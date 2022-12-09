CHARGERS’ HERBERT WINS WEEK 14, CLOSES IN ON SEASON LEAD; DOLPHINS’ TUA TUMBLES IN UPDATED MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Chargers’ Justin Herbert wins the Week 14 title with a 53.35-point game and vaults to second place behind the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL quarterback rankings. The Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, after an awful 10-for-28 performance vs. Herbert, dips two spots and falls from the top 10. Our ratings system is cumulative not percentile-based, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. QBs on a bye therefore take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season. This is the 25th year for the Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998, the year before Dan Marino retired — with Steve Young the first ever season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a QB’s running statistics. Our updated Top 25 (plus other Dolphins) for 2022 entering Week 15:

16 MINUTES AGO