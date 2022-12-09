Oregon’s top doctor sounds alarm on spread of respiratory viruses: ‘I really am pleading with individuals to wear a mask’

Read full article on original website
Oregon health professionals say Brown’s order can ‘exacerbate’ staffing crisis
Some healthcare professionals believe that Governor Kate Brown's latest efforts to help the tripledemic are counterproductive.
Oregon hospitals battle surge ‘never seen before,’ health officials say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For weeks, patients have been flooding emergency rooms looking for care. They’re children sick with RSV, people with COVID or the flu. The Oregon Health Authority is now issuing monthly updates to give people glimpses of the current state of hospitals. Medical officials said treating...
Doctors urge Oregonians to put the mask back on when indoors
With cases of RSV, and the flu forcing hospitals into crisis mode, local physicians and state officials are encouraging the public to put the mask back on when indoors.
Oregon is considering a proposal to protect coyotes from "killing contests"
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is getting comments about a proposal to protect coyotes from coyote killing contests in the state. It could act on the proposal this week. The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) is leading a group of Oregon wildlife protection organizations in a petition to the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission. The petition insists an end to coyote killing contests in the state.
'Firmageddon': Researchers find 1.1 million acres of dead trees in Oregon
Drought-stricken Oregon saw a historic die-off of fir trees in 2022 that left hillsides once lush with green conifers dotted with patches of red, dead trees. The damage to fir trees was so significant researchers took to calling the blighted areas “firmageddon” as they flew overhead during aerial surveys that estimated the die-off’s extent.
Health care workers: Gov. Brown’s new executive order is too little, too late
Help is on the way for local hospitals that are overwhelmed with patients, but some are saying the help didn't come soon enough.
4.0 magnitude earthquake shakes off the Oregon coast
A 4.0 earthquake shook off the coast of Oregon, Sunday morning.
Low-volume Northwest becomes nation’s tightest region
Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index – Northwest, West, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, Northeast, Mountain Prairie SONAR: OTRI.URNW, OTRI.URWT, OTRI.URMW, OTRI.URSE, OTRI.URSW, OTRI.URNE, OTRI.URMP. In less than a month, the low-volume Pacific Northwest has gone from being one of the easiest regions to source truckload capacity to the...
Oregon witness first saw triangle object hovering over neighbor's home
Man watching sky.Photo byРуслан ГамзалиевonUnsplash. An Oregon witness at Lapine reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object that was 600 feet away at about 9 p.m. on January 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Readers respond: Oregon Measure 114 contradicts sales pitch
For me, the essential value of Measure 114 was to counter the sales pitches of the gun industry. There are several pitches: defend yourself and your family; be a man; the world is out to get you; guns are cool. Guns are rarely used for defense. Real men don’t need...
Oregon drug policy director pleads guilty to assaulting child
On Oct. 20, the executive director of the Oregon Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission pled guilty in Marion County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor assault charge for physically injuring a child in January of 2022.
Tree poaching is on the rise in Oregon Forests
Forest officials across Oregon are trying to crack down on tree poachers. Harvesting trees without a permit is illegal. And those same permits are only good for dead trees that are standing or downed within designated areas. Jeremy Fields is a forest protection officer with the Deschutes National Forest. He’s...
These are the most popular baby names for boys in Oregon
(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Oregon in 2021. Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years — but […]
Flavored tobacco ban in California upheld by U.S. Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a last-minute plea from the tobacco industry and cleared the way for California to enforce a statewide ban on the sale of most flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes. The court’s action has the effect of upholding a measure passed by the Legislature in...
Strong Pacific storm brings snow to Oregon Cascades, Sierra Nevada; ‘dragon storm’ sends heavy rain, high winds over California
A Pacific storm uncoiling itself over California with heavy rain and snow is forecast to deliver a severe risk for tornadoes, high winds and thunderstorms across parts of Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas by the middle of next week. Upwards of 2 inches of rain could drop suddenly in the valleys...
Annual park passes are your ticket to Northwest outdoor adventures; here’s what to buy
Want to get outside in the Pacific Northwest? You’ll probably need a park pass for that. Annual park passes have become the norm at outdoor recreation areas from Oregon’s coast to high desert, and while not every spot requires cars to display valid passes, these days most do. But instead of paying $5 or $10 for a single day pass, you may be better off with an annual pass (or several), making sure you’re never in danger of getting ticketed at the trailhead.
Washington state woman missing off Maui after shark spotting
The search for a Washington state woman whose husband couldn’t find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday. The woman’s husband and others reported spotting a large shark about 50 yards from shore at at Keawakapu Point in south Maui on Thursday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
Oregon winter 2022 storm tracker: Interactive map shows snow forecast
This winter, exclusively for subscribers, OregonLive has introduced an easy-to-use interactive map designed to show you exactly how much snow you can expect to pile up where you live and work during the next 48 hours. Developed in partnership with a meteorological consulting firm, OregonLive’s map runs data from the...
Satellite image shows Pacific storm blanketing NW, West Coast
A December storm is bringing rain to the Pacific Northwest and California, some minor flooding along the coast and heavy snow in Oregon’s Cascade Mountain passes. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the northern Oregon Cascades through midnight Saturday. An advisory also warned of snow and slippery driving conditions for Willamette, Santiam and McKenzie passes. Here is a look at the Pacific front.
More than 4000 Power Outages Affect NW Oregon This Morning
Winter storms have knocked out power to around 4,000 Oregon customers since last night. According to Portland General Electric and Pacific Power maps, the outages are mainly centered around the northern Oregon coast near Warrenton and the I-5 corridor north of Corvallis. Pockets of additional power interruptions are also spread around the Willamette Valley.
