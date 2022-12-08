It’s been a weird month for everyone in the cryptocurrency industry, to say the least. Crypto journalists have had it particularly tricky. A CoinDesk article put its parent organization, Digital Currency Group, into a bit of a bind; the mainstream media seemed to whitewash Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) at first blush; and now it comes to light that The Block’s former CEO, Mike McCaffrey, borrowed money from SBF to buy the controlling interest in the company.

1 DAY AGO