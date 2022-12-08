LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville men's basketball team is hosting a "Week of Giving" across three upcoming home games. The first event will be the Kroger Food Drive benefiting the U of L campus community at the Dec. 14 home game against Western Kentucky at 9 p.m. Staff will collect non-perishable food items and hygiene products at all entrances of the KFC Yum! Center. The event is part of a partnership with Kroger and the Commonwealth Credit Union Cardinal Cupboard.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO