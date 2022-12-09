ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Carter Was Accused of Rape in 2003 by Dream Singer Melissa Schuman: What to Know

By In Touch Staff
 4 days ago
Getty Images

Nick Carter is being sued by Shannon Ruth for allegedly sexually assaulting her while she was a minor in 2001. However, this isn’t the first time he has faced sexual assault allegations. Melissa Schuman, a former member of the girl band Dream, took to her personal blog on November 21, 2017, to claim she was raped by Nick in 2003. The Backstreet Boy stare denied all allegations. Scroll down for everything we know.

Was Nick Carter Accused of Raping Melissa Schuman?

In the blog post, the singer claimed that she was just 18 when the Backstreet Boy invited her over to hang out in his Santa Monica apartment. They were working on the same TV movie, and Melissa said she went to his place with her friend on a day off. After noting Nick “provided liquor” for them, she claimed he “asked me if I would like to come into his office and listen to some new music he was working on.” “Naturally we started to kiss,” she alleged, but “he was aware that I was a virgin and that I held to religious conservative Christian values. I was vocal about this. Everyone knew about this, including those who repped me.”

She claims she got uncomfortable when Nick brought her to the bathroom, but after she asked him why they were there, “he then [picked] me up, put me on the bathroom counter and started to unbutton my pants. I told him I didn’t want to go any further. He didn’t care.” She alleges he said he wouldn’t tell anyone, to which she said that’s not the reason she didn’t want to do it. “He proceeded to perform oral sex on me. I told him to stop, but he didn’t. So I turned off the bathroom light so I wouldn’t see anything. He kept turning the light back on because he told me he wanted to look at me.”

Melissa alleged that Nick then demanded she perform oral on him, and became angry when she refused. “It was evident to me, that I couldn’t leave. He was stronger and much bigger than me, and there was no way I would be able to open that door or have anyone help me. My friend couldn’t help me, I didn’t even know where she was,” she wrote. “So when he placed my hand on his penis my thought was the only way to get out was to get him to finish what he had started. That’s where I saw myself, my reflection, watching myself do something that I was sicken by. Watching myself be assaulted, forced to engage in an act against my will.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WxygC_0jcV55oP00
Broadimage/Shutterstock

The California native said things only got worse from there. “He threw me on the bed and climbed on top of me. He was relentless, refusing to take my no’s for an answer. He was heavy, too heavy to get out from under him. Then I felt it, he put something inside of me. It was done,” Melissa alleged. “The one thing I had held as a virtue had been ruined. I went limp, turned my head to my left and decided I would just go to sleep now. I wanted to believe it was some sort of nightmare I was dreaming up.”

Did Melissa Schuman Press Charges for Nick Carter Alleged Assault?

Melissa explained that she left in the morning and didn’t tell the friend who accompanied her earlier in the evening. Nick reportedly called her repeatedly, and she was finally forced to speak to him at a showcase where they were doing a duet, and where she learned her new manager at the time, Kenneth Crear, was his best friend. After the awkward encounter, her manager allegedly prevented her from doing another showcase.

She then claimed that she actually wanted to press charges when the alleged incident happened. “I confided in my then manager, Nils Larsen, that I wanted to come forward,” she said. “He heard me out and said he would do some investigation and would try to find me a good attorney as I intended to press charges. He later informed me that my abuser, had the most powerful litigator in the country.”

However, Melissa realized she didn’t have the money to battle it out in court. “I was told I would likely be buried in humiliation, accused of being fame hungry, and it would ultimately hurt me professionally as well as publicly.”

Was Nick Carter Charged for the Alleged Assault?

In September 2018, prosecutors in Los Angeles chose not to pursue sexual assault charges against Nick because the statute of limitations had expired.

“The reporting party alleged that in 2003, she was the victim of a sexual assault perpetrated by the suspect in his apartment,” paperwork obtained by In Touch and filed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office stated at the time. “The victim was 18 years old at the time of the assault.”

“The statute of limitations expired in 2013,” the legal paperwork continued. “Therefore, an analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence is not warranted and the matter is declined.”

How Did Melissa Schuman React to Her Case Being Dropped?

Melissa reacted to the news that the case had been dropped in a blog post shared on September 11, 2018. “My family and I were well aware of the likelihood that my case was not prosecutable due to the statute of limitations in California regarding rape which was modified in 2016,” she began.

“It is unfortunate that the law isn’t fully retroactive to accommodate assaults that have happened in the past, regardless of how far back,” the “This Is Me” singer continued. “It gives me great solace to know that my testimony is fully documented, investigated and sealed for the future if needed by law enforcement.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O5JpP_0jcV55oP00
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

“I gave my statement, as did the other witnesses,” she added in the post. “Speaking out was the best thing I could have ever done for myself and I hope it inspires others to do the same if it feels right for them.”

Meanwhile, Nick’s attorney, Michael Holtz, told CNN in a statement, “Nick Carter was cleared today when the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office rejected the charges against him.”

“Nick has denied these allegations ever since he first learned of them last year, and was confident the District Attorney would conclude that there was no basis to pursue charges against him,” the statement noted. “He is happy to put this matter behind him.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

