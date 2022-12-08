Uniswap’s fees per core developer declined from $150 to $10 million. The fall in UNI’s price could be a reason, and the fee switch might have further impacts. The “fees per developer” indicator for Uniswap [UNI], the top decentralized exchange (DEX) platform on Ethereum according to Total Value Locked (TVL), has been falling dramatically lately. Could the number of working developers be decreasing at the same rate?

