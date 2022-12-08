Read full article on original website
'Plug those openings' | Pest control expert explains Downtown San Diego rat explosion
SAN DIEGO — Last week, CBS 8 reported about people in San Diego reporting a major uptick in rats downtown. A local pest control company explained what factors might be causing people to see more of them out on the streets. "Usually this starts to be a busy time,...
coolsandiegosights.com
Walking past the forgotten town of Bernardo.
Did you know there used to be a town named Bernardo in what is now San Diego’s North County?. Bernardo was a tiny town between Escondido and Rancho Bernardo, where Lake Hodges is located today. The creation of Lake Hodges in 1918, accomplished by damming the Bernardo River (now...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Marcos (San Marcos, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred off State Route 78, near East Barham Drive. It happened just after 11 a.m. The officials reported that a car had veered off the road and crashed.
Ashli Babbitt’s Brother Sentenced to Probation for San Diego Altercations
The brother of Ashli Babbitt, the San Diego woman fatally shot during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach, was sentenced Tuesday to one year of formal probation for his part in a pair of San Diego altercations. Roger Witthoeft, 34, was convicted by a San Diego jury of a...
San Diego weekly Reader
Satanists of San DIego County and those who are after them
San Diego County is crawling with Satanic cult groups, in Post’s view, including the Ordo Templi Orientis, the Order of Thelema, the Temple of Set, the Brotherhood of the Mind, the Rainbow Children, a group that meets in Balboa Park called the Knights of Satan, and a Satanic “enforcement arm” of a group of bikers in the meth trade known as the Crystal Circle (Dec. 5, 1991)
Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023
Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
Ars Technica
Doc raked in $3.3M in wild spinal surgery scam, gets 5 years in prison
A federal judge in California has sentenced a neurosurgeon to five years in prison for his part in a multimillion-dollar, 15-year-long fraud scheme that used bribes and kickbacks to funnel thousands of patients to a now-defunct hospital where they were overcharged for invasive spinal surgeries. The scam left patients questioning...
San Diego Channel
Exploring San Diego: Things to do December 15 - 18
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the price of a movie ticket, guests will be walking through acres of brilliantly lit trees and magical cottages at the Enchanted Village. Dog lovers rejoice! Deck the paws with your pups in the Gaslamp and get into the holiday spirit with your best holiday costume.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
San Diego’s new yard and food waste recycling to kick into high gear with bin deliveries and public outreach
The city also will deliver kitchen pails to help residents comply with a new state law requiring organic waste recycling. Pickups begin for some next month. San Diego’s efforts to comply with a new state law requiring recycling of yard trimmings and food scraps will kick into high gear Jan. 11 when delivery of 267,000 new green recycling bins begins to homes across the city.
KPBS
Adoption fees for adult dogs waived through new year at San Diego Humane Society
The San Diego Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for adult dogs for the rest of the year starting Tuesday, thanks to a $10,000 donation from local animal lover Randy Spicer. The shelter is at capacity for its dog population, after what SDHS staff said was an unprecedented year with...
NBC San Diego
Big? Yes. Balloons? Yes. Bay? No — San Diego's Holiday Bowl Parade Route Changed
The annual big bay balloon parade will be taking place this year out of sight of San Diego Bay. Holiday Bowl officials announced Monday that the route for the event, which is attended by tens of thousands of San Diegans and thousands of out-of-town football fans, was altered, due to a cruise ship docking that day near the Broadway Pier.
NBC Bay Area
Parents of Woman Who Died With Toddler in Petco Park Fall Sues City, Padres
The family of a woman who died along with her 2-year-old son in a fall from a third-floor concourse at Petco Park last year is suing the Padres and the city of San Diego for alleged negligence. The wrongful death lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Diego Superior Court by Raquel...
onscene.tv
Fatal Trolley vs Truck | San Diego
12.09.2022 | 9:24 PM | SAN DIEGO – An unknown age male was driving a 1969 GMC truck eastbound Sampson St. passing Harbor Dr. The trolley crossing arms were down for a trolley approaching from the south. The male drove into the westbound lanes to drive around the crossing arms, and into the path of the trolley. The trolley collided with the right side of the vehicle. The vehicle then impacted a pole on the left side of the trolley tracks. The driver of the GMC truck was pronounced deceased at the scene. No injuries were reported from passengers on the trolley. The San Diego Police Department Traffic Division is handling the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Voiceof San Diego
Covid Year Two: Deaths More than Doubled in Lakeside, and Went Down Virtually Everywhere Else
Michael Arthur Jackson and his aunt Teri were living in a mobile home park that overlooks Lakeside when the highly contagious Omicron variant of Covid-19 hit San Diego County in late 2021. Both Michael and Teri came down with the virus and required hospitalization. Teri walked free a few days...
onscene.tv
Driver Goes Over 150 Yards Off of Freeway & Crashes | San Diego
12.10.2022 | 4:51 PM | SAN DIEGO – For unknown reasons, the male driver of the Toyota Tacoma went off of the southbound SR-163. As he entered the right shoulder, he went onto a dirt road and after approx 150 yards, he crashed the truck and flipped it onto its side. 1st Responders had a difficult time in finding the scene, but once they found it, the male was extricated from the wreckage. He suffered some injuries and was transported to a local hospital. DUI testing will be conducted at the Hospital by the CHP. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Bonta Announces Arraignment of San Diego-Based Travel Agent for Embezzling Funds from School Trips Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
December 11, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan have announced the arraignment of Marie Martin, a San Diego-based travel agent and registered seller of travel, for allegedly embezzling travel funds provided by more than 150 parents for eighth grade school trips to the East Coast. After the school trips were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Martin refused to provide refunds to the parents, instead allegedly spending the funds on personal expenses. Martin was arraigned today in San Diego Superior Court on 27 felony counts of grand theft and seller of travel violations.
Storm pounds San Diego | Winter Storm Warning in place for mountain communities
SAN DIEGO — The winter storm brought a band of heavy rain and mountain snow to San Diego County on Sunday as a cold front moved southeast across the region. A winter storm warning was issued from 6 p.m. Sunday to 10 p.m. Monday for the San Diego County mountains and a beach hazard warning for the coastal areas until 4 p.m. Monday.
San Diego man designs look-alike Border Patrol truck
SAN DIEGO — A man in San Diego is turning heads on the road and social media with his truck, but it’s not because of the make and model of the car – it's what’s on it. Jacob McGennis, 25, dubbed his truck “THOT PATROL.”
6th-grade camp canceled at Pacific Beach Middle School; officials cite virus transmission rise
SAN DIEGO — School officials announced that sixth-grade camp was canceled for Pacific Beach Middle School students less than 24 hours before students were scheduled to depart. After consulting with public health officials, San Diego Unified School District officials told CBS 8 that the San Diego County Office of...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Chula Vista (Chula Vista, CA)
The Chula Vista Fire Department reported a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday. The accident occurred near the intersection of L Street and 5th Avenue at around 10:40 p.m. According to the officials, a recreational vehicle has been driving east on the road when he suddenly crossed into the westbound lanes and crashed into two parked vehicles. The RV then went and smashed into a 53-foot-long semi-trailer.
