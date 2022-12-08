ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair, MO

5 On Your Side

2 arrested after fleeing police, crashing in stolen car in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were taken into custody Monday afternoon after crashing a stolen car in St. Louis County, police said. A St. Louis County Police Department spokesperson said the crash happened at around 3:30. The spokesperson said officers attempted to stop a car that had been reported stolen, but the car fled and eventually crashed into another car near the intersection of Lucas and Hunt Road and West Florissant Avenue.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man shot in O’Fallon, Missouri Saturday

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) – A man was shot in O’Fallon, Missouri over the weekend. Police were called to Laura Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday for a report of gunfire. Arriving officers found a 38-year-old man on a front porch who had been shot twice. He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
O'FALLON, MO
kttn.com

Four teenagers from Missouri face charges in shooting death of taxi driver

Four teenagers from St. Louis County, Missouri are now facing federal charges in the fatal shooting of a cab driver in Hazelwood in April. Tywon Harris, now 19, Coron Dees, 19, and Jeremiah Allen, 18, were indicted in federal court in June on a robbery charge and a charge of aiding and abetting the commission of a murder.
HAZELWOOD, MO
kfmo.com

Fischbeck Charged with Killing Father

(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Farmington, 33 year old David Leroy Fischbeck Jr., is charged with murder in the 1st degree and armed criminal action after he is alleged to have stabbed his father to death Wednesday night. A probable statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department shows deputies received a call at 7:41 to check the well being of David L. Fischbeck Sr. Upon arrival officers saw Fischbeck Jr. leaving the home with blood on his clothing, face, arms, legs, back, and feet. They discovered his father's body inside. Fischbeck Jr. was taken into custody and is being held in the St. Francois County Jail without bond. Reports show police had responded to disturbances between Fischbeck and his son in the past. According to the casenet website no initial court date has been set for Fischbeck.
FARMINGTON, MO
kfmo.com

Saturday Wreck in St. Francois County

(St. Francois County, MO) A Doe Run man, 35 year old John D. Porter, is suffering moderate injuries after he was involved in a one vehicle wreck in St. Francois County Saturday morning at 7:42. Highway Patrol reports show Porter was driving an SUV north on Highway 221, south of St. Francois Hills, when it ran off the left side of the road and into a filed striking a billboard. A 9 year old male juvenile passenger was not injured. They were both wearing seat belt when the wreck took place and they were taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Suburban St. Louis man shot and killed by police detective

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County officials say a police detective shot and killed a man who charged at several officers trying to arrest him. A Maryland Heights detective shot the 48-year-old man Wednesday. County police say detectives had been searching for the man in connection with several crimes in various jurisdictions. Police say that when detectives tried to arrest the man as he left a business, he charged at them with an “edged weapon.” A longtime Maryland Heights detective fired at the suspect, who died later at a hospital.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
advantagenews.com

The Associated Press

Prosecutor seeking to free inmate accused of hiding evidence

Missouri’s attorney general asked a judge on Thursday to sanction St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, accusing her of concealing evidence in her effort to vacate the conviction for a man who has spent nearly 30 years in prison for murder. Lamar Johnson was convicted in 1994 of killing 25-year-old Marcus Boyd in an alleged drug dispute. Johnson has long claimed innocence. Gardner, a Democrat, filed a motion in August asking a St. Louis judge to vacate the conviction, a move that would free Johnson from prison. The judge has not yet ruled in the case but a hearing is scheduled for Monday. Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s filing in St. Louis Circuit Court said the circuit attorney’s office falsely claimed that it had provided all forensic testing to the attorney general as part of the discovery process. “The Circuit Attorney never disclosed she received the positive results of a gunshot residue test on Johnson’s jacket seized from his trunk when he was arrested,” the court filing stated. “The Circuit Attorney has personally concealed evidence from the Attorney General and from this Court. The concealed evidence is material because it tends to prove that Johnson is guilty. Sanctions must issue.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
greenecountycommonwealth.com

Davis gets 12 years for first-degree burglary

The last of the three defendants who were charged in the murder of a Bois D’Arc man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday, Nov. 28. Patricia Davis, now 20, received the sentence as part of a plea bargain which saw her plead guilty to first-degree robbery while also agreeing to testify against two people who also committed the crime. In return, a charge of second-degree murder was dismissed.
BOIS D'ARC, MO

