Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | For Louisville and Payne, winning is the only answer that will help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you’re losing, it doesn’t matter what you say. It doesn’t matter what you do. If you’re losing, whatever people see or hear, it is wrong. We talk about a lot of things in sports. Character. Perseverance. Resilience. Strength. All that really...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Which former player does Louisville miss most: Dre Davis or Noah Locke?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is no pleasant way to discuss the way this University of Louisville basketball season has unfolded. It's several levels beyond head-scratching. Maybe if the Wright State buzzer beater does not fall, the Cards win that game and have the resolve to beat Appalachian State, too.
wdrb.com
Bellarmine's Garrett Tipton scores career-high in upset over Murray State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Bellarmine Knights nearly lost an 18-point second half lead but were able to hold off Murray State 69-58 Saturday afternoon at Freedom Hall. The Racers came to town as 2.5 point favorites. Garrett Tipton led the Knights with a career-high 25 points. Rob Perry...
wdrb.com
U of L men's basketball hosting 'Week of Giving' at KFC Yum! Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville men's basketball team is hosting a "Week of Giving" across three upcoming home games. The first event will be the Kroger Food Drive benefiting the U of L campus community at the Dec. 14 home game against Western Kentucky at 9 p.m. Staff will collect non-perishable food items and hygiene products at all entrances of the KFC Yum! Center. The event is part of a partnership with Kroger and the Commonwealth Credit Union Cardinal Cupboard.
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Louisville volleyball beats Oregon, returns to Final Four
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Images from the Louisville volleyball team's 5-set victory over Oregon on Saturday, Dec. 10 in the KFC Yum! Center. The come-from-behind victory sent the Cardinals to their second straight Final Four. Read about the victory by clicking here. For more photos, click here. Copyright 2022 WDRB...
wdrb.com
JCPS teacher, baseball coach removed from classroom amid investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools said a high school baseball coach and teacher was removed from the classroom amid an investigation. The district said Kevin O'Donnell was reassigned and doesn't have contact with students. O'Donnell is a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and the assistant baseball coach at Eastern High School.
wdrb.com
Publix announces plans for third Louisville store, which will be its fourth in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Publix is making plans to build a fourth store in Kentucky. In a release, the supermarket chain said it has purchased property at the northwest corner of Flat Rock and Shelbyville Roads in east Louisville. It will be Publix's third planned store in Louisville. A store is also planned for Lexington.
wdrb.com
The Real Young Prodigys accepts $500,000 award on national TV on behalf of Louisville nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit won a huge award on national television Monday. Hip Hop into Learning, HHN2L, uses rap and music to help Louisville area young kids and teens learn and express themselves. One of the group's programs, The Real Young Prodigys, is most commonly known. The...
wdrb.com
Louisville hotel owners want to raise room tax
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The owners of Louisville’s larger hotels have a plan to reinvigorate their business after the pandemic — by charging guests additional taxes on their stays. Under a proposal moving through Metro Council, hotels with 51 or more rooms in Jefferson County will begin...
wdrb.com
Hundreds of U of L seniors to graduate in December ceremony in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville will host its December 2022 graduation at 7 p.m. Friday at the KFC Yum! Center. Of the 2,300 students earning degrees, about 900 said they'll take part in the commencement ceremony. U of L's Interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez will preside at...
wdrb.com
Real Young Prodigys to be featured on Tamron Hall Show on Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville music group will be featured on national television on Monday. The Real Young Prodigys will appear on Tamron Hall Show. The youth group uses hip hop to raise awareness about social justice. They focus on topics like violence, hair discrimination and making the community...
wdrb.com
Louisville leaders help spread Christmas cheer at Family Scholar House
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville organization that provides living space, child care and other assistance for hundreds of families in need received Christmas gifts Tuesday from Louisville leaders. Each year, children at the Family Scholar House make a Christmas wish list, and some of those wishes came true after...
wdrb.com
How to donate to the Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear is asking for help to spread holiday cheer to families in need in Eastern Kentucky. Beshear has launched the Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive to help ensure children in areas impacted by the devastating flooding in July have a Christmas to remember.
wdrb.com
3 people honored with Louisville award for efforts in sustainability
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville honored three people Monday morning for their efforts in sustainability. Russ Barnett, Margaret Carreiro and David Wicks received the Joan Riehm Environmental Leadership Award, which honors the memory of former Deputy Mayor Joan Riehm, a lifelong advocate of making the city more green.
wdrb.com
JCPS school choice applications deadline set for Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The application deadline for Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) Choice Zone Schools is almost here. JCPS families who live in the new school choice zone, predominately in west Louisville, have until Friday to apply for school next year. For the first time, students who live in...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man on bicycle hit by vehicle in November dies from injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was hospitalized in November after he was hit by a vehicle has died. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 14 on National Turnpike at Farmers Lane, according to Louisville Metro Police. First responders found the man with serious injuries. He was taken to...
wdrb.com
Performers in The Brown-Forman Nutcracker will dance their way into your heart
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The holiday tradition of the Brown-Forman Nutcracker continues this weekend. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some performers as they prepare for more shows at the Kentucky Center. Louisville Ballet’s popular classic, The Brown-Forman Nutcracker runs December 9th through the 23rd at the Kentucky Center. The production...
wdrb.com
Louisville sweet shop on Frankfort Avenue closes after 35 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville sweet shop that has served patrons for 35 years is closing. Sweet Surrender Dessert Café on Frankfort Avenue opened for the final day of business as people lined up outside for one more taste. Some patrons went to Sweet Surrender searching for a...
wdrb.com
LIHEAP helping thousands in Louisville with past due energy bills
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Appointments for energy bill assistance are all booked up in Louisville Metro for the week. This fall, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has helped about 10,000 low-income households. Program Supervisor Brandon O'Neal said before the COVID-19 pandemic, they helped between 7,000-8,000 on average....
wdrb.com
Man killed in Jacobs neighborhood shooting, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed in the Jacobs neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Carl Court near Crums Lane around 3:30 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
Comments / 0