on Cosmos Hub witnesses huge growth on the social front. Despite this ATOM’s prices and sentiment against Cosmos Hub continued to decline. $OSMO, the token for the largest DEX on Cosmos, outperformed a lot of other cryptocurrencies on the social front. The token ranked 3rd in terms of AltRank according to social analytics firm LunarCrush.
ambcrypto.com
Will UniSwap put a hold on deployment plans amid Binance’s ongoing controversy
OxPlasma Labs publishes a proposal to deploy Uniswap v3 to BNB Chain. A reason cited for this is leveraging Binance’s position in the market. With a total value locked of over $3 billion, leading decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap [UNI] targets more growth with a new proposal to deploy Uniswap v3 to BNB Chain.
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
ambcrypto.com
Cosmos: Increasing selling pressure on ATOM may allow profits at these levels
Cosmos [ATOM] could fall as low as $9.414, based on price charts and indicators. On-chain metrics forecasted a near-term bearish outlook. Cosmos [ATOM] fell below some boundaries on the three-hour chart. With technical indicators pointing to a sharply bearish market structure, ATOM investors could only win by selling at the current price and buying at cheaper prices later to lock the margin.
