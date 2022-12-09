ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry M. Gross
4d ago

these people crack me up. petroleum diesel byproduct of crude oil along with many more. a world runs on diesel gasoline and ships bunker fuel (DIESEL) . thousands of homes are heated by fuel oil another derivative of crude. not to mention all the everyday life essentials that have petroleum in them. shampoo Vaseline lighter fluid lamp oil, just to name a handful. oh don't forget all the wiring insulation made from petroleum, all the tires that are on all these electric cars made from petroleum. and all the millions of miles of asphalt that they drive their electric cars on . just another phase of stupidity just like the one with the spotted owl is shut down logging drove the price of homes through the roof because the 2x4 went from 49 cents to $9 each. when are these goofballs going to wake up. the ocean hasn't changed in 200 years the level is the same the ice age will be back and we will be gone you can't stop it's the cycle of the planet.

Jerry Louis
4d ago

here's more nonsense the low-income neighborhoods poisoned by diesel fuel fumes, can these stories get any more ridiculous or one-sided

Tom L
4d ago

Just unbelievable, a environmentally friendly fuel and the environmentalists still are complaining, Hey guys we happen to live in a Industrialized country and world, there are always trade offs, buy then again until everyone is living exactly as the environmentalists want you to be living in their view, they won't be happy, plus they wouldn't be able to keep making money off of their cause.

Related
The Oregonian

Oregon opens investigation into Portland nonprofit Brown Hope

The Oregon Department of Justice said it plans to open an investigation into Portland nonprofit Brown Hope, a celebrated racial justice organization cast into sudden turmoil last week. Spokesperson Ellen Klem confirmed that the agency’s Charitable Activities Section will launch a probe of the group in the coming days but...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon nurseries need natural gas

A recent Multnomah County report cited health concerns about natural gas cooktops, while the city of Eugene stands prepared to ban natural gas hookups in all new residences. It’s apparent that there’s a political agenda to eliminate natural gas without much consideration for the impact this would have on local businesses.
EUGENE, OR
Builder

How Eliminating Single-Family-Only Zoning Will Impact Builders and Developers

For more than a decade, Eric Thompson built high-end spec infill homes in Portland, Oregon. His company, Oregon Homeworks, had 10 to 15 starts a year, which sold for $1 million and up. But about three years ago, Thompson started building homes with accessory dwelling units (ADUs), splitting the lots, and selling the ADUs separately in anticipation of Portland’s zoning reforms. Today, his business model revolves around building multiple homes on lots previously zoned for single-family housing.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Weather knocks out power to thousands in NW Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Many in northwest Oregon are waking up without power on Saturday morning. Between Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, more than 4,000 customers are in the dark as of just after 9 a.m. The biggest problem area is on the coast in Warrenton. Pacific Power said...
OREGON STATE
WSB Radio

Oregon lawsuit spotlights destruction of Black neighborhoods

A home that was a fixture of Bobby Fouther's childhood is now a parking lot, the two-story, shingle-sided house having been demolished in the 1970s along with many other properties in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Portland, Oregon. “Growing up there was just all about love,” Fouther said. Fouther...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Cost Estimate to Replace Interstate Bridge Increases 56%

The administrator for the Interstate Bridge Replacement Project today released new cost estimates for the job, which would create a new span across the Columbia River between Portland and Vancouver, Wash., add light rail to the bridge and make a variety of changes to the highways on both sides of the river.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Multnomah County commissioners poised to defy Wheeler

Despite a request for delay, the vote on spending $33.6 million on homeless aid rather than campsites is set for Dec. 15.The Multnomah County Commission is preparing to defy Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and approve spending $33.6 million in homeless assistance funds without committing to support six large, sanctioned campsites approved by the Portland City Council. The vote is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 15. The commission agenda posted on Sunday, Dec. 11, includes the spending request that does not allocate any funds for the proposed campsites. Although the City Council approved $27 million for them on Nov. 30, Wheeler...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland has dramatically escalated tent sweeps

In mid-October, the city of Portland removed more homeless encampments than at any point since the start of the pandemic, sweeping 87 in a single week. And last month, city contracted workers again worked to remove as many tents camps as possible, clearing away nearly 80 in a week. In...
PORTLAND, OR
Reason.com

Oregon's Anti-Vape Laws Will Put This Deaf Immigrant's Hookah Shop Out of Business

When it comes to drugs, Portland, Oregon, is one of the most liberal cities in the United States. Weed shops abound since the state legalized cannabis in 2015. The state decriminalized possession of nearly all drugs in 2020. Come January, Oregon will be the first state to allow therapeutic use of psilocybin. Even the liquor laws have been recently liberalized, with the state permanently legalizing the sale of to-go cocktails in June of 2021.
PORTLAND, OR
freightwaves.com

Low-volume Northwest becomes nation’s tightest region

Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index – Northwest, West, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, Northeast, Mountain Prairie SONAR: OTRI.URNW, OTRI.URWT, OTRI.URMW, OTRI.URSE, OTRI.URSW, OTRI.URNE, OTRI.URMP. In less than a month, the low-volume Pacific Northwest has gone from being one of the easiest regions to source truckload capacity to the...
OREGON STATE
thereflector.com

Woodland expresses concerns over surface mining near city limits

An application for a rock quarry in North Clark County across the Lewis River from Woodland has city staff concerned about how mining operations would affect residents. During a Dec. 5 Woodland City Council meeting, Community Development Director Travis Goddard presented information about a change to Clark County land use planning that would allow for surface mining on property near the city. If the application is approved by the county it would place an overlay on about 46 acres on a western half of a parcel near Cardai Hill Road on land currently zoned as forest resources.
WOODLAND, WA
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Another Oregon power substation attacked

Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
CLACKAMAS, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Ted Wheeler delusional in seeking county dollars

I gasped when I saw that Ted Wheeler wants Multnomah County to shoulder the burden to pay for his mass camps to please local businesses like Salt and Straw (“Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler struggles to reel in millions from Multnomah County for homeless,” Dec. 5). With the eventual ban on camping – which is essentially banning extreme (visible) poverty – the city thereby agrees to provide enforcement with the Portland Police Bureau. What happens when a police officer arrests someone for breaking the ban? They could end up in the county jail, where the county pays the bill – for housing, sworn sheriff’s deputies and medical services from licensed nurses and doctors. It also pays for the prosecutors in the district attorney’s office who will have to handle charges. It is not just egregious. but delusional for the city to propose a program that many homeless service providers agree is dangerous and counterproductive, and then expect someone else to help pay for it.
PORTLAND, OR
