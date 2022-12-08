Read full article on original website
Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood sent to AHL on conditioning loan
After rehabbing a knee injury for the last month, Mackenzie Blackwood is ready to get back on the ice and into game action. He’ll do it first at the minor league level, where the New Jersey Devils have loaned him on a conditioning assignment. This allows Blackwood to play a handful of games before coming off long-term injured reserve.
Detroit Red Wings place Robert Hagg on injured reserve
The Detroit Red Wings currently sit in fourth place in the Atlantic Division but after dropping two in a row, are in danger of falling down the standings. As they try to get back on track, they’ll have to compete without depth defenseman Robert Hagg, who was placed on injured reserve today. In his place, Steven Kampfer has been recalled from the minor leagues.
Canadiens forward Cole Caufield expected to play Wednesday
The Montreal Canadiens have updated several injury statuses, including one that fans of the team were dying to hear about. Cole Caufield will travel with the team and is available for Wednesday’s game against the Ottawa Senators. For David Savard and Sean Monahan, things aren’t so positive. Both players...
Seattle Kraken recall defenseman Gustav Olofsson
With the Seattle Kraken down two key defensemen, Gustav Olofsson has been recalled from the minor leagues. This will be his second recall of the season, after previously seeing a week of NHL action in November. Jamie Oleksiak is still serving his three-game suspension for a check to the head...
Report: Canucks' Bo Horvat rejected offer from team 'a couple of weeks ago'
While there’s been near-weekly reports about the Vancouver Canucks and Bo Horvat growing further apart in extension negotiations, it seems Monday’s update might be the nail in the coffin for Horvat’s future in British Columbia. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun added to a report from CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal that...
NHL commissioner updates salary cap projection
For everyone projecting a substantial salary cap increase for next season, commissioner Gary Bettman has a message for you: “We’ll see.”. That’s what the executive told gathered media including Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff today at the board of governors meeting, explaining that the league is currently projecting a $70M escrow balance at the end of the season. If that isn’t paid off in full by the players (through increased hockey-related revenue) the salary cap will be increased by just $1M.
Sharks activate James Reimer, reassign Eetu Mäkiniemi
The San Jose Sharks have activated goaltender James Reimer from injured reserve and reassigned Eetu Mäkiniemi to the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda; the team announced Monday evening. Reimer landed on injured reserve back on Nov. 28 after playing through a lower-body injury. The injury caused him to miss...
Report: Kraken claim former first-round pick Eeli Tolvanen
As expected, Eeli Tolvanen’s time with the Nashville Predators is over (at least for now). The former top prospect has been claimed off waivers by the Seattle Kraken, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Given Seattle’s place in the standings, quite a few teams passed on the chance to...
Pickett's status uncertain after 2nd concussion in 8 weeks
PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett's status for this week's visit to Carolina is uncertain after entering the concussion protocol for the second time in two months. Pickett was pulled from a 16-14 loss to Baltimore last Sunday in the first quarter after showing signs...
Artturi Lehkonen set to return for Avalanche
Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen is expected back in the lineup for Sunday's contest on the road in St. Louis against the Blues after suffering a concussion on December 3, says Bennett Durando of The Denver Post. Lehkonen was never placed on IR with the injury, missing three games and...
Canadiens' Mike Hoffman to return from injured reserve vs Kings
The Canadiens got both some good news and bad news on the injury front today. The team announced (Twitter link) that winger Mike Hoffman will be activated off injured reserve and suit up tonight against Los Angeles. The veteran has five goals and three assists through his first 16 games of the season and will at least give Montreal 12 healthy forwards to use after finishing up their road trip with only 11 healthy ones.
Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo out at least one week
Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo left Friday night’s game against Calgary after the first period with what was called lower-body discomfort. Head coach Brad Larsen told reporters that the veteran will be out for at least a week due to the injury, via Aaron Portzline of The Athletic. That designation allows him to be placed on injured reserve, creating an open roster spot for the team to recall Jet Greaves from AHL Cleveland.
Golden Knights sign Jakub Brabenec to entry-level deal
The Golden Knights have agreed to terms with one of their prospects, announcing the signing of forward Jakub Brabenec to a three-year, entry-level contract. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 19-year-old was a fourth-round pick by Vegas in 2021 (104th overall) after he was able to hold...
Wild re-assign veteran defenseman Andrej Sustr
On December 1st, the Minnesota Wild recalled veteran defenseman Andrej Sustr to their NHL roster. Today, the Wild announced that they’ve re-assigned Sustr to their AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild, meaning he’ll head back to the minors without skating in an NHL game. Sustr, 32, is as mentioned...
Nashville Predators' Michael McCarron enters Players' Assistance Program
The NHL and NHLPA jointly announced this afternoon that Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the Players Assistance Program effective immediately. McCarron will be away from the team for an indefinite amount of time while he receives the care he needs through the program. McCarron will be eligible to...
