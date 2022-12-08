ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KMZU

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza confirmed in Missouri poultry flock

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Federal officials have confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Osage County, Mo. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic influenza (HPAI) in the turkey flock. Samples were delivered to the NVSL in Iowa for testing after a sudden increase in mortality in the flock.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Kerr Named to MOFB Promotion and Education Committee

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Brenda Kerr, of Chillicothe, has been appointed to Missouri Farm Bureau’s Promotion and Education (P&E) Committee. Kerr and her husband, David, live and work on the family farm. David, his brother, and their two sons, Charles and Aaron, together farm about 3,000 acres of row crops. They also have a daughter, Rebecca. All three of their children have served as MOFB ambassadors, a scholar and leadership program sponsored by P&E Programs.
CHILLICOTHE, MO

