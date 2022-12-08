Read full article on original website
Vice
An art show probing intimacy & vulnerability through fashion
Working on a project with a close friend is usually the kind of thing you dream up over drinks and hardly ever get to put into reality. Not so for Berlin-based Alexandra Bircken — a former designer and present-day artist creating “non-functional objects” — and Paris-based Lutz Huelle, who launched his eponymous label in 2000 after working for Martin Margiela for three years. Friends since they were teens, the two were shaped by the same music, by the magnitude of the Berlin Wall coming down, and by the desire to move to London to study fashion. Alexandra has modelled for Lutz since she was a student, and been in his official défilés too. Their friendship is rounded out by Wolfgang Tillmans, with whom they form a sort of loose creative throuple.
Penske Media Corporation has acquired Artforum magazine, the company said in a statement Tuesday. PMC is the parent company of ARTnews and Art in America, as well as more than 20 other media brands, including Variety, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and WWD. “Artforum’s quality and authority in the art world is unparalleled,” said Penske Media Chairman and CEO Jay Penske. “Over the last 60 years, they have built a culture- and genre-defining brand known around the world, with one of the few insightful global perspectives on art. I have great admiration for the hard work Tony, Danielle, Kate, and David have done to make Artforum such a success. I look forward to...
sheenmagazine.com
Not so long ago, black women collectors of art were not a thing. Today, some of them are important influencers in the world of art, as they impact the industry through the works that they collect. They do so through the choices that they make, but also by how they acquire paintings, sculptures and more. Indeed, when someone like Denise Gardner mentions that she starts being interested in an artwork when she notices it on Instagram, it certainly gives ideas to other collectors. But today, we focus on Pamela Joyner and Charlotte Newman, two important art collectors with influence.
eastcityart.com
I always enjoyed teaching Vermeer in the art survey courses I taught for many years. Although not a specialist in this area of art history, and perhaps because of that, I felt free to wax heartily on the delicacy of his vision, on how different he was from his peers in the Netherlands in the mid-seventeenth century—not only in the way he presented his genre subjects, but specifically in his technique. I always spoke about the extraordinary finesse of his luminous surfaces, and his achievement in the small number of surviving works of an expressive eloquence, of what might be called a visual poetry unmatched by his contemporaries.
My house was built in 1872, so it's "lived" through everything from the sinking of the Titanic to the Great Depression to the Civil Rights Movement to hair metal. While we're lucky to have a lot of great original features -- hello, 19th-century woodwork -- I've been leaning into my favorite style, Art Deco, while redecorating the master bedroom suite.
ELLE DECOR
On Lisa Bridge’s first visit to Vicenza, Italy, she observed a craftsman rhythmically hammering a gold bangle to create a rippling texture. “Watching his movements and hearing the gentle patter on the gold gave the jewelry more meaning,” says Bridge, who years later is still mesmerized by the city’s jewelry artisans. It’s a centuries-old tradition passed from one generation to the next here in Italy’s goldsmithing capital for the past 700 years.
