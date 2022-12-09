ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

West Village townhouse tops Manhattan luxury market

UPDATED, Dec. 12, 2022, 3:15 p.m.: Manhattan’s luxury market notched a bump in activity among signed contracts last week, with asking prices a little closer to Earth. There were 21 signed contracts last week, seven more than the week prior, according to Olshan Realty’s report on properties asking $4 million or more. The most expensive home to enter contract last week was the townhouse at 276 West 11th Street, with an asking price just under $17 million.
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Adams’ first rezoning plans centers on 46-block stretch of the Bronx

The city’s rezoning plans in the Bronx and Brooklyn is quickly coming into focus as the mayor announces the first steps to his “moonshot” goal. The city’s proposed rezoning of a 46-block stretch of the borough is already kicking into high gear, City Limits reported. The Department of City Planning is starting public hearings this week and the application is expected to begin the Universal Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) by the summer.
BRONX, NY
therealdeal.com

Fred Ohebshalom faces foreclosure at Midtown office

Fred Ohebshalom is under pressure in Midtown from a Minnesota-based debt buyer. Stillwater Asset Management is looking to foreclose on Ohebshalom’s nine-story office building at 226 East 54th Street after purchasing the building’s debt in March. The property, between Second and Third avenues in Midtown East, provided office...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau

NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday.  Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Shoppers upset about impending closure of Flatbush Stop & Shop

NEW YORK -- A supermarket in Brooklyn is set to close next month. The move is leaving shoppers concerned about access to fresh food.CBS2 spoke with residents in Flatbush on Monday.For many customers, there is high praise for a Stop & Shop in that section of the borough."Because everything is fresh and everything is up to date, and that's what I like about this," Frank Hazard said.So news of the store's imminent closing is a tough pill to swallow."That's not fair to us as a community because we need this. It gives us fresh food and the price is good,"...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Harlem tenants may become homeless for the holidays after judge ruling

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group of Harlem tenants have been ordered to move out of their apartments after a real estate dispute between their building’s developer and his former lender.  Tenant Tonia Vail told PIX11 News, “people had plans when they moved here to move forward in life.” Vail was living in a homeless […]
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island cameras issue less than 1% of NYC’s bus lane tickets, but that’s about to change

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Like it or not, automated enforcement cameras have become a part of everyday life in New York City. Each day, thousands of speed, red light and bus lane cameras issue violations to drivers breaking the law, whether they’re exceeding the speed limit, running a red light or blocking a bus lane during designated hours.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

What’s the most snow NYC has ever gotten in 1 storm?

NEW YORK (PIX11) – You don’t have to look back far in the record books to find the biggest snowstorm in New York City’s history. It dumped more snow in one storm than the city typically gets all winter. The all-time snowfall record in New York City was set on Jan. 22-23 in 2016. Central […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkmag.com

A doo-wop dignitary remembers Brooklyn at the birth of rock ‘n’ roll

Like what you’re hearing? Subscribe to us at iTunes, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Google, Amazon, Stitcher and TuneIn. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!. Kenny Vance may not be a household name, but his impact on American culture and music specifically is indelible and inescapable if, sadly, somewhat invisible.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Thousands of NYC speedsters, red-light runners skirt driver safety course

Thousands of reckless city drivers who repeatedly run red lights and speed have been able to skirt road safety courses, leaving them still dangerously roaming the streets, The Post has learned. While 16,000 bad drivers have been caught repeatedly flouting city traffic laws on camera, barely 1,000 of them have been notified as per a 2020 city law that they need to take a mandated safety course or have their vehicles seized, records show. And of 1,000 scofflaws who have been notified they’re in officials’ crosshairs, only 630 have actually completed the safety course. Meanwhile, the rest — 370 drivers —...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Metro-North Penn Station Access project breaks ground

NEW YORK -- A project on the drawing board for more than 30 years finally gets a green light. Friday, work started on a massive project to build four new Metro-North stations in the East Bronx, connecting Connecticut and Westchester County to Penn Station for the very first time. How many people did it take to break ground for the new Penn State Access project? Nine. Everybody wanted in on this long-awaited project that will be life-changing for commuters.There hasn't been this much enthusiasm about a transit project since former Gov. Andrew Cuomo named a bridge for his dad, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported.   "I'm excited to be...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy