ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sandytoesandpopsicles.com

Santa Ana Winter Village & Tree Lighting

The annual Santa Ana Winter Village has become a favorite to Santa Ana and Orange County residents. This holiday attraction takes place in the heart of Santa Ana. Participants of all ages can enjoy an outdoor ice-skating rink, live entertainment, holiday shopping, local food trucks, and much more. The annual...
SANTA ANA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Holiday season continues in Santa Monica

Looking for places to get your Christmas spirit in full swing? There are some good events and how much you participate is up to you! Boat parades, singalongs and surfing are all available this weekend and next!. Santa’s on his way. November 23, 2011. Santa Gets A Ride From...
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA.com

Rain-soaked SoCal leads to difficult conditions

Consistent rain made for difficult conditions across the Southland on Sunday, leading to at least two water rescues, a toppled tree and potential mud and debris flows. Residents in a flood-prone Sun Valley neighborhood said they have to stay inside on rainy, windy nights because of the debris that builds up outside their homes.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
anash.org

Orange County and Long Beach Shluchim Join for Melava Malka

Shluchim in Orange County and Long Beach gathered for an uplifting melave malka in honor of Hakhel at the newly acquired Chabad Center in Laguna Niguel. Shluchim in Orange County and Long Beach gathered for an uplifting melave malka in honor of Hakhel at the newly acquired Chabad Center in Laguna Niguel. This is the first of a series of programs to strengthen the bond between them this year.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Behind the Beloved Bakery Simone’s Donuts

The bakery Simone’s Donuts on the corner of E Stearns St is a long-time staple in Long Beach and is continuing to flourish. Walking in, customers see a diverse assortment of donuts and croissants. On the wall are old photos and newspaper clippings. The menu consists of breakfast items...
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Residents in Huntington Beach Find Arrows in Their Rooftops

People in one Huntington beach community are dealing with strange and unsettling crime. Someone is shooting arrows into their neighborhood and the community says, it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt. They were hard to see in the dark, but several of the homes had large arrows...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Huntington Beach, CA

The gorgeous city of Huntington Beach, California, is one of the most beloved locations on this side of SoCal. It probably has the best beaches and waves, hence the nickname “Surf City.”. Located in populous Orange County, Huntington Beach has 196,652 residents, with the numbers increasing during summer. Lots...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
sitelinesb.com

Who Bought the Former St. Mary’s Seminary—and Why?

A couple of weeks ago, the St. Mary’s seminary up on Las Canoas Road was auctioned off. Can you find out who bought it and what his or her plans are? —N. The auction was news to me—I can’t imagine why any seller would want to keep an auction hush-hush—but the 35.69-acre property (1964 Las Canoas Road) did indeed close last week. The final price was $7.618 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Flooding, debris, and other weather issues take place across Southern California

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Steady rain fell over Southern California, with minor flooding, mud, and debris flows closing some roads on Sunday, December 11th. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works reported that large parts of roads were closed due to mud and debris. In Pomona, the police department reported flooding, with several streets either closed or affected by flooding.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

Fancy butter, burritos, miso soup balls: Shop local for holiday gifts

If we’re going to shop until we drop, we may as well leave our money in our own community. The last two-and-a-half years have been no walk in the park for people in the food business and farmers. Gift-giving season is a great way to remind yourself of the bounty of great products and people in Southern California. Here are some ideas for the people on your list.
luxury-houses.net

Striking Brand New Beverly Hills Mansion by Pau McClean in One of The Most Esteemed Neighborhoods in Los Angeles hits The Market for $35 Million

445 Walker Drive Home in Beverly Hills, California for Sale. 445 Walker Drive, Beverly Hills California is a custom-built brand-new construction Paul McClean residence is located in the private and esteemed Trousdale Estates neighborhood encompassing views of the canyon, mountains, downtown Los Angeles cityscapes and the Hollywood sign. This Home in Beverly Hills offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 445 Walker Drive, please contact Santiago Arana (Phone: 424-231-2400) & Laura Finley (Phone: 541-601-3286) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
sanclementetimes.com

In-N-Out Burger Opens Doors to San Clemente Location

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
KTLA.com

Storm continues to bring rain, wind to Los Angeles and beyond

This week’s rainstorm has brought gusty winds and measurable rainfall across Southern California. As of Sunday morning, several coastal cities received slightly less than an inch of precipitation, while the mountains and hills of Ventura and Los Angeles county received as much as seven inches. White Ledge Peak in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
dailytitan.com

Quick and affordable to-go breakfast burritos in OC

Nothing beats breakfast food at any time during the day. Breakfast burritos are the perfect meals for hungry college students that can be held in one hand as you are walking to campus or finishing a last-minute assignment. Here are four spots in Orange County that serve the best breakfast...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy