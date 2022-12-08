ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

morningbrew.com

Western countries impose price cap on Russian oil

While the war in Ukraine grinds on, Western countries have been debating how to curb Russia’s oil revenue without causing massive disruptions to energy markets, in which Russia is a big player. They think they landed on an innovative solution: Starting today, the G-7 (a group of major democracies)...
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
straightarrownews.com

US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War

As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
The Independent

Russia issues formal protest to Vatican after Pope calls out ‘cruelty’ of Ukraine invasion

Russia has filed a formal protest to the Vatican after Pope Francis condemned the “cruelty” of Moscow’s forces in the invasion of Ukraine.“I expressed indignation at such insinuations,” Russia’s ambassador to the Vatican, Aleksandra Avdeyev, told state-run news agency RIA Novosti on Monday after his visit to the leadership of the city state’s diplomatic service.Francis had told the Jesuit magazine America in an interview: “When I speak about Ukraine, I speak about the cruelty because I have much information about the cruelty of the troops that come in.“Generally, the cruellest are perhaps those who are of Russia but are...
NBC News

How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine

Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.
New York Post

US needs to keep France and Germany in line on Ukraine

“Boy, the food at this place is terrible — and such small portions.” As in Woody Allen’s famous joke about a Catskills resort, the problem with Europe’s security and defense policy is not simply that there is not enough of it — as the former President Donald Trump was always eager to point out — but also that it is often wrongheaded. Just a few hours from the glamour and the seeming warmth that characterized President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to the United States last week, the French leader suggested that any future peace agreement over Ukraine will have to involve...
BBC

Ukraine war: Russian mother not invited to meet Putin speaks out

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has been meeting with a group of Russian mothers whose sons are fighting in Ukraine. However, the founder of Russia's Council of Wives and Mothers - Olga Tsukanova - has accused the Kremlin of handpicking attendees and criticised Putin for not inviting her group. Critics say...
Defense One

The Ukraine Fight Is Just Part of Russia’s War

Many of us held our breath, and then exhaled in nervous relief, as a reported Russian missile strike on Poland turned out to be falling debris from Ukrainian defense systems. But the episode—and a declaration by the Polish military chief that Russia is “escalating” its invasion and getting “closer and closer to the NATO borders”—underline the danger that the shooting war might spill into alliance territory.
