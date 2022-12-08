Read full article on original website
usustatesman.com
Jordan Packer: The Utah welder who competed against the world
Jordan Packer grew up in Provo and started welding in high school. In the trade, he found a passion for “anything metal.”. “It’s what I eat, sleep and breathe,” Packer said. As Packer pursued his love of metal, he found himself at Utah State University’s Eastern campus,...
KUTV
Many school districts staying on schedule as storm moves across Wasatch Front
Monday morning's snowstorm was affecting some morning commuters, but it's looking like all but one school is remaining on schedule as planned. Not all delay and closure information is immediately available to the public at large, though. Some school districts forego updating the schedule publicly and will instead send parents and guardians a mobile alert, text, phone call or email.
thehivesports.com
The Clearfield Falcons stun the Roy Royals in 45-44 comeback win
The Falcons took their first lead 40-39 with 1:03 left in the game on a baseline jumper by senior Austin Mitchell. The score entering the last period had the Royals ahead 33-27. The Falcon’s defense was key in the victory and made the Royals have three shot clock violations. Junior guard Peyton Kotter sealed the game with a layup and clutch free throws.
ABC 4
Ogden School District delays the start of the school day
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden School District announced it will be delaying the school day on Monday, Dec. 12 by two hours after heavy overnight snowfall. AM half-day preschool and kindergarten have been canceled in the district, while PM half-day programs will continue as normal, according to the announcement.
kslnewsradio.com
UHP urging drivers to be prepared for winter conditions as storm hits Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm is moving through Utah, and the Utah Highway Patrol is reminding people to be mindful while driving. The UHP said they are ready to deal with any weather situations that might show up during the day. Trooper Kelley Jensen said drivers can...
beckersdental.com
10 best small cities to start a dental practice
Utah is home to five of the 10 best small cities to open a business, according to personal finance website WalletHub. In April, WalletHub examined which small cities are best for starting a business by analyzing business environment, access to resources and business costs. Read more about the methodology here.
kvnutalk
Latest phone scam targets Utah State University – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Utah State Police are warning students and local citizens of a phone scam occurring recently. The suspects are utilizing the USU Police Dispatch number (435)797-1939 and impersonating law enforcement officials. According to an alert that was sent out to the campus community, USU Police officers were notified...
KSLTV
Snowstorm hits No. Utah, impacting morning commutes and some schools; avalanche warning issued
SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm warning will be in effect through Tuesday morning for the northern Wasatch Front as snow showers move into the area. Snow has made for a messy morning commute north of Salt Lake City while Salt Lake and Utah counties have mainly seen cloudy skies and light snow showers Monday morning.
utahstories.com
John Browning: The Ogden Man Who Revamped Firearms Technology
Utahns love their guns, and they have John Moses Browning to thank for it. Browning was a renowned and influential firearms designer responsible for developing numerous varieties of military and civilian firearms, many of which were so impactful that they are still in use today. Nearly every type of gun has Browning’s fingerprints engrained in its history somewhere, and similarly, nearly every part of Ogden does, too.
ABC 4
Quick moving Friday storm to impact commute
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We have another quick-moving system impacting Northern Utah through this afternoon. Light snow is expected and as a result, the morning commute could see impacts and driving conditions will remain wintry through the afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the mountains north of Interstate 80 including Logan Canyon, Sardine Summit and Mantua. Snow accumulations will range between 3-6″ for the area with the advisory in effect from 5 am to 4 pm today. The Wasatch Front could see a skiff of snow with totals of an inch or less expected.
Teen paralyzed in snowboarding accident
A West Haven teen is recovering in the ICU and is lucky to be alive after breaking his neck in a snowboarding accident.
ABC 4
Fatal crash in Logan caused by winter conditions
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has died in a fatal crash after losing control in snowy conditions in Logan on Monday morning, according to the Logan City Police Department. Authorities say the woman in her 50s was driving a pickup truck southbound near 900 South and 1000 West just before 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. The woman reportedly lost control on the snow-covered roads and crossed into the northbound lanes where she was broadsided by an SUV going northbound.
kslnewsradio.com
New electric bus system coming to Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City and the Utah Transit Authority is making an effort to make Ogden a greener place by creating and encouraging the use of its new all-electric bus system. The new system is set to open next summer and officials say it’ll bring new opportunities to the city.
kvnutalk
Hollingsworth’s lighted displays back in Preston – Cache Valley Daily
PRESTON – For 50 years the Hollingsworth family had plywood cut outs of cartoon characters lit by spotlights in their front yard. Then life got busy and the kids who were always helping grew up and moved away. Jeff and Lee Hollingsworth have now resurrected their Christmas Light show....
Kidnapped 4-year-old found; suspect captured in Ogden
Unified Police is on scene of a domestic violence, stabbing. A child has also been taken from the scene.
ksl.com
After rapid pandemic expansion, Amazon delays opening new Weber County warehouse
MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE — If you're waiting for Christmas packages to be delivered to your door this year, they're not going to come through the brand-new warehouse sitting just off I-15 in Weber County. That warehouse, in Marriott-Slaterville, looks complete from the outside, but its opening could be delayed until 2024...
Division of Wildlife Resources captures deer with helicopters for yearly health check
Deer took flight Thursday in Cache County as the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conducted its yearly checkup of the deer population. It all starts with a helicopter ride.
Man dies in Cache Valley house fire
An 89-year-old man was found dead inside a home that caught fire Sunday morning in Lewiston, Cache County.
ksl.com
Utah man arrested in trading card thefts from multiple stores
SOUTH JORDAN — Police arrested a man Wednesday who they believe has been stealing trading cards from hobby stores from Bountiful to South Jordan over the past several months. Julian Mingura, 37, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of three counts of burglary and theft...
kjzz.com
Bountiful police seek suspects in vehicle burglary, credit card fraud case
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in Bountiful are seeking two suspects allegedly involved in a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud case. They said surveillance video from a convenience store was obtained, and they are attempting to identify the two individuals from the footage. More from 2News. Officers said...
