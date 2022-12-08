ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn incident report: Indecent exposure, 6 DUIs

Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Auburn Police Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Serena CJ Rodriguez, 22, was arrested at 3:55 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a weapon in prison, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, being a public nuisance and committing a felony while on bail on the 700 block of Lincoln Way.
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Two people shot in separate incidents in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were shot in Stockton in separate incidents on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department. The first incident occurred in the 600 Block of Bedlow Drive where a 22-year-old man was shot after an altercation with a suspect. Police said that officers responded to the […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

17-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapping with ‘minor injuries’

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A 17-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after jumping out of a vehicle in a kidnapping attempt Saturday, according to the Stockton Police Department. The victim was walking in the area of Mission Road and Monterey Avenue when she was offered a ride by the suspect. According to police, she got into […]
STOCKTON, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Children safe after car they were in was stolen in Roseville

A car was stolen Saturday morning with two children inside at a Roseville gas station and one of the children called 9-1-1 about 23 minutes later to say they were safe and the suspect had fled the car on foot. That’s according to a Roseville Police Department Facebook post Saturday....
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Man steals car from Roseville gas station with children inside

(KTXL)– A woman had her vehicle stolen at a gas station in Roseville Saturday with her children still inside, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 7:21 a.m., the woman entered the store of the gas station located at the corner of Washington Boulevard and Pleasant Grove Boulevard with her 6-year-old and 11-year-old children still […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Citrus Heights manhunt ends peacefully with arrest

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers arrested a man in Citrus Heights after a brief manhunt, Friday night. Just after 3 p.m. officers saw a suspect known to have a felony warrant flee from a vehicle, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers searched the area of...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
kubaradio.com

Sutter County Carjacking Victim Tortured

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Sutter County Sheriff’s office reports they’re searching for a trio of suspected carjackers, who tortured a victim prior to stealing – and ultimately abandoning – his vehicle. A 911 call was made around 11:00 last Wednesday night from South George Washington...
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Transient man arrested with batteries following Auburn Home Depot robbery

A transient man was arrested Nov. 29 following a robbery at The Home Depot in Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the store at 6:18 p.m. for a robbery in progress. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it was reported the suspect assaulted loss prevention when he was confronted.
AUBURN, CA
FireRescue1

Black Calif. firefighter says colleagues set him up to fail; he is suing city

SACRAMENTO — A Black Sacramento firefighter is suing the city, alleging that racial discrimination in the Sacramento Fire Department harmed his career, humiliated him and caused him emotional distress. Firefighter Waris Gildersleeve alleges in the lawsuit that his mostly white colleagues attempted to sabotage his career with damaged or...
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man charged with murder for in-custody fentanyl overdose

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A man is facing murder charges for an in-custody fentanyl overdose at the Yuba County Jail in November, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. The Yuba County District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Aaron Henning for the in-custody death of Matthew Perez.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

3 injured in explosion at Stockton apartment complex, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were injured when an explosion occurred inside an apartment complex Friday night in Stockton, authorities said. The explosion happened in the 6400 block of Inglewood Avenue, the Stockton Police Department said. Witnesses told KCRA 3 it happened around 6 p.m. Three people were taken...
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy