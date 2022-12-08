ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams-Raiders inactives: Baker Mayfield, John Wolford and Josh Jacobs all active

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
Baker Mayfield is officially active for his first game as a member of the Los Angeles Rams – and just two days after being claimed off waivers by the team. Sean McVay indicated on Wednesday that Mayfield likely would be ready to go against the Raiders but he wouldn’t commit to him playing.

John Wolford, who has replaced Matthew Stafford at quarterback, is also active despite battling a neck injury. Bryce Perkins is active, as well, so the Rams will have all three quarterbacks available.

It is worth noting that Mayfield took a lot of the reps at quarterback during warmups before kickoff, which could be an indication that he’ll start for the Rams.

Elsewhere, Troy Hill and Brandon Powell were each questionable to play in this game but they’re both active. That’s big for the secondary and receiving corps, which have both gotten a little bit thin.

Here are the Rams’ seven inactives, including Aaron Donald, who was already ruled out. David Long Jr. was also ruled out, as was Terrell Lewis. Bobby Evans is a healthy scratch once again.

For the Raiders, Josh Jacobs is active after being listed as questionable. He’s the league’s leading rusher, racking up more than 1,300 yards so far.

Jacobs was the Raiders’ biggest injury question so there are no other surprises on their list of inactives.

