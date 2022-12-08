12.09.2022 | 9:24 PM | SAN DIEGO – An unknown age male was driving a 1969 GMC truck eastbound Sampson St. passing Harbor Dr. The trolley crossing arms were down for a trolley approaching from the south. The male drove into the westbound lanes to drive around the crossing arms, and into the path of the trolley. The trolley collided with the right side of the vehicle. The vehicle then impacted a pole on the left side of the trolley tracks. The driver of the GMC truck was pronounced deceased at the scene. No injuries were reported from passengers on the trolley. The San Diego Police Department Traffic Division is handling the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

