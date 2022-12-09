Meghan Markle Glows In An Off-The-Shoulder White Dress While Recieving Human Rights Award At Hope Award Gala

Splash News

Meghan Markle graced the Ripple of Hope Award Gala red carpet in New York City this week, and looked angelic in a chic white gown. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, attended the event with her husband Prince Harry, 38, as the two were honored with the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award.

Meghan Markle Stuns In Elegant White Louis Vuitton Gown On The Red Carpet

Markle’s dress is a custom piece by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton, and features an off-the-shoulder neckline, long sleeves, a cinched waist design, a subtle, leg-baring center slit, and draping fabric. With this frock, the mom of two paired black, pointed-toe pumps, and accessorized with long dangly earrings.

The former Suits actress honored her late mother-in-law Princess Diana with an aquamarine ring from the beloved royal’s personal collection. (As many will recall, Markle wore this very ring on her wedding day, too!) To top it all off, she tied her long brunette tresses into a slicked-back updo, which drew attention to her radiant makeup look for the evening. This was complete with a smokey eye, sky-high lashes, rosy blush and a glossy nude lip.

Prince Harry donned a sleek black suit and a white button-up and tie while posing with his wife. The award that the couple received honors their humanitarian work they do through their Archewell Foundation. The two have raised awareness around many important issues there, from racial justice to mental health to sexism, which the gala acknowledged.

Harry & Meghan Finally Premieres On Netflix

Markle and Harry’s outing came just two nights before the premiere of their long-awaited Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan arrived on the streaming service. Three out of six episodes are currently available to stream, and trailers have shown that the couple will speak on the drama that led them to leave their senior working royal family roles in the U.K.

“There’s a hierarchy of the family,” Harry says in the most recent trailer. “You know there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories [in the British tabloids].” He continues, “It’s a dirty game. The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution is a feeding frenzy.”

Markle recently opened up to Variety about her and Harry’s decision to allow documentary director Liz Garbus and her team to tell their story. “It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story—a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired—even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it,” she said. “We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

Markle went on, “It’s interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on Suits, it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That’s been really fun.”