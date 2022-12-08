JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Brenda Kerr, of Chillicothe, has been appointed to Missouri Farm Bureau’s Promotion and Education (P&E) Committee. Kerr and her husband, David, live and work on the family farm. David, his brother, and their two sons, Charles and Aaron, together farm about 3,000 acres of row crops. They also have a daughter, Rebecca. All three of their children have served as MOFB ambassadors, a scholar and leadership program sponsored by P&E Programs.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO