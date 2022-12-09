Read full article on original website
New Fire Station Coming to Southwestern Wisconsin City
The City of Platteville will be welcoming a brand new fire department. Announced last month, Platteville Fire Department's new building will be a significant development project for the area. A public meeting is also set to be held very soon. That community meeting will be held at 6pm on Tuesday,...
Fire Destroys Group Home In Guttenberg; 5 Taken To Hospital
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald, five people were taken to the Guttenberg Municipal Hospital and Clinics after a fire at an assisted-living residence last night (12/1). Names of those involved in the fire at the Imagine the Possibilities group home have not been released, but all were taken for evaluation and treatment of any injuries according to the Guttenberg Fire and Rescue.
Dubuque to Florida Flights See Big Interest
With considerable fanfare, Avelo Airline announced earlier this year the start of nonstop passenger airline service between Dubuque and Orlando. For a good reason, Avelo's coming to Dubuque Regional Airport was big news across Dubuque and eastern Iowa. It was enthusiastically welcomed after American Airlines decided to depart from Dubuque in September, citing a pilot shortage as the reason.
Dubuque, Iowa Man Arrested for Brutal Beating of Another Man on Sunday
Dubuque Police have arrested a Dubuque man they say is one of two men accused of beating a 69-year-old man so severely the victim was admitted to an intensive care unit. According to the Telegraph Herald 26-year-old Eric D. Sims, of 1470 Central Avenue, No. 9, was arrested just after 3 pm Tuesday, November 29th at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm Street in Dubuque. on a warrant charging willful injury causing serious injury.
Marine Corps Toys For Tots Annual Kids’ Christmas Party This Sunday
The biggest, craziest party of the holiday season for kids is back, AND it’s FREE! Marine Corps Toys For Tots has announced the return of the annual Kids’ Christmas Party, this Sunday, December 11th from noon to 3pm at the Five Flags Arena!. The event is hosted by...
Holiday Train is set to Visit Dubuque and surrounding areas this week.
The Canadian Pacific Train is back on the track after a 2 year hiatus. This year marks it's 24th year. The last time it made a stop in Dubuque was in 2018. Clinton: 4:30-5 p.m. at the East end of Main Avenue, near the sawmill museum. Bellevue: 7-7:30 p.m. at...
Load Spillage Closes Parts of 151/61 in SW Wisconsin
Traffic has been reduced on a stretch of highway in Grant County due to a "load spillage." Grant County Sheriff's Department officials wrote in an online announcement. U.S. 151 has been reduced to one lane of traffic in the southbound lanes from Mile Marker 1 to the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge "for the next few hours due to a load spillage,"
What are Dubuque Residents Chatting About on Reddit?
Reddit became something of an unexpected life-raft for me when I was looking to move to Dubuque. The subreddit r/Dubuque was populated with a lot of friendly and helpful individuals who gave me suggestions of places and locales to check out once I settled. Now that I'm completely settled, and...
Southwest Health Closes Deal for Commercial Development/New Clinic In Darlington
According to a press release from Southwest Health; they have officially purchased land for the new Darlington Development and to build a replacement Southwest Health Clinic that will also be home to a new Cuba City Dental Clinic. The 12-acre site is located on the corner of State Highway 81...
Authorities Release Names of 2 Persons Killed in Sunday Head-on Crash near Prairie du Chien, WI
We now know the names of the two people killed in a head-on crash over the weekend near Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. According to Crawford County Sheriff's Department. 43-year-old Tracy Jo Larson, of Prairie du Chien, and 36-year-old Luke Hackman of Decorah, Iowa, died in Sunday's wreck. Three other people were injured, but their names have not been released as of Noon today(Nov 28).
Dubuque County Fairgrounds Brings Holiday Fun
The holiday season is all hustle and bustle. Kids concerts. Family dinners. Grandparents to see. New additions to toast. And all that holiday shopping to finish up. YIKES! Why not take some time for you and the family to start a new holiday tradition; and a great place to start is the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
Shop Local and Save 20% on a Mississippi River Museum Membership
Tis' the Season to Shop Locally! Dubuque and the Tri-States are incredibly fortunate to have abundant opportunities to find that perfect gift that shows you care about the recipient while supporting local-owned-businesses. During the next couple of weeks, we will explore some excellent gift-buying options, such as those presented by...
Santa and Mrs. Claus Bring Christmas Magic to Dubuque Kwik Stop (PHOTOS)
"Free Santa Day" was underway at Kwik Stop on Pennsylvania Avenue and the NW Arterial on Saturday, December 3rd. It was a fun-filled morning of kids and adults stopping by the store, and the adjoining Dairy Queen, to get their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus!. Kwik Stop took...
“Field of Dreams” TV Show Declines State Grant, Won’t Film in Iowa
Since it was announced, the Field of Dreams TV show has been all over the place in terms of its production. First, it was reported that the series would not be filmed in Dyersville, a massive blow to the local Dubuque economy and the show's attempt at authenticity. No cast list was ever announced either.
Galena Knows How to Throw A Christmas Holiday Party
If you want to get into the holiday spirit, head to Galena this Saturday for the annual Night of Luminaria and Living Windows. Bask in the glow of the holiday season at one of the year's most beautiful and romantic events. Historic Galena always delivers with its many events and will do so again this holiday season. More than 5,000 luminaries line the streets, steps, sidewalks, and store windows will come alive!
Dubuque Chef to Represent Iowa on “TODAY” Show
The owner and chef of an acclaimed restaurant in Dubuque will be making (another) appearance on TV and showcasing his talents to the world just in time for the holiday season. Chef Kevin Scharpf, owner of Dubuque's Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar and Otto's Place in Galena, IL, will be representing the state of Iowa on the TODAY show's "Great American Holiday Cookie Swap!" Scharpf took to Instagram to announce his upcoming appearance:
Help Make Sure Dubuque Children Have Something to Eat This Christmas
Many children in Dubuque and the larger Tri-State area rely on preschool/school lunch programs in order to get one of their few meals a day. When kids go on their annual winter break, those two weeks put an added strain on parents to make sure their children have something in their bellies.
Dubuque Man Duct-Tapes Women To Chair; Imprisons Woman And Her Daughter At Gunpoint
According to Dubuque Police and a report from the Telegraph Herald; a Dubuque man taped a woman to a chair and held her inside his residence against her will, while also threatening her and her child at gunpoint. Jacob R. Mullins, 24, of 822 West Fifth Street in Dubuque was...
Dubuque Five Flags Center Names Permanent GM; Looks To Future Economic Impact
According to reports from the Telegraph Herald there’s big developments with the Five Flags Center in Dubuque as interim general manager Aaron Rainey has officially been named to the permanent role and the Dubuque City Council tours the facility in support of investing $25 million. While no official action...
Galena Shines Bright as the Best Holiday Tourist Town
Holiday cheer was overflowing during Galena's annual luminaria, and lively windows walk this past Saturday. As evidenced by the hundreds of people on Galena's historic Main Street, the event ranks high as the quintessential Christmas holiday experience. The over five-thousand luminarias lining the town's sidewalks and staircases had Galena glowing...
