I gasped when I saw that Ted Wheeler wants Multnomah County to shoulder the burden to pay for his mass camps to please local businesses like Salt and Straw (“Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler struggles to reel in millions from Multnomah County for homeless,” Dec. 5). With the eventual ban on camping – which is essentially banning extreme (visible) poverty – the city thereby agrees to provide enforcement with the Portland Police Bureau. What happens when a police officer arrests someone for breaking the ban? They could end up in the county jail, where the county pays the bill – for housing, sworn sheriff’s deputies and medical services from licensed nurses and doctors. It also pays for the prosecutors in the district attorney’s office who will have to handle charges. It is not just egregious. but delusional for the city to propose a program that many homeless service providers agree is dangerous and counterproductive, and then expect someone else to help pay for it.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO