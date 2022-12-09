ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

techeblog.com

UMass Engineers Create Biofilm Capable of Turning Sweat Into Continuous Electricity for Wearable Electronics

There are passive cooling systems that don’t require electricity, and then this biofilm capable of turning sweat into continuous power. Created by researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, this innovative biofilm is capable of harvesting energy in evaporation and converting it to electricity, thus potentially revolutionizing the world of wearable electronics.
Cheddar News

Nuclear Fusion Researchers Unveil Major Milestone in Search for Clean Energy

"Government-funded researchers have achieved a major breakthrough in nuclear fusion at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in California. On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm announced that a fusion reactor at the facility had achieved "scientific energy breakeven," which means more energy came out than went into the process.This is the first time in human history that nuclear fusion — which is the same process that powers the sun — has produced surplus energy, and some experts say the technology could pave the way for abundant clean energy and a replacement for fossil fuels. “This is a landmark achievement...
LIVERMORE, CA
The Associated Press

AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
LAS VEGAS, NV
techaiapp.com

All the possibilities of the cleanroom | MIT News

Jorg Scholvin ’00, MEng ’01, PhD ’06 first set foot in a cleanroom midway through his undergraduate studies. It was the late 1990s and, as a computer science major, he’d registered for a fabrication class for a firsthand look at how a computer is assembled. “It’s amazing to see how it’s built,” he realized, “and to build it myself.” By the end of the semester, Scholvin had shifted his focus toward electrical engineering and went on to spend several years at MIT developing his fabrication skills.
makeuseof.com

How to Become a Computer and Information Research Scientist

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Do you think of ways to improve your computer's capacity and develop new and improved ways to process and store information? Then it would be best if you considered a career as a computer and information research scientist.
labroots.com

The Impact of AI on Drug Discovery

Artificial Intelligence, also known as “AI”, has been the talk of the past year. AI performs and responds to complex tasks, as it is built to mimic human intelligence. As of right now, AI is already fairly common in the medical field, as it schedules online appointments for patients, check-in for appointments, availability of an electronic medical record (EMR), follow-up & reminder calls. It is also commonly used to warn prescribers and pharmacists about potential adverse drug effects when combining a plethora of medications.1 The true untapped potential of AI is vast, and the possibilities of a positive patient impact with AI is infinite. See video below.
techaiapp.com

Exploring text-to-audio models to make music from scratch

Type a few words into a text-to-image model, and you’ll end up with a weirdly accurate, completely unique picture. While this tool is fun to play with, it also opens up avenues of creative application and exploration and provides workflow-enhancing tools for visual artists and animators. For musicians, sound designers, and other audio professionals, a text-to-audio model would do the same.
labroots.com

Scientists Develop Software Model Increasing Intelligence of "Transport" Robots

In a recent study published in the International Journal of Production Economics, a pair of researchers at the University of Missouri have developed new software that is designed to increase the intelligence of “transport” robots, essentially making them smarter. This study holds the potential to improve processing online orders with the goal of allowing humans and robots to work side-by-side throughout the online ordering process.
MedicalXpress

Capsule-sized ingestible biobatteries could allow new view of digestive system

Tech companies have developed many devices that work outside the body, such as cell phones, smart watches, tablets and hundreds of others. Inside the body, though? That's obviously trickier for several reasons, but power for a device is a big one. Binghamton University biobattery researchers think they have a solution...
aiexpress.io

VR Robots: Enhancing Robot Functions With VR Technology

VR robots are slowly shifting into the mainstream with functions that transcend the same old manufacturing processes. Robots have been in use for years in industrial settings the place they carry out automated repetitive duties. However their sensible use has been fairly restricted. At present, nevertheless, we see a few of them within the client sector delivering robotic options that require customization.
nextbigfuture.com

Interview With Quantum Machines CTO

Yonatan Cohen is the CTO of Quantum Machines. I, Brian Wang of Nextbigfuture, interviewed Yonatan at the Q2B quantum computer conference yesterday, December 6, 2022. Quantum Machines makes a comprehensive hardware and software platform for performing the most complex quantum algorithms and experiments and advancing the world of quantum computing.
techaiapp.com

Locomotion modeling evolves with brain-inspired neural networks

A team of scientists at EPFL have built a new neural network system that can help understand how animals adapt their movement to changes in their own body and to create more powerful artificial intelligence systems. Deep learning has been fueled by artificial neural networks, which stack simple computational elements...
heshmore.com

Quantum engineers at UNSW Sydney has developed a method to reset a quantum computer

Quantum engineers at UNSW Sydney has developed a method to reset a quantum computer. New quantum computing feat is a modern twist on a 150-year-old thought experiment. UNSW Sydney research demonstrates a 20x improvement in resetting a quantum bit to its ‘0’ state, using a modern version of the ‘Maxwell’s demon’.

