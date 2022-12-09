Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Researchers adapt a Nobel Prize-winning method to design new, ultra-powerful X-ray systems
If scientists want to push the boundaries of, say, an X-ray laser, they may need to create some new technology. But occasionally there's no need to reinvent the wheel. Instead, scientists simply come up with a new way to use it. Now, researchers at the Department of Energy's SLAC National...
This 12-year-old is earning a Ph.D. in Physics and he also set a world record
A Belgian boy, Laurent Simons, is considered to be a child prodigy. Last year in 2021, Laurent received fame for completing his Bachelor's degree in Physics from the University of Antwerp in Belgium.
Scientists use quantum computing to create glass that cuts the need for AC by a third
A sample of the glass coating, which you can see straight through. University of Notre DameQuantum computing, machine learning, and contact lens polymers combined to dramatically reduce energy costs.
techeblog.com
UMass Engineers Create Biofilm Capable of Turning Sweat Into Continuous Electricity for Wearable Electronics
There are passive cooling systems that don’t require electricity, and then this biofilm capable of turning sweat into continuous power. Created by researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, this innovative biofilm is capable of harvesting energy in evaporation and converting it to electricity, thus potentially revolutionizing the world of wearable electronics.
Nuclear Fusion Researchers Unveil Major Milestone in Search for Clean Energy
"Government-funded researchers have achieved a major breakthrough in nuclear fusion at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in California. On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm announced that a fusion reactor at the facility had achieved "scientific energy breakeven," which means more energy came out than went into the process.This is the first time in human history that nuclear fusion — which is the same process that powers the sun — has produced surplus energy, and some experts say the technology could pave the way for abundant clean energy and a replacement for fossil fuels. “This is a landmark achievement...
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
MIT engineers' record-breaking information system is 1,000 times faster than traditional method
In groundbreaking news, MIT announced on November 30 that engineers at the Lincoln Laboratory had broken the record for the fastest laser link from space with its TeraByte InfraRed Delivery (TBIRD) system. The TBIRD payload, launched into orbit in May 2022, has sent down data at a speed of up...
techaiapp.com
All the possibilities of the cleanroom | MIT News
Jorg Scholvin ’00, MEng ’01, PhD ’06 first set foot in a cleanroom midway through his undergraduate studies. It was the late 1990s and, as a computer science major, he’d registered for a fabrication class for a firsthand look at how a computer is assembled. “It’s amazing to see how it’s built,” he realized, “and to build it myself.” By the end of the semester, Scholvin had shifted his focus toward electrical engineering and went on to spend several years at MIT developing his fabrication skills.
Scientists invent biobatteries that can be powered inside the human body
Imagine if we could power devices inside the body. This would lead to major developments in biomedical research and much potential for new applications in chemical sensors, drug-delivery systems and electrical stimulation devices. Now, Binghamton University researchers have invented a capsule-sized biobattery they believe may be a solution for the...
makeuseof.com
How to Become a Computer and Information Research Scientist
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Do you think of ways to improve your computer's capacity and develop new and improved ways to process and store information? Then it would be best if you considered a career as a computer and information research scientist.
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: In an engineering lab at the University of Michigan, tiny robots, boats and bridges inspired by origami
The tiny robots start out flat, thin wafers of layered silicon, gold and plastic. It’s the heat created by an electric current that makes them fold along etched grooves, bending themselves into grippers, tiny boxes, even bee-sized origami cranes, moving in more complex ways that most microscale robots. This...
labroots.com
The Impact of AI on Drug Discovery
Artificial Intelligence, also known as “AI”, has been the talk of the past year. AI performs and responds to complex tasks, as it is built to mimic human intelligence. As of right now, AI is already fairly common in the medical field, as it schedules online appointments for patients, check-in for appointments, availability of an electronic medical record (EMR), follow-up & reminder calls. It is also commonly used to warn prescribers and pharmacists about potential adverse drug effects when combining a plethora of medications.1 The true untapped potential of AI is vast, and the possibilities of a positive patient impact with AI is infinite. See video below.
Phys.org
2-billion-year-old enzyme reconstructed: Detective work by molecular biologists and bioinformatics researchers
Researchers at Leipzig University have solved a puzzle in the evolution of bacterial enzymes. By reconstructing a candidate for a special RNA polymerase as it existed about 2 billion years ago, they were able to explain a hitherto puzzling property of corresponding modern enzymes. Unlike their ancestors, they do not...
techaiapp.com
Exploring text-to-audio models to make music from scratch
Type a few words into a text-to-image model, and you’ll end up with a weirdly accurate, completely unique picture. While this tool is fun to play with, it also opens up avenues of creative application and exploration and provides workflow-enhancing tools for visual artists and animators. For musicians, sound designers, and other audio professionals, a text-to-audio model would do the same.
labroots.com
Scientists Develop Software Model Increasing Intelligence of "Transport" Robots
In a recent study published in the International Journal of Production Economics, a pair of researchers at the University of Missouri have developed new software that is designed to increase the intelligence of “transport” robots, essentially making them smarter. This study holds the potential to improve processing online orders with the goal of allowing humans and robots to work side-by-side throughout the online ordering process.
MedicalXpress
Capsule-sized ingestible biobatteries could allow new view of digestive system
Tech companies have developed many devices that work outside the body, such as cell phones, smart watches, tablets and hundreds of others. Inside the body, though? That's obviously trickier for several reasons, but power for a device is a big one. Binghamton University biobattery researchers think they have a solution...
aiexpress.io
VR Robots: Enhancing Robot Functions With VR Technology
VR robots are slowly shifting into the mainstream with functions that transcend the same old manufacturing processes. Robots have been in use for years in industrial settings the place they carry out automated repetitive duties. However their sensible use has been fairly restricted. At present, nevertheless, we see a few of them within the client sector delivering robotic options that require customization.
nextbigfuture.com
Interview With Quantum Machines CTO
Yonatan Cohen is the CTO of Quantum Machines. I, Brian Wang of Nextbigfuture, interviewed Yonatan at the Q2B quantum computer conference yesterday, December 6, 2022. Quantum Machines makes a comprehensive hardware and software platform for performing the most complex quantum algorithms and experiments and advancing the world of quantum computing.
techaiapp.com
Locomotion modeling evolves with brain-inspired neural networks
A team of scientists at EPFL have built a new neural network system that can help understand how animals adapt their movement to changes in their own body and to create more powerful artificial intelligence systems. Deep learning has been fueled by artificial neural networks, which stack simple computational elements...
heshmore.com
Quantum engineers at UNSW Sydney has developed a method to reset a quantum computer
Quantum engineers at UNSW Sydney has developed a method to reset a quantum computer. New quantum computing feat is a modern twist on a 150-year-old thought experiment. UNSW Sydney research demonstrates a 20x improvement in resetting a quantum bit to its ‘0’ state, using a modern version of the ‘Maxwell’s demon’.
