Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
Soak Up SoCal Cool at VEA In the Heart of Newport BeachRebekah BartonNewport Beach, CA
sandytoesandpopsicles.com
Santa Ana Winter Village & Tree Lighting
The annual Santa Ana Winter Village has become a favorite to Santa Ana and Orange County residents. This holiday attraction takes place in the heart of Santa Ana. Participants of all ages can enjoy an outdoor ice-skating rink, live entertainment, holiday shopping, local food trucks, and much more. The annual...
Skal Pizza Coming to Newport Beach
Skal is the work of chef/owner Helene Henderson of Malibu Farm
Santa Monica Daily Press
Holiday season continues in Santa Monica
Looking for places to get your Christmas spirit in full swing? There are some good events and how much you participate is up to you! Boat parades, singalongs and surfing are all available this weekend and next!. Santa’s on his way. November 23, 2011. Santa Gets A Ride From...
KTLA.com
Rain-soaked SoCal leads to difficult conditions
Consistent rain made for difficult conditions across the Southland on Sunday, leading to at least two water rescues, a toppled tree and potential mud and debris flows. Residents in a flood-prone Sun Valley neighborhood said they have to stay inside on rainy, windy nights because of the debris that builds up outside their homes.
anash.org
Orange County and Long Beach Shluchim Join for Melava Malka
Shluchim in Orange County and Long Beach gathered for an uplifting melave malka in honor of Hakhel at the newly acquired Chabad Center in Laguna Niguel. Shluchim in Orange County and Long Beach gathered for an uplifting melave malka in honor of Hakhel at the newly acquired Chabad Center in Laguna Niguel. This is the first of a series of programs to strengthen the bond between them this year.
The 6 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Los Angeles
There is a neighborhood in L.A. that is suited for everyone, regardless of your interests, personal and professional ambitions, and lifestyle preferences.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Behind the Beloved Bakery Simone’s Donuts
The bakery Simone’s Donuts on the corner of E Stearns St is a long-time staple in Long Beach and is continuing to flourish. Walking in, customers see a diverse assortment of donuts and croissants. On the wall are old photos and newspaper clippings. The menu consists of breakfast items...
Storm system moves into Southern California, prompting street closures in flooded areas
Steady rain was falling across Southern California on Sunday, with minor flooding, mud and debris flows closing some roads.
NBC Los Angeles
Residents in Huntington Beach Find Arrows in Their Rooftops
People in one Huntington beach community are dealing with strange and unsettling crime. Someone is shooting arrows into their neighborhood and the community says, it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt. They were hard to see in the dark, but several of the homes had large arrows...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Huntington Beach, CA
The gorgeous city of Huntington Beach, California, is one of the most beloved locations on this side of SoCal. It probably has the best beaches and waves, hence the nickname “Surf City.”. Located in populous Orange County, Huntington Beach has 196,652 residents, with the numbers increasing during summer. Lots...
sitelinesb.com
Who Bought the Former St. Mary’s Seminary—and Why?
A couple of weeks ago, the St. Mary’s seminary up on Las Canoas Road was auctioned off. Can you find out who bought it and what his or her plans are? —N. The auction was news to me—I can’t imagine why any seller would want to keep an auction hush-hush—but the 35.69-acre property (1964 Las Canoas Road) did indeed close last week. The final price was $7.618 million.
Bakersfield Channel
Flooding, debris, and other weather issues take place across Southern California
CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Steady rain fell over Southern California, with minor flooding, mud, and debris flows closing some roads on Sunday, December 11th. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works reported that large parts of roads were closed due to mud and debris. In Pomona, the police department reported flooding, with several streets either closed or affected by flooding.
kcrw.com
Fancy butter, burritos, miso soup balls: Shop local for holiday gifts
If we’re going to shop until we drop, we may as well leave our money in our own community. The last two-and-a-half years have been no walk in the park for people in the food business and farmers. Gift-giving season is a great way to remind yourself of the bounty of great products and people in Southern California. Here are some ideas for the people on your list.
luxury-houses.net
Striking Brand New Beverly Hills Mansion by Pau McClean in One of The Most Esteemed Neighborhoods in Los Angeles hits The Market for $35 Million
445 Walker Drive Home in Beverly Hills, California for Sale. 445 Walker Drive, Beverly Hills California is a custom-built brand-new construction Paul McClean residence is located in the private and esteemed Trousdale Estates neighborhood encompassing views of the canyon, mountains, downtown Los Angeles cityscapes and the Hollywood sign. This Home in Beverly Hills offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 445 Walker Drive, please contact Santiago Arana (Phone: 424-231-2400) & Laura Finley (Phone: 541-601-3286) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
Is Santa Ana Poised to Start Taxing Vacant Property Owners?
Santa Ana City Council members are rethinking their tolerance for vacant buildings over the risks they pose, like fires, which infamously tore through a historic church in downtown two years ago, and most recently erupted at the old vacant Orange County Register building on Grand Avenue. Will that mean a...
sanclementetimes.com
In-N-Out Burger Opens Doors to San Clemente Location
Palos Verdes Estates landslide triggers beach closure, sparks concern ahead of weekend rain
Crews responded to Palos Verdes Estates after a large landslide that triggered a beach closure Friday morning.
Southland Storm Arrives with Pounding Rain, Flooding
Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: Cold temperatures continue as a storm moved into the Southland late Saturday night and is predicted to continue into Sunday with rain heavy at times. Key News Network captured street flooding on video during a heavy downpour at 2:15 a.m. Dec. 11, at Tujunga Avenue...
KTLA.com
Storm continues to bring rain, wind to Los Angeles and beyond
This week’s rainstorm has brought gusty winds and measurable rainfall across Southern California. As of Sunday morning, several coastal cities received slightly less than an inch of precipitation, while the mountains and hills of Ventura and Los Angeles county received as much as seven inches. White Ledge Peak in...
dailytitan.com
Quick and affordable to-go breakfast burritos in OC
Nothing beats breakfast food at any time during the day. Breakfast burritos are the perfect meals for hungry college students that can be held in one hand as you are walking to campus or finishing a last-minute assignment. Here are four spots in Orange County that serve the best breakfast...
