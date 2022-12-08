ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

usustatesman.com

Jordan Packer: The Utah welder who competed against the world

Jordan Packer grew up in Provo and started welding in high school. In the trade, he found a passion for “anything metal.”. “It’s what I eat, sleep and breathe,” Packer said. As Packer pursued his love of metal, he found himself at Utah State University’s Eastern campus,...
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Many school districts staying on schedule as storm moves across Wasatch Front

Monday morning's snowstorm was affecting some morning commuters, but it's looking like all but one school is remaining on schedule as planned. Not all delay and closure information is immediately available to the public at large, though. Some school districts forego updating the schedule publicly and will instead send parents and guardians a mobile alert, text, phone call or email.
LOGAN, UT
thehivesports.com

The Clearfield Falcons stun the Roy Royals in 45-44 comeback win

The Falcons took their first lead 40-39 with 1:03 left in the game on a baseline jumper by senior Austin Mitchell. The score entering the last period had the Royals ahead 33-27. The Falcon’s defense was key in the victory and made the Royals have three shot clock violations. Junior guard Peyton Kotter sealed the game with a layup and clutch free throws.
ROY, UT
ABC 4

Ogden School District delays the start of the school day

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden School District announced it will be delaying the school day on Monday, Dec. 12 by two hours after heavy overnight snowfall. AM half-day preschool and kindergarten have been canceled in the district, while PM half-day programs will continue as normal, according to the announcement.
OGDEN, UT
beckersdental.com

10 best small cities to start a dental practice

Utah is home to five of the 10 best small cities to open a business, according to personal finance website WalletHub. In April, WalletHub examined which small cities are best for starting a business by analyzing business environment, access to resources and business costs. Read more about the methodology here.
UTAH STATE
kvnutalk

Latest phone scam targets Utah State University – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Utah State Police are warning students and local citizens of a phone scam occurring recently. The suspects are utilizing the USU Police Dispatch number (435)797-1939 and impersonating law enforcement officials. According to an alert that was sent out to the campus community, USU Police officers were notified...
LOGAN, UT
utahstories.com

John Browning: The Ogden Man Who Revamped Firearms Technology

Utahns love their guns, and they have John Moses Browning to thank for it. Browning was a renowned and influential firearms designer responsible for developing numerous varieties of military and civilian firearms, many of which were so impactful that they are still in use today. Nearly every type of gun has Browning’s fingerprints engrained in its history somewhere, and similarly, nearly every part of Ogden does, too.
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Quick moving Friday storm to impact commute

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We have another quick-moving system impacting Northern Utah through this afternoon. Light snow is expected and as a result, the morning commute could see impacts and driving conditions will remain wintry through the afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the mountains north of Interstate 80 including Logan Canyon, Sardine Summit and Mantua. Snow accumulations will range between 3-6″ for the area with the advisory in effect from 5 am to 4 pm today. The Wasatch Front could see a skiff of snow with totals of an inch or less expected.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Fatal crash in Logan caused by winter conditions

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has died in a fatal crash after losing control in snowy conditions in Logan on Monday morning, according to the Logan City Police Department. Authorities say the woman in her 50s was driving a pickup truck southbound near 900 South and 1000 West just before 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. The woman reportedly lost control on the snow-covered roads and crossed into the northbound lanes where she was broadsided by an SUV going northbound.
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

New electric bus system coming to Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City and the Utah Transit Authority is making an effort to make Ogden a greener place by creating and encouraging the use of its new all-electric bus system. The new system is set to open next summer and officials say it’ll bring new opportunities to the city.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Utah man arrested in trading card thefts from multiple stores

SOUTH JORDAN — Police arrested a man Wednesday who they believe has been stealing trading cards from hobby stores from Bountiful to South Jordan over the past several months. Julian Mingura, 37, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of three counts of burglary and theft...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT

