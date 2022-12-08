ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

U of L men's basketball hosting 'Week of Giving' at KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville men's basketball team is hosting a "Week of Giving" across three upcoming home games. The first event will be the Kroger Food Drive benefiting the U of L campus community at the Dec. 14 home game against Western Kentucky at 9 p.m. Staff will collect non-perishable food items and hygiene products at all entrances of the KFC Yum! Center. The event is part of a partnership with Kroger and the Commonwealth Credit Union Cardinal Cupboard.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

IMAGES | Louisville volleyball beats Oregon, returns to Final Four

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Images from the Louisville volleyball team's 5-set victory over Oregon on Saturday, Dec. 10 in the KFC Yum! Center. The come-from-behind victory sent the Cardinals to their second straight Final Four. Read about the victory by clicking here. For more photos, click here. Copyright 2022 WDRB...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

JCPS teacher, baseball coach removed from classroom amid investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools said a high school baseball coach and teacher was removed from the classroom amid an investigation. The district said Kevin O'Donnell was reassigned and doesn't have contact with students. O'Donnell is a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and the assistant baseball coach at Eastern High School.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville hotel owners want to raise room tax

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The owners of Louisville’s larger hotels have a plan to reinvigorate their business after the pandemic — by charging guests additional taxes on their stays. Under a proposal moving through Metro Council, hotels with 51 or more rooms in Jefferson County will begin...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Real Young Prodigys to be featured on Tamron Hall Show on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville music group will be featured on national television on Monday. The Real Young Prodigys will appear on Tamron Hall Show. The youth group uses hip hop to raise awareness about social justice. They focus on topics like violence, hair discrimination and making the community...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville leaders help spread Christmas cheer at Family Scholar House

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville organization that provides living space, child care and other assistance for hundreds of families in need received Christmas gifts Tuesday from Louisville leaders. Each year, children at the Family Scholar House make a Christmas wish list, and some of those wishes came true after...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

How to donate to the Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear is asking for help to spread holiday cheer to families in need in Eastern Kentucky. Beshear has launched the Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive to help ensure children in areas impacted by the devastating flooding in July have a Christmas to remember.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

3 people honored with Louisville award for efforts in sustainability

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville honored three people Monday morning for their efforts in sustainability. Russ Barnett, Margaret Carreiro and David Wicks received the Joan Riehm Environmental Leadership Award, which honors the memory of former Deputy Mayor Joan Riehm, a lifelong advocate of making the city more green.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

JCPS school choice applications deadline set for Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The application deadline for Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) Choice Zone Schools is almost here. JCPS families who live in the new school choice zone, predominately in west Louisville, have until Friday to apply for school next year. For the first time, students who live in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: Man on bicycle hit by vehicle in November dies from injuries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was hospitalized in November after he was hit by a vehicle has died. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 14 on National Turnpike at Farmers Lane, according to Louisville Metro Police. First responders found the man with serious injuries. He was taken to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Performers in The Brown-Forman Nutcracker will dance their way into your heart

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The holiday tradition of the Brown-Forman Nutcracker continues this weekend. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some performers as they prepare for more shows at the Kentucky Center. Louisville Ballet’s popular classic, The Brown-Forman Nutcracker runs December 9th through the 23rd at the Kentucky Center. The production...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LIHEAP helping thousands in Louisville with past due energy bills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Appointments for energy bill assistance are all booked up in Louisville Metro for the week. This fall, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has helped about 10,000 low-income households. Program Supervisor Brandon O'Neal said before the COVID-19 pandemic, they helped between 7,000-8,000 on average....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man killed in Jacobs neighborhood shooting, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed in the Jacobs neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Carl Court near Crums Lane around 3:30 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy