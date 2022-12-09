ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon's top doctor sounds alarm on spread of respiratory viruses: 'I really am pleading with individuals to wear a mask'

The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
KDRV

Oregon is considering a proposal to protect coyotes from "killing contests"

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is getting comments about a proposal to protect coyotes from coyote killing contests in the state. It could act on the proposal this week. The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) is leading a group of Oregon wildlife protection organizations in a petition to the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission. The petition insists an end to coyote killing contests in the state.
OREGON STATE
freightwaves.com

Low-volume Northwest becomes nation’s tightest region

Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index – Northwest, West, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, Northeast, Mountain Prairie SONAR: OTRI.URNW, OTRI.URWT, OTRI.URMW, OTRI.URSE, OTRI.URSW, OTRI.URNE, OTRI.URMP. In less than a month, the low-volume Pacific Northwest has gone from being one of the easiest regions to source truckload capacity to the...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Tree poaching is on the rise in Oregon Forests

Forest officials across Oregon are trying to crack down on tree poachers. Harvesting trees without a permit is illegal. And those same permits are only good for dead trees that are standing or downed within designated areas. Jeremy Fields is a forest protection officer with the Deschutes National Forest. He’s...
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

These are the most popular baby names for boys in Oregon

(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Oregon in 2021. Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years — but […]
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Annual park passes are your ticket to Northwest outdoor adventures; here’s what to buy

Want to get outside in the Pacific Northwest? You’ll probably need a park pass for that. Annual park passes have become the norm at outdoor recreation areas from Oregon’s coast to high desert, and while not every spot requires cars to display valid passes, these days most do. But instead of paying $5 or $10 for a single day pass, you may be better off with an annual pass (or several), making sure you’re never in danger of getting ticketed at the trailhead.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Washington state woman missing off Maui after shark spotting

The search for a Washington state woman whose husband couldn’t find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday. The woman’s husband and others reported spotting a large shark about 50 yards from shore at at Keawakapu Point in south Maui on Thursday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Oregonian

Satellite image shows Pacific storm blanketing NW, West Coast

A December storm is bringing rain to the Pacific Northwest and California, some minor flooding along the coast and heavy snow in Oregon’s Cascade Mountain passes. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the northern Oregon Cascades through midnight Saturday. An advisory also warned of snow and slippery driving conditions for Willamette, Santiam and McKenzie passes. Here is a look at the Pacific front.
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

More than 4000 Power Outages Affect NW Oregon This Morning

Winter storms have knocked out power to around 4,000 Oregon customers since last night. According to Portland General Electric and Pacific Power maps, the outages are mainly centered around the northern Oregon coast near Warrenton and the I-5 corridor north of Corvallis. Pockets of additional power interruptions are also spread around the Willamette Valley.
OREGON STATE
