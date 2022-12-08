Read full article on original website
Despite the world’s best fashion shows being both theatrical in nature and commercial in aim, you can’t actually buy tickets to see the runways of Dior, Chanel or that ilk firsthand. Unless you snag the gift Neiman Marcus is putting together for one Robb Report reader, that is. The Dallas-based specialty store’s private-client team will serve as concierge to Paris Fashion Week for you—or the dedicated fashionista on your list—and a guest during the fall 2023 women’s shows, which take place from February 27 to March 7. Before the recipient departs, they’ll have a one-on-one appointment with a style adviser to...
As we know from previous collections, motoring, Y2K nostalgia, and futurism have become core concepts to Dominnico. Creative director Domingo Rodríguez Lázaro explored them once again in the brand’s spring 2023 proposal. This time around, however, there was a more personal approach. “I’m going back to my origins. ‘Nene’ is the pet name Juana, my mother, used to call Domingo, my late father; this intimate collection is in homage to him,” explained Rodríguez Lázaro. “It seemed the right moment to stop and think about my background. Life in the lorry, nature, my childhood… All those references that I have idealized all my life are now kept recorded.”
Pirelli unveiled its 2023 calendar Wednesday, an opulent, dream-like edition featuring a star-studded cast.
Simone Ashley is revealing a lot as she covers British Vogue. The 27-year-old Bridgerton actress is one of four television stars spotlighted in the magazine’s December 2022 issue (the others being Elizabeth Debicki, Sienna Miller, and Yasmin Finney). On the cover, she bares some skin in a see-through ensemble, and in the story, she also reveals little-known details about her personal life, such as her experiences with bullying and racism, leaving home at 17, and a bit of juicy info about her current boyfriend. Read on for the details.
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Lourdes Leon loves to experiment with her style. The industry tastemaker stunned in a sheer black catsuit by Mugler at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday night. The late French designer, known for his bold silhouettes, died in January. With her own signature style...
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
Miu Miu has just been crowned ‘Brand of the Year’ by Lyst in its annual ‘The Year in Fashion’ report. A deep dive into the behaviours and attitudes of its 200 million users, the report offers an insight into the trends, brands and products that got people talking this year, inclusive of January to October.
Emily Ratajkowski is the perfect match for vintage Roberto Cavalli. Back in the noughties, the designer specialized in fun-loving, flesh-baring party dresses—and Emily just wore one from the fall 2004 collection to a festive event. Sourced from Brooklyn-based vintage collector Marie Laboucarié of Nina Gabbana Vintage—who has an eye...
LONDON — New York’s best foot forward. The luxury accessories brand has collaborated with Timberland on a second capsule collection inspired by the Big Apple.More from WWDInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York ScreeningDiwali in New York PartySaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023 The two brands have enlisted the help of Harlem’s Fashion Row, an agency that bridges the gap between brands and designers of color in fashion. The agency has introduced Jimmy Choo and Timberland to New York-based designer Shanel Campbell, whose work focuses on the Black experience in America. “Collaborating with two brands was one of the most interesting things I’ve ever done....
The Karl Lagerfeld brand is putting its stamp on denim. The G-III Apparel-owned namesake brand of the late Chanel designer introduced Karl Lagerfeld Jeans on Thursday, adding to its extensive product range that covers ready-to-wear, footwear, small leather goods, fragrances and eyewear. Geared toward the “first generation of true digital natives,” the men’s and women’s line applies Karl Lagerfeld signatures such as K-shaped stitching to youthful, streetwear-inspired designs that balance masculine and feminine for fluid concepts designed to be mixed and matched. “As the world of Karl Lagerfeld continues to expand, we’re excited to grow our portfolio with the launch of Karl...
Emily Cooper may be known for sporting campy, over-the-top looks while galavanting around Parisian cityscapes in Emily in Paris, but for the third season’s premiere, Lily Collins opted to slip into a sexier (and much more low-key) version of French-girl dressing — forehead fringe and all. On Tuesday,...
Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino, has won the designer of the year award at the 2022 Fashion Awards. Piccioli was presented with his award on Monday night by the actor Florence Pugh, who regularly wears the Italian brand for red carpet events. The star-studded ceremony at London’s Royal...
Inbetweeners, a popular NFT project backed by the likes of superstar singer, Justin Bieber, has announced a new collection in collaboration with iconic fashion house Dolce & Gabbana. Dubbed the ‘inBetweeners x Dolce & Gabbana & UNXD Drip Collection,’ the exciting drop will also see participation from luxury NFT project,...
SPARKLING HISTORY: To mark the 90 years since Gabrielle Chanel launched her first diamond designs, a new volume titled “Chanel Haute Joaillerie” is slated for release in December. As a guideline of those nine decades are the words of the couturier herself, who said she “used [her] penchant for all that shines to try and reconcile elegance and fashion in a set of jewelry.”More from WWDThe Bold and The Beautiful: High Jewelry That is Beyond TrendsInside The Academy Women's Luncheon Presented By ChanelChanel and Soo Joo Park Celebrate the Premiere Watch The high jewelry designs are, of course, given pride of place...
Nili Lotan believes that her mission on Earth is to connect with women, and that making clothes—and now accessories!—is a tool for her to do so. This is what she tells me on the eve of her handbag launch. The Israeli-American designer has been creating sophisticated wardrobe staples for almost 20 years, having launched her eponymous label in 2003. With a growing direct-to-consumer site (she says it’ll reach 60% of her business next year), and expansions into menswear and accessories, Lotan has slowly but steadily grown within the luxury space by focusing on wardrobe-building—i.e. dressing women for their everyday lives.
Brazil streetwear brand Piet, headed by designer Pedro Andrade, has joined forces with iconic sunglasses label Oakley for a run of reimagined pieces from Oakley’s extensive archive. The range coincides with Piet’s 10th year anniversary, intertwining together nostalgic themes and the lasting influence Oakley has had in Brazil’s streetwear...
Graffiti artist Cyril Phan, known by the nom de plume Cyril Kongo, or just his street name, Kongo, has become an international star, famed for combining vivid colors, lettering and subjects ranging from fireworks to flowers in exuberant paintings and murals. The Toulouse, France, native started by tagging walls in Paris and made his mark on New York in the late ’80s, when he painted monumental murals, some measuring 50 feet by 150 feet, in the Bronx. In the past decade, he has been a frequent collaborator of luxury brands, creating a series of silk scarves for Hermès, a brightly...
Bridgerton breakout star Simone Ashley was undeniably one of the evening's best dressed guests at The Fashion Awards in London. Styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, Ashley wore a glittering lilac gown and matching hood from 16Arlington's spring-summer 2023 collection, Lucite heels, and a Chopard collar. As for her hair, Ashley and...
There’s a changing of the guard in street style in 2022. A new generation is joining existing street style stars at the shows, and the result is a more diverse and inclusive fashion community in each of our global fashion cities. No one has noticed it more than our resident street style photographers—Phil Oh and Acielle Tanbetova, both of whom have been shooting guests at the shows for over a decade.
