Penn State won’t be the only team playing in the Rose Bowl without its leading receiver. Utah will also be looking to fill some big shoes in its passing game in Pasadena on January 2. Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid announced he will be opting out of the Rose Bowl and declaring for the NFL draft. Kincaid announced he is not playing in the Rose Bowl due to an injury suffered in the regular-season finale against Colorado, although he did return for the Pac-12 championship game against USC. Kincaid caught four passes for 40 yards in Utah’s Pac-12 championship game victory. Kincaid...

