Plea deal reached with nurse accused of stealing from Lexington hospice patient
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A plea deal has been reached in the case of a Lexington nurse accused of stealing medicine from a hospice patient. Cathy Young was arrested in 2020 after police say she stole pills from Doris Grant, who was under hospice care. Police say Young had more than 70 acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride pills inside her vehicle when she was arrested.
Kentucky firefighter, patient treated after suspected fentanyl exposure
A Spencer County firefighter was taken to the hospital after a suspected fentanyl exposure.
Kentucky Health Officials Urges Vaccination As ‘Tripledemic’ Strains Hospitals
Health officials are adding another tool for doctors to protect people this holiday season. The new guidance means more people can get COVID-19 boosters. With this latest approval by the FDA, anyone in America above the age of six months old can get a bivalent COVID booster shot. Doctors say that could be huge heading into the winter season. Dr. Katrina Hood, Lexington pediatrician, says vaccines are safe and effective but understands the hesitancy that we’re seeing from parents. Right now, she says that many young kids aren’t eligible for their booster because they haven’t gotten their initial COVID vaccine yet. Tyler Caldwell, Public Services Supervisor at the Laurel County Health Department, says the Health Department still offers the COVID vaccines including the new Bivalent Booster Monday through Fridays 8am to 3pm and perform the PCR COVID tests Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays using same day scheduling. He said they also offer the flu vaccine. For more information visit their Facebook page or their website.
Pharmacy technician stole 60,000 pills from Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center has agreed to pay over $4 million in civil penalties after a significant diversion of opioids from its pharmacy.
‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gary Thompson, also known as ‘The Bogus Beggar’, was arrested Saturday in Eastern Kentucky. According to our sister station, WYMT, officials with the Pikeville Police Department said they received complaints about Thompson earlier in the week in their region. ‘The Bogus Beggar’ is facing...
Eastern Kentucky Sheriff named Kentucky Sheriff’s Association Sheriff of the Year
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Sheriff from Eastern Kentucky was given a prestigious honor at a Kentucky Sheriff’s Association banquet Thursday night. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt was named the Kentucky Sheriff of the Year Thursday night. Sheriff Hunt was one of several first responders on the scene of...
Man recovering after Lexington stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is recovering after telling police he was stabbed in Lexington. The man told officers he was at Clamatos Restaurante on Versailles Road early Monday morning when the incident happened. Friends took him to UK Hospital before 1 a.m. Officers say the man’s injuries are...
Ky. troopers recognized for surviving potentially life-threatening situations
Pikeville-based trooper Billy Ball and Cynthiana-based trooper Michael Sanguigni were inducted for surviving being shot because they were wearing ballistic vests.
Man stabbed overnight on Versailles Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a stabbing on Versailles Road. Police said they received a call from a Lexington hospital around 1 a.m. about a stabbed man. The man’s injuries are non-life threatening, according to authorities. The incident is being investigated, there are no...
Man taken to hospital after being stabbed on Versailles Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed after midnight Monday in Lexington. Police say they responded to the Clamatos Mexican Restaurant on Versailles Road at 12:44 a.m. for a man who had been stabbed. The man was taken to the University of...
19-year-old dead in Lexington shooting, no arrest made
The Fayette County Coroner's Office has confirmed the identity of the 19-year-old to be Elaina Mammen. Mammen was declared dead at 7:55 a.m. from multiple gunshot wounds. 19-year-old dead in Lexington shooting, no arrest …. The Fayette County Coroner's Office has confirmed the identity of the 19-year-old to be Elaina...
What to do if your child swallows lithium button batteries
Dr. Neha Patel started a wall of shame where she stores items she’s removed from children’s bodies over the years, among them lithium button batteries. What to do if your child swallows lithium button …. Dr. Neha Patel started a wall of shame where she stores items she’s...
Devine Carama begins 50-hour walk to raise money for coat drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington activist Devine Carama officially began a 50-hour walk this morning in hopes of raising $50,000 toward Believing in Forever’s annual “A Coat to Keep the Cold Away” youth coat drive. Carama said the organization has seen a 40 percent increase in requests...
$15,000 in stolen tools returned in Franklin County
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after investigating retail theft cases in Frankfort and surrounding areas. Timothy Davis, 56, from Franklin County was charged with receiving stolen property of over $10,000.00 in value. Peter Kiger, 53, of Lexington, has been charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000.00. Kiger has an active arrest warrant for him at this time in regards to this investigation.
Name of man dead after Lexington shooting released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man who was found dead after a shooting in Lexington has been released. The coroner has identified the man as 26-year-old Ethan Boler Hatfield. Police were called to a home on McAtee Lane around 11:40 p.m. Thursday night. Officers say they found...
Frankfort man arrested after gunshots heard outside apartment
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested after gunshots were heard outside an apartment unit at the 500 Block of Schenkel Lane in Frankfort. Police say at 4:45 p.m., an officer working off-duty security at the Country Hills Apartments said he heard a domestic dispute in a unit. When the officer approached the unit, he heard what sounded like gunshots. The officer called in additional units, as well as a tactical unit and crisis negotiators.
Man arrested after standoff in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police in Lexington. Police say Christopher Williams was wanted on multiple warrants from outside Fayette County. Officers went to a home on Old House Road to search for him around 8 p.m. Thursday night. Police say...
Lexington man walking 50 hours for youth coat drive: ‘Walk for Warmth’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Imagine walking 50 hours, DeVine Carama, founder of Believing in Forever Inc. is doing just that. This weekend he’s walking 50 hours to raise $50,000 to buy coats for kids in need. After everything Kentucky kids have been through this year, he said...
2 dead in Prestonsburg, Kentucky crash
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Floyd County, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police say that on Tuesday, they responded to a collision in Prestonsburg just before 7 p.m. Police found that a Dodge pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a Nissan pickup. The driver of the Nissan, […]
Beshear: Sites for rebuilding flooded Eastern Kentucky communities being considered
FRANKFORT — The state is considering land in Knott, Letcher and Perry counties as sites for new housing for victims of last summer’s flooding in developments that could include schools, senior housing and medical clinics, Gov. Andy Beshear told media on Thursday. Beshear declined to go into specifics,...
