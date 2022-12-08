Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Russian oil sanctions are about to kick in. And they could disrupt markets in a big way
The 27 countries of the European Union agreed in June to ban the purchase of Russian crude oil from Dec. 5. They have been working on the details ever since. The EU discussed a limit of $62 a barrel this week, but Poland, Estonia and Lithuania refused, arguing it was too high.
morningbrew.com
Western countries impose price cap on Russian oil
While the war in Ukraine grinds on, Western countries have been debating how to curb Russia’s oil revenue without causing massive disruptions to energy markets, in which Russia is a big player. They think they landed on an innovative solution: Starting today, the G-7 (a group of major democracies)...
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia
“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
straightarrownews.com
US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War
As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
Putin Has Escape Plan to Venezuela if Russia Loses War: Former Speechwriter
"I usually don't retell insider stories, but today I will make an exception," Abbas Gallyamov wrote on his Telegram channel.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Putin's war in Ukraine looks more and more like a failure. Past Russian leaders haven't survived similar mistakes.
For now, Putin's rule appears secure, but the experiences of past Russian leaders show how failure at the front can lead to downfall at home.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Russia warns U.S. that its deeper involvement in Ukraine brings growing risks
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russia is trying to make the United States understand that Washington's increasing involvement in the Ukraine conflict carries growing risks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday, according to Russian news agencies.
Russia issues formal protest to Vatican after Pope calls out ‘cruelty’ of Ukraine invasion
Russia has filed a formal protest to the Vatican after Pope Francis condemned the “cruelty” of Moscow’s forces in the invasion of Ukraine.“I expressed indignation at such insinuations,” Russia’s ambassador to the Vatican, Aleksandra Avdeyev, told state-run news agency RIA Novosti on Monday after his visit to the leadership of the city state’s diplomatic service.Francis had told the Jesuit magazine America in an interview: “When I speak about Ukraine, I speak about the cruelty because I have much information about the cruelty of the troops that come in.“Generally, the cruellest are perhaps those who are of Russia but are...
How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine
Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.
Russia, China Join Forces Against Push to Punish Iran
Facing growing pressure to assist each other on the global stage, Russia and China backed Iran in an international vote on the country's recent crackdowns.
US needs to keep France and Germany in line on Ukraine
“Boy, the food at this place is terrible — and such small portions.” As in Woody Allen’s famous joke about a Catskills resort, the problem with Europe’s security and defense policy is not simply that there is not enough of it — as the former President Donald Trump was always eager to point out — but also that it is often wrongheaded. Just a few hours from the glamour and the seeming warmth that characterized President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to the United States last week, the French leader suggested that any future peace agreement over Ukraine will have to involve...
Rolling red carpet to Africans, US warns of 'destabilizing' China, Russia
The United States warned Tuesday that China and Russia were destabilizing Africa with their growing inroads as it rolled out the red carpet to the continent's leaders and pledged billions of dollars in support. Austin said China was expanding its footprint in Africa "on a daily basis" through its growing economic influence.
BBC
Ukraine war: Russian mother not invited to meet Putin speaks out
Russia's President Vladimir Putin has been meeting with a group of Russian mothers whose sons are fighting in Ukraine. However, the founder of Russia's Council of Wives and Mothers - Olga Tsukanova - has accused the Kremlin of handpicking attendees and criticised Putin for not inviting her group. Critics say...
Vietnam shifts gears on arms trade as it loosens ties with Russia
HANOI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam is eyeing a major defence shift as it seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian arms and launch a push to export locally made weapons, officials and analysts said, with possible buyers in Africa, Asia - and potentially even Moscow.
Defense One
The Ukraine Fight Is Just Part of Russia’s War
Many of us held our breath, and then exhaled in nervous relief, as a reported Russian missile strike on Poland turned out to be falling debris from Ukrainian defense systems. But the episode—and a declaration by the Polish military chief that Russia is “escalating” its invasion and getting “closer and closer to the NATO borders”—underline the danger that the shooting war might spill into alliance territory.
Comments / 0