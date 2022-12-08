Read full article on original website
2 arrested after fleeing police, crashing in stolen car in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were taken into custody Monday afternoon after crashing a stolen car in St. Louis County, police said. A St. Louis County Police Department spokesperson said the crash happened at around 3:30. The spokesperson said officers attempted to stop a car that had been reported stolen, but the car fled and eventually crashed into another car near the intersection of Lucas and Hunt Road and West Florissant Avenue.
Alleged rape victim calls Mehlville School District's handling of abused student's lawsuit 'disgusting'
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — When Brandon Holbrook met his alleged 14-year-old victim, he had just come off a five-month suspension from the Mehlville School District’s substitute teaching list, according to court documents filed this month. The district removed the 30-year-old from its substitute teaching list in November...
Shooting investigation Saturday evening in St. Charles County
One person has been shot Saturday evening in a St. Charles County neighborhood.
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man charged for allegedly firing shots at cars, store front in St. Clair
A Franklin County man faces several felony charges for allegedly firing into two vehicles in St. Clair. Ricky Walton, of St. Clair, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. He’s being held without bond.
KMOV
Man shot in O’Fallon, Missouri Saturday
O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) – A man was shot in O’Fallon, Missouri over the weekend. Police were called to Laura Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday for a report of gunfire. Arriving officers found a 38-year-old man on a front porch who had been shot twice. He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
Missouri man in prison nearly 30 years for murder two others confessed to seeking freedom
St. Louis — A hearing begins Monday in a case that will decide if the conviction should be overturned of a Missouri man who's spent nearly three decades in prison for a murder that two other people later confessed to committing. Lamar Johnson has long maintained his innocence, and...
kttn.com
Four teenagers from Missouri face charges in shooting death of taxi driver
Four teenagers from St. Louis County, Missouri are now facing federal charges in the fatal shooting of a cab driver in Hazelwood in April. Tywon Harris, now 19, Coron Dees, 19, and Jeremiah Allen, 18, were indicted in federal court in June on a robbery charge and a charge of aiding and abetting the commission of a murder.
kfmo.com
Fischbeck Charged with Killing Father
(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Farmington, 33 year old David Leroy Fischbeck Jr., is charged with murder in the 1st degree and armed criminal action after he is alleged to have stabbed his father to death Wednesday night. A probable statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department shows deputies received a call at 7:41 to check the well being of David L. Fischbeck Sr. Upon arrival officers saw Fischbeck Jr. leaving the home with blood on his clothing, face, arms, legs, back, and feet. They discovered his father's body inside. Fischbeck Jr. was taken into custody and is being held in the St. Francois County Jail without bond. Reports show police had responded to disturbances between Fischbeck and his son in the past. According to the casenet website no initial court date has been set for Fischbeck.
kfmo.com
Saturday Wreck in St. Francois County
(St. Francois County, MO) A Doe Run man, 35 year old John D. Porter, is suffering moderate injuries after he was involved in a one vehicle wreck in St. Francois County Saturday morning at 7:42. Highway Patrol reports show Porter was driving an SUV north on Highway 221, south of St. Francois Hills, when it ran off the left side of the road and into a filed striking a billboard. A 9 year old male juvenile passenger was not injured. They were both wearing seat belt when the wreck took place and they were taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
Driver wanted in East St. Louis hit-and-run
Nearly two weeks after a deadly hit-and-run collision in East St. Louis, police are searching for the accused driver and a vehicle.
Man killed by police in St. Louis County identified
He charged at police detectives who were trying to arrest him.
Maryland Heights detective shoots, kills wanted man that charged him outside Dave & Buster's, police say
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A man has died after he was shot by a detective after charging at him outside a Dave & Buster's in Maryland Heights Wednesday afternoon. St. Louis County Police Sergeant Tracy Panus gave an update Wednesday evening on the officer-involved shooting. Panus said the incident...
abc17news.com
Suburban St. Louis man shot and killed by police detective
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County officials say a police detective shot and killed a man who charged at several officers trying to arrest him. A Maryland Heights detective shot the 48-year-old man Wednesday. County police say detectives had been searching for the man in connection with several crimes in various jurisdictions. Police say that when detectives tried to arrest the man as he left a business, he charged at them with an “edged weapon.” A longtime Maryland Heights detective fired at the suspect, who died later at a hospital.
FBI releases descriptions as hunt for Missouri escaped inmates continues
The FBI released more detailed physical descriptions of two inmates who escaped from a Cass County, Missouri, jail Monday night.
advantagenews.com
Police shoot wanted man dead near Dave & Buster's
An officer-involved shooting late Wednesday afternoon in St. Louis County took the life of a man wanted for crimes in several jurisdictions. It happened outside Dave and Busters restaurant in Maryland Heights. County police say it was a Maryland Heights officer who fired the shot that killed the 48-year-old. The...
FOX2now.com
Missouri police shoot, kill man who allegedly charged officers outside restaurant
Maryland Heights police say when detectives approached a wanted 48-year-old man at a Dave & Buster’s on Wednesday, he pulled out a weapon and advanced toward them. One detective then fired. Missouri police shoot, kill man who allegedly charged …. Maryland Heights police say when detectives approached a wanted...
Prosecutor seeking to free inmate accused of hiding evidence
Missouri’s attorney general asked a judge on Thursday to sanction St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, accusing her of concealing evidence in her effort to vacate the conviction for a man who has spent nearly 30 years in prison for murder. Lamar Johnson was convicted in 1994 of killing 25-year-old Marcus Boyd in an alleged drug dispute. Johnson has long claimed innocence. Gardner, a Democrat, filed a motion in August asking a St. Louis judge to vacate the conviction, a move that would free Johnson from prison. The judge has not yet ruled in the case but a hearing is scheduled for Monday. Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s filing in St. Louis Circuit Court said the circuit attorney’s office falsely claimed that it had provided all forensic testing to the attorney general as part of the discovery process. “The Circuit Attorney never disclosed she received the positive results of a gunshot residue test on Johnson’s jacket seized from his trunk when he was arrested,” the court filing stated. “The Circuit Attorney has personally concealed evidence from the Attorney General and from this Court. The concealed evidence is material because it tends to prove that Johnson is guilty. Sanctions must issue.”
Man convicted of murder nearly 30 years ago will appear before judge
One day after Missouri's attorney general asked for a sanction against Kim Gardner, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney reacted by calling his efforts "outlandish" and "politically motivated."
Man wanted after armed carjacking at south St. Louis Co. gas station
Police are looking for a man accused in an armed carjacking Monday night at a south St. Louis County gas station.
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Davis gets 12 years for first-degree burglary
The last of the three defendants who were charged in the murder of a Bois D’Arc man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday, Nov. 28. Patricia Davis, now 20, received the sentence as part of a plea bargain which saw her plead guilty to first-degree robbery while also agreeing to testify against two people who also committed the crime. In return, a charge of second-degree murder was dismissed.
