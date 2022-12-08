Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Related
WOWT
Fifth teen arrested in Omaha for fatal Halloween assault
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another teenager is facing charges in relation to a fatal assault. According to Omaha Police, a 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the death of 62-year-old Daniel Price. He was arrested for accessory to a felony. This is the fifth teenager arrested in the...
WOWT
Unlicensed Omaha daycare owner denies neglect allegations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The owner of an unlicensed Omaha daycare denies allegations of neglect and says she’ll fight a police citation in court. Some parents support the childcare provider while others voice concerns. Front door greetings that in-home daycare provider Mallory Maynard claims are proof she didn’t leave...
WOWT
Iowa woman arrested after pickup truck stolen, totaled
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities say a woman is behind bars after a pickup truck was stolen and found totaled the next day. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, officers got a report on Dec. 5 that a 2021 Dodge Ram Rebel was stolen from a farm building near Bartlett, Iowa.
WOWT
Man accused of driving through Omaha Halloween event appears in court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of driving through a barricade and into a crowded Halloween event has a preliminary hearing. Dontavius Levering, 31, appeared in Douglas County Court Monday morning. Judge Darryl Lowe ordered the case to go to trial in district court. A trial date has not...
WOWT
Diving platform removal among Omaha park changes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At a time of year when the ice skating rink at Omaha’s Hitchcock Park might be the center of attention, the city has turned its attention to the pool and the legendary diving board. Its all part of the proposed use of $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Omaha has earmarked for parks and public property.
WOWT
60th annual Ruth Sokolof Christmas shopping party helps visually impaired kids
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday dozens of kids were treated to a special shopping spree. This was all for the 60th annual Ruth Sokolof Christmas shopping party. The event gives visually impaired kids the chance to do some holiday shopping. They’re each paired up with a high school volunteer who helps guide them from store to store around Westroads mall. They’re given a chunk of change to spend, courtesy of the Nebraska Foundation.
WOWT
Omaha girl makes dozens of free, handmade hats for cancer patients
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One Omaha girl is spreading kindness through craft. Sage Barba is 11 years old and makes hats for people battling cancer that may be going through treatment and losing their hair. “First my grandpa gave me this machine, and then my great grandma donated a whole...
WOWT
Omaha bars want in on COVID relief money
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday, applications opened and closed for Douglas County restaurants to get thousands in COVID relief money from ARPA funds. It closed the same day it opened because of such high demand and a limited amount of funds. But bars say they could use the help too.
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: OPPD Energy Assistance
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Omaha Everyday Dave talks with OPPD about their energy assistance program for those in need. Learn more about it and how you can donate to help the cause in today’s interview. Visit OPPD.COM/GIVE or call 402-536-4131 for more information.
WOWT
Hickman daycare worker charged after spraying child in face with soap-water solution
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Hickman daycare worker after they say she sprayed a child in the face with a soap-water solution several times. According to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, on Saturday they were dispatched to a possible child abuse incident that had...
WOWT
Monday Dec. 12 COVID-19 update: 6 deaths reported in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department no longer publishes its COVID-19 dashboard. Instead, the...
WOWT
Schools in Omaha challenged by ‘tripledemic’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Schools just can’t catch a break. After dealing with COVID and the teacher shortage for the past couple of years, now educators are faced with a “tripledemic:” COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. Add a national teacher shortage to the mix, and keeping classrooms...
WOWT
Missing man found dead in Cass County
A heavy layer of frost this morning with temperatures near 20 to start. Plenty of sunshine on the way for the rest of the day with highs in the mid-40s. Rain and possibly storms on the way by Monday night. Quiet Sunday, stormy next week. Updated: 23 hours ago. A...
WOWT
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 9
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 9. Customers of a metro area contractor are angry that their home improvement projects won’t be done by the holidays. 5. Search continues for Cari...
WOWT
Bennington schools superintendent to retire
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The superintendent of Bennington Public Schools will retire at the end of the school year. Dr. Terry Haack’s announcement will be made official at the board meeting on Monday night, followed by a vote to amend his contract to reflect the Spring 2023 end date. Haack has served as the Bennington superintendent for 19 years, according to a release from the district.
WOWT
New art installed at Gene Leahy Mall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Driving downtown Monday, you may have seen a huge head — quite literally. This newest art piece is being installed at the Gene Leahy Mall. It’s a Jun Kaneko bronze head sculpture. All of the art at Gene Leahy has been selected by an...
WOWT
Three Rivers Public Health reports high levels of COVID-19 in Fremont wastewater
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Three Rivers Public Health Department said COVID-19 levels in Fremont’s wastewater measured between 80-100%. Health officials say the measurement could indicate a high level of COVID-19 transmission in the community. In nearby Douglas County, health officials reported last week that reports of new COVID-19...
WOWT
Omaha Public Schools to propose bus route changes to Board of Education Monday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While much of the country is still facing shortages when it comes to student transportation, Omaha Public Schools is trying to make the next school year run smoother. The district is trying to address some of those challenges by recommending some changes. Their proposal looks at...
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Day: Strong winds and snow showers to impact Thursday morning commute
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While flurries will be possible on Wednesday, the greatest chance to see impactful weather this week will be Thursday morning. Occasional snow showers will move through the metro between 3 AM and noon. These snow showers could briefly be intense though totals likely end up under...
WOWT
Crawford delivers 10th straight career knockout in front of home crowd
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In his first fight in Omaha since 2018, WBO Welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford dropped Russian boxer David Avanesyan in the sixth round Saturday night at the CHI Health Center to retain his title. The win improved the Omaha native to 39-0. ”When you look at the history of me fighting in Omaha, it’s always a big crowd,” said Crawford after Saturday night’s fight. " This is the biggest crowd I would say-- you know-- over 14,000. 13,000, 14,000. So you know they really came out to see this.”
Comments / 0