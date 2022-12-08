ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Plea deal reached with nurse accused of stealing from Lexington hospice patient

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A plea deal has been reached in the case of a Lexington nurse accused of stealing medicine from a hospice patient. Cathy Young was arrested in 2020 after police say she stole pills from Doris Grant, who was under hospice care. Police say Young had more than 70 acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride pills inside her vehicle when she was arrested.
LEXINGTON, KY
somerset106.com

Kentucky Health Officials Urges Vaccination As ‘Tripledemic’ Strains Hospitals

Health officials are adding another tool for doctors to protect people this holiday season. The new guidance means more people can get COVID-19 boosters. With this latest approval by the FDA, anyone in America above the age of six months old can get a bivalent COVID booster shot. Doctors say that could be huge heading into the winter season. Dr. Katrina Hood, Lexington pediatrician, says vaccines are safe and effective but understands the hesitancy that we’re seeing from parents. Right now, she says that many young kids aren’t eligible for their booster because they haven’t gotten their initial COVID vaccine yet. Tyler Caldwell, Public Services Supervisor at the Laurel County Health Department, says the Health Department still offers the COVID vaccines including the new Bivalent Booster Monday through Fridays 8am to 3pm and perform the PCR COVID tests Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays using same day scheduling. He said they also offer the flu vaccine. For more information visit their Facebook page or their website.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gary Thompson, also known as ‘The Bogus Beggar’, was arrested Saturday in Eastern Kentucky. According to our sister station, WYMT, officials with the Pikeville Police Department said they received complaints about Thompson earlier in the week in their region. ‘The Bogus Beggar’ is facing...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Man recovering after Lexington stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is recovering after telling police he was stabbed in Lexington. The man told officers he was at Clamatos Restaurante on Versailles Road early Monday morning when the incident happened. Friends took him to UK Hospital before 1 a.m. Officers say the man’s injuries are...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

19-year-old dead in Lexington shooting, no arrest made

The Fayette County Coroner's Office has confirmed the identity of the 19-year-old to be Elaina Mammen. Mammen was declared dead at 7:55 a.m. from multiple gunshot wounds. 19-year-old dead in Lexington shooting, no arrest …. The Fayette County Coroner's Office has confirmed the identity of the 19-year-old to be Elaina...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

What to do if your child swallows lithium button batteries

Dr. Neha Patel started a wall of shame where she stores items she’s removed from children’s bodies over the years, among them lithium button batteries. What to do if your child swallows lithium button …. Dr. Neha Patel started a wall of shame where she stores items she’s...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Devine Carama begins 50-hour walk to raise money for coat drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington activist Devine Carama officially began a 50-hour walk this morning in hopes of raising $50,000 toward Believing in Forever’s annual “A Coat to Keep the Cold Away” youth coat drive. Carama said the organization has seen a 40 percent increase in requests...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

$15,000 in stolen tools returned in Franklin County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after investigating retail theft cases in Frankfort and surrounding areas. Timothy Davis, 56, from Franklin County was charged with receiving stolen property of over $10,000.00 in value. Peter Kiger, 53, of Lexington, has been charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000.00. Kiger has an active arrest warrant for him at this time in regards to this investigation.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Name of man dead after Lexington shooting released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man who was found dead after a shooting in Lexington has been released. The coroner has identified the man as 26-year-old Ethan Boler Hatfield. Police were called to a home on McAtee Lane around 11:40 p.m. Thursday night. Officers say they found...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Frankfort man arrested after gunshots heard outside apartment

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested after gunshots were heard outside an apartment unit at the 500 Block of Schenkel Lane in Frankfort. Police say at 4:45 p.m., an officer working off-duty security at the Country Hills Apartments said he heard a domestic dispute in a unit. When the officer approached the unit, he heard what sounded like gunshots. The officer called in additional units, as well as a tactical unit and crisis negotiators.
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Man arrested after standoff in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police in Lexington. Police say Christopher Williams was wanted on multiple warrants from outside Fayette County. Officers went to a home on Old House Road to search for him around 8 p.m. Thursday night. Police say...
LEXINGTON, KY
WOWK 13 News

2 dead in Prestonsburg, Kentucky crash

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Floyd County, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police say that on Tuesday, they responded to a collision in Prestonsburg just before 7 p.m. Police found that a Dodge pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a Nissan pickup. The driver of the Nissan, […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

