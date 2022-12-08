Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Indecent exposure, identity theft, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 3. Guy Thomas Knack, 61, was arrested at 10:23 a.m. on suspicion of indecent exposure in the 5500 block of Ivywood Court...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn incident report: Indecent exposure, 6 DUIs
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Auburn Police Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Serena CJ Rodriguez, 22, was arrested at 3:55 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a weapon in prison, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, being a public nuisance and committing a felony while on bail on the 700 block of Lincoln Way.
Two people shot in separate incidents in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were shot in Stockton in separate incidents on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department. The first incident occurred in the 600 Block of Bedlow Drive where a 22-year-old man was shot after an altercation with a suspect. Police said that officers responded to the […]
2news.com
California man arrested after traffic stop in Lincoln reveals suspected cocaine and $20,000 in cash
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after a traffic stop in Lincoln revealed drugs and nearly $20,000 in cash. Just before noon on November 27, 2022, a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of W Sunset Boulevard and Cincinnati Avenue, in unincorporated Lincoln.
KCRA.com
Mother claims her toddler walked out of a Sacramento daycare. Now the state is investigating
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Department of Social Services said it is investigating a Sacramento daycare after a mother claimed her toddler walked out of the daycare and was found alone at a nearby park late at night. Breonna Dixon said she dropped off her 2-year-old daughter and 4-month-old...
Man sought after 'violent incident' sends 2 people to hospital, El Dorado deputies say
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies are trying to track down a man suspected in a "violent incident" in Pilot Hill early Monday morning. It's not clear what the violent incident was, but the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said it happened along the 5300 block of Meadow Croft Lane and sent two people to the hospital.
KCRA.com
El Dorado County officials look for man wanted in attack that left 2 with 'significant injury'
PILOT HILL, Calif. — El Dorado County officials are warning residents to watch out for a man wanted in connection with an attack that left two people with "significant injury." He has not yet been captured. Deputies issued a warrant for Bruce Oscar Gordon's arrest after the attack that...
17-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapping with ‘minor injuries’
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A 17-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after jumping out of a vehicle in a kidnapping attempt Saturday, according to the Stockton Police Department. The victim was walking in the area of Mission Road and Monterey Avenue when she was offered a ride by the suspect. According to police, she got into […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Children safe after car they were in was stolen in Roseville
A car was stolen Saturday morning with two children inside at a Roseville gas station and one of the children called 9-1-1 about 23 minutes later to say they were safe and the suspect had fled the car on foot. That’s according to a Roseville Police Department Facebook post Saturday....
Man steals car from Roseville gas station with children inside
(KTXL)– A woman had her vehicle stolen at a gas station in Roseville Saturday with her children still inside, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 7:21 a.m., the woman entered the store of the gas station located at the corner of Washington Boulevard and Pleasant Grove Boulevard with her 6-year-old and 11-year-old children still […]
Citrus Heights manhunt ends peacefully with arrest
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers arrested a man in Citrus Heights after a brief manhunt, Friday night. Just after 3 p.m. officers saw a suspect known to have a felony warrant flee from a vehicle, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers searched the area of...
kubaradio.com
Sutter County Carjacking Victim Tortured
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Sutter County Sheriff’s office reports they’re searching for a trio of suspected carjackers, who tortured a victim prior to stealing – and ultimately abandoning – his vehicle. A 911 call was made around 11:00 last Wednesday night from South George Washington...
goldcountrymedia.com
Transient man arrested with batteries following Auburn Home Depot robbery
A transient man was arrested Nov. 29 following a robbery at The Home Depot in Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the store at 6:18 p.m. for a robbery in progress. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it was reported the suspect assaulted loss prevention when he was confronted.
Napa gang member arrested, believed to be involved in citywide violent crimes: police
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Wednesday for their involvement in a gang known for violent crimes, the Napa Police Department announced in a Facebook post. After obtaining a search warrant, authorities searched a home, linked to the suspects, on the 2600 block of Linda Vista Avenue. At the residence where they conducted […]
California man zip-tied and set on fire during carjacking, sheriff says
(KTXL) — A man was zip-tied at gunpoint and set on fire by at least three people that stole his vehicle late Wednesday in Northern California, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. The man had originally stopped to help a woman that flagged him down for help, sheriff’s officials said. It was around 10:55 […]
FireRescue1
Black Calif. firefighter says colleagues set him up to fail; he is suing city
SACRAMENTO — A Black Sacramento firefighter is suing the city, alleging that racial discrimination in the Sacramento Fire Department harmed his career, humiliated him and caused him emotional distress. Firefighter Waris Gildersleeve alleges in the lawsuit that his mostly white colleagues attempted to sabotage his career with damaged or...
actionnewsnow.com
Man charged with murder for in-custody fentanyl overdose
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A man is facing murder charges for an in-custody fentanyl overdose at the Yuba County Jail in November, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. The Yuba County District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Aaron Henning for the in-custody death of Matthew Perez.
Several arrests made and cars seized in San Joaquin County sideshow crackdown
(KTXL) — Multiple people arrested, dozens of traffic stops conducted, multiple vehicles towed and firearms seized during San Joaquin County Sideshow Task Force mission between Friday evening and early Saturday morning. From 5 p.m. Friday until 1:30 a.m. a law enforcement task force made up of personnel from the Stockton, Manteca, Tracy police department and […]
Detective who crashed into 2 people also involved in 2021 crash, court filing shows
(KTXL) — Court filings, given to FOX40 by the Sacramento County Superior Court, show that the detective involved in the double fatal I-5 crash on Tuesday was also involved in a 2021 collision. In 2021, a lawsuit was filed against the city of Sacramento and Jonathan Thomas Nangle by The Law Office of James E. […]
KCRA.com
3 injured in explosion at Stockton apartment complex, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were injured when an explosion occurred inside an apartment complex Friday night in Stockton, authorities said. The explosion happened in the 6400 block of Inglewood Avenue, the Stockton Police Department said. Witnesses told KCRA 3 it happened around 6 p.m. Three people were taken...
