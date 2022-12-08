Read full article on original website
KMZU
Missouri Department of Conservation reports 16,032 deer harvested during antlerless portion
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 16,032 deer during the antlerless portion of the firearms deer season, Dec. 3-11. Top harvest counties were Callaway with 451 deer harvested, Pike with 412, and Macon with 348. Last year’s antlerless-portion harvest total...
KMZU
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza confirmed in Missouri poultry flock
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Federal officials have confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Osage County, Mo. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic influenza (HPAI) in the turkey flock. Samples were delivered to the NVSL in Iowa for testing after a sudden increase in mortality in the flock.
KMZU
Kerr Named to MOFB Promotion and Education Committee
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Brenda Kerr, of Chillicothe, has been appointed to Missouri Farm Bureau’s Promotion and Education (P&E) Committee. Kerr and her husband, David, live and work on the family farm. David, his brother, and their two sons, Charles and Aaron, together farm about 3,000 acres of row crops. They also have a daughter, Rebecca. All three of their children have served as MOFB ambassadors, a scholar and leadership program sponsored by P&E Programs.
