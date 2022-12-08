ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

California girl licensed to own unicorn — if she finds one

WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oFJRj_0jcUuODY00

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A girl named Madeline, with a vivid imagination and remarkable awareness of how bureaucracy can dash dreams, got her wish when she asked Los Angeles animal control authorities for a license to own a unicorn — if she’s able to find one.

The first-of-its-kind permit came with strings attached, however: The mythical creature must be provided ample exposure to sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows and have its horn polished at least once a month with a soft cloth.

Director Marcia Mayeda of the county Department of Animal Care and Control sent the girl a heart-shaped, rose-colored metal tag with “Permanent Unicorn License” emblazoned on it, along with a white fuzzy unicorn doll with pink ears, purple hooves and a silver horn.

The department's response came after the girl wrote it a brief letter last month: “Dear LA County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one.”

Mayeda commended the girl for her “sense of responsible pet ownership to seek permission in advance" and for thoughtfully considering “the requirements of providing a loving home to animals.”

The agency posted images of the correspondence, the license, the medallion and the stuffed toy on its social media accounts, with the girl's last name obscured.

Its five conditions for unicorn ownership also require that any sparkles or glitter sprinkled on the animal be nontoxic and biodegradable, and that it be fed watermelon at least once a week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Officials capture famous mountain lion blamed for killing dog

LOS ANGELES — A mountain lion known for roaming Los Angeles for the last 10 years, and most recently blamed for attacking and killing a dog, was captured by wildlife officials in California. The mountain lion, known as P-22, was caught Sunday night after the California Department of Fish...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGAU

Deputy in California slayings killed self with service gun

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — (AP) — A Virginia sheriff’s deputy who police say traveled to California to kill three family members of a 15-year-old girl he tried to sexually extort online killed himself with a government-issued firearm, authorities said Saturday. Austin Lee Edwards, 28, drove across the country...
RIVERSIDE, CA
WGAU

LA councilman embroiled in racist tape scandal being investigated for fighting activist at holiday event

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles City Councilman who has refused to resign over a leaked audio recording of him participating in a meeting in which racist comments were made about his colleagues, is now being investigated by police after a video surfaced allegedly showing him getting into a fight with a community activist at a holiday event, authorities said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGAU

USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround

NEW YORK — (AP) — Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. And now the Heisman Trophy, too. Williams, the dynamic quarterback who was the catalyst for the Trojans' turnaround season, won the Heisman on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football's most prestigious player of the year award eight times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
29K+
Followers
107K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy