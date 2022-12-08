Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Two Kentucky higher education institutions merge to create new one
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Two higher education institutions have merged to form a new one in a southern Kentucky town. Campbellsville University and the University of Somerset are merging to create the Somerset Institute of Campbellsville University. A new four-year degree program will be offered in downtown Somerset in a...
lakercountry.com
Campbellsville University, University of Somerset to hold joint announcement this week
Campbellsville University released a notice on Friday that said the university, located in nearby Taylor County, and the University of Somerset in neighboring Pulaski County will have a “special announcement” on Tuesday. A possible partnership between the two has been mentioned during several previous meetings of the Somerset...
wdrb.com
Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
Daviess County, Kentucky Community Rallies to Support Family in Need
Recently a father wrote into Christmas Wish asking for help this holiday season. A husband had lost his wife, leaving the family broken. He wants to give his son the best Christmas ever. This is where Firehouse Subs and the Burns Foxes Volleyball team come in. You can eat some delicious food today and know you're helping to heal a local family.
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Kentucky
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Kentucky. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
wdrb.com
Dam repairs at Rough River Lake could take years to complete
FALLS OF ROUGH, Ky. (WDRB) -- The water in Rough River Lake is at its lowest point of the season and it could end up staying that way for years to come. Every year, the Army Corps of Engineers drains water from the lake for the winter down to what is called "winter pool" levels. It's usually refilled during the summer months.
wcluradio.com
Ricky Lynn Smith
Ricky Lynn Smith, 57, of Glasgow passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. He was born in Munfordville, KY on June 17, 1965, to the late Reed Smith and Wanda Fonner. Ricky had worked and held many jobs to include Deputy Jailer for a few years before his retirement. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and was of the Christian faith. He was loved and will be missed by all that knew him.
WBKO
Chick-fil-A announces new Bowling Green restaurant, opening Dec. 15
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the Bowling Green community on Thursday, Dec. 15. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Andy Robinson as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Nashville Rd at Campbell Lane. Chick-fil-A Nashville Rd at Campbell Lane will be open for dine-in, drive-thru...
quicksie983.com
Hodgenville Police Department Holiday Checkpoints
The Hodgenville Police Department is implementing around the clock checkpoints. Through the holiday season the police department will be setting up these checkpoints at various locations on both state and federal roadways in Larue County. The effort will be focused on speeding, impaired drivers, and seatbelt violations. The hours of the checkpoint will be 8 pm to 4 am, through the new year.
WBKO
Juvenile charged after school threat investigation in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department says they charged a juvenile after they were accused of making a threat against Glasgow Independent Schools. Police responded to a complaint of a school threat after they were made aware of the allegations on social media. Police say a juvenile had...
WBKO
Sentencing delayed for former Barren County educator
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The sentencing for a former Barren County educator accused of sexual conduct with a student has been delayed. William Kyle Gardner, 30, of Horse Cave, pleaded guilty to having sexual relations with a minor after a 2019 investigation. According to court documents, Gardner originally signed...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Dec. 5, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Dec. 5,...
kentuckytoday.com
WKU quarterback withdraws from transfer portal, finishing career with Tops
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) - Western Kentucky University quarterback Austin Reed is going to finish his career as a Hilltopper next season. Reed released a two-word statement through WKU’s sports information on Tuesday afternoon after withdrawing from the transfer portal: “I’m back.” He also tweeted "Go Tops. Happy to stay on the hill!"
gmauthority.com
GM Considering Moving Performance Build Center
GM is considering moving its Performance Build Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky to Michigan, GM Authority has learned. For those readers who may be unaware, GM’s Performance Build Center is located at the automaker’s production facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the same facility that has exclusively produced the Chevy Corvette since 1981. The Performance Build Center was relocated from Michigan to Bowling Green in 2013 following a $3.5 million investment.
kentuckytoday.com
Hilltoppers off to best start in 15 years at 8-1
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - After a 10-day hiatus, Western Kentucky returned to E.A. Diddle Arena on Saturday night and was led to a 64-60 victory over Wright State behind 32 points from Davyion McKnight. The Hilltoppers completed a perfect home non-conference slate for the second time in three seasons. WKU...
WKRN
Airbag shrapnel kills person in Bowling Green
Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Tennessee Titans teaming up with Blood Assurance …. The Titans are joining forces with Tennessee's local blood supplier to support high school...
College Basketball World Wants 2 Head Coaches Fired Today
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is only a month old, but two fan bases have already seen enough from their respective head coaches. Both Georgetown and Louisville's men's basketball programs want their head coaches to be fired. Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing has been struggling mightily over the last...
k105.com
Dense fog causes Grayson Co. juvenile to miss stop sign, travel down embankment
Dense fog caused a Grayson County juvenile to drive down an embankment at the intersection of the William Thomason Byway and Brandenburg Road. Friday night at approximately 11:00, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton, Grayson County Deputy Justin Cockerel, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash and found the female juvenile, driving a Toyota Camry, had traveled through the stop sign as she drove north on the bypass, crossed Brandenburg Road and traveled down an embankment.
WBKO
Fatal collision in LaRue County left 1 dead and another injured
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision in Larue County Monday afternoon. On Dec. 12, KSP received a call from the Larue County Dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the intersection of Greensburg Road and Malcomb Drive. The investigation revealed...
WBKO
Warren County man sentenced for murder
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County man has been sentenced after he was convicted of a murder back in 2020. The Warren Commonwealth’s Attorney confirms Shannon Eugene Ward was sentenced to 35 years in jail for murder, and five years more for wanton endangerment, making his total sentence 40 years in jail.
