Read full article on original website
Related
A Professional Makeup Artist Tells Us How To Apply Makeup Based On Your Face Shape
In order to show off and highlight your best features with makeup, it’s important to determine which face shape you have, first and foremost. Whether you have high cheekbones and want to emphasize them even more or your goal is to showcase your epic jawline, we’ve got you covered! We reached out to a professional makeup artist and expert for helpful tips and hacks for contouring each face shape, as well as product type suggestions to get you started. Read on for insight from professional makeup artist Mary Winkenwerder.
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
sheenmagazine.com
Armani Caesar Talks ‘The Liz 2’, Kodak Black Feature & More!
Armani Caesar is the first lady of Griselda Records, which means you know she’s coming with nothing short of hard-hitting bars, clever punchlines, and vivid storytelling. And what better cosign than to have some of hip-hop’s most well-respected lyricists backing you?. The Buffalo, New York native has been...
This $9 ‘Concealer Serum’ Makes My Dark Under-Eye Circles Totally Invisible
I’ll cut to the chase: NYX’s Bare With Me Concealer Serum ($9) is skin care-meets-makeup at an insanely affordable price point. We typically see these types of complexion-friendly hybrid products in the luxury category, but this stuff? Not only is it an exceptional hydrating concealer, it’s also under $10 and available at the drugstore.
I’m a makeup artist – the basic eyeshadow mistakes that make you look older and highlight wrinkles
EYESHADOW can complete transform your look. But it turns out there are a few major mistakes that can make you look years old and draw even more attention to fine lines and wrinkles. Makeup artist Pauline Briscoe, who is a member of SmileDirectClub’s Confidence Council, which aims to boost the...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Making Miracles Happen This Week & Their Magic Is Undeniable
Self-awareness is a superpower. How has your truth evolved in the past year? There’s a lot to process and take in this week, whether you look at it in terms of your future goals, or the *literal* details surrounding a particular situation. The good news is, three zodiac signs will have the best week, and it’s all thanks to their ability to remain present. This could be the result of your own self-reflection, so don’t hesitate to journal your thoughts if needed. Lightbulb moment! The delays you experienced in the past were merely part of a divine plan, and many of...
3 Classic, Ultra-Flattering Haircuts Every Woman Over 40 Should Try At Least Once
Has it been a good while since you sat in a salon chair and let a stylist work their magic fingers and scissors on your strands? Can you not remember the last time you visited a salon and asked for something other than a “trim” (no more than an inch or two at most)? Change is hard, especially when it comes to your hair. But if you are feeling a little less than inspired by your current ‘do and are longing for something more stylish, but have no clue where to start, allow Krysta Biancone, co-founder of Amari Salon & Spa and hair stylist at Hair by Krysta, to offer some much-needed inspo.
Rosemary is the secret to long and healthy hair. Here’s how to use it to grow luscious locks.
Make your rosemary water in large batches and turn them into perfect stocking stuffers for the holidays. Helen BradshawThis easy and inexpensive project is your first step toward more and longer hair.
This $6 Curl Cream Reportedly ‘Works Wonders’ for Defining Any Hair Type & Eliminating Frizz
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When you’re a kid, you try everything in your mom’s makeup bag to make Disney princess hair possible. And when you’re an adult, nothing’s changed. Let’s face it; when there’s an affordable and effective hair product that can make our hair look as shiny and pristine as can be, we’re all over it. For a very limited time, thanks to Amazon’s upcoming Cyber Monday event, you can get what’s sure to be your new holy grail hair cream for only $6. Buy:...
Refinery29
The Psychology Behind Our Love Of Bad Christmas Movies
From The Christmas Prince to Holidate, Something from Tiffany's and The Princess Switch, there's a joyful abundance of so-bad-they're-great Christmas movies we religiously watch every year. Cringeworthy one-liners, predictably romantic plots and somewhat questionable acting are usually what make these the cheesy flicks of our festive dreams. While some of...
I've Always Had Sparse Brows Until I Tried This Hair Growth Serum & Now I’m Hooked — Get it 25% Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. I know a thing or two about sparse eyebrows. After all, I’ve lived my entire life lacking full eyebrows before it became a fashion trend. I wish I could say overplucking or tweezing was the reason I barely have brows, but that’s not the case. I’ve always naturally had thinned-out eyebrows that won’t grow past their midpoints. That’s why, I’ve relied on eyebrow pencils for the past few years and thought of even microblading. But never did I think that...
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You May Be Feeling Impulsive, So Think Before You Act
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of December 12 to 18 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
Refinery29
4 Australian Women Share How Culture Influenced Their Birthing Experiences
Birthing stories, like the bubs that pop out of them, are endlessly unique. Maybe you’ve been through it yourself or watched a dear friend navigate the highs and lows of pregnancy. Even if you’re far away (or never want to) enter the world of parenthood, you, by merit of being here today, are part of life’s fascinating cycle.
What does 222 mean? Angel number meaning and symbolism in your life, love and career.
The angel number 222 is associated with creativity, intuition and connection. It means fostering better relationships and signals emotional exploration, said Jenn King.
Refinery29
I’m 28, Make $150k, & Spent $736 On My Wellness Routine This Week
Welcome to Refinery29’s Feel Good Diaries, where we chronicle the physical and mental wellness routines of women today, their costs, and whether or not these self-care rituals actually make you feel good. Have your own Feel Good Diary to submit? You can do so here!. Today: a woman spends...
The 22 Best Loofahs & Body Scrubbers for Exfoliating Your Skin
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. A relaxing bath or refreshing shower at the end of a long day is something we all look forward to. No matter whether you’re a warm water bather or a cold shower purist, there are few parts of our daily routine that give us as much time to unwind and reflect. And while a bath or shower can be the ideal sanctuary to decompress for the day, the ultimate purpose is bathing. We suggest having one of the best loofahs or shower...
What Hair-Thickening Shampoos Can—and Can’t—Do, According to a Hairstylist, a Dermatologist, and a Chemist
When you want to give your hair density and body, it makes sense to reach for a "thickening" shampoo. These formulas promise to amp up the appearance of thin strands, so if you're looking to add some oomph to your look, using one probably feels like a no-brainer. But before you shell out your hard-earned cash, it's important to understand what they can—and can't—do.
Refinery29
Which Love Island Australia 2022 Couples Are Still Together?
Spoilers ahead. After six weeks of flirting, smooching and soaking up the sun in the Spanish villa, the Love Island Australia contestants are about to face the music as the grand finale is just around the corner. There are only a few contestants remaining on the reality TV show, and...
Dua Lipa Serves Up Drama in a Black Crystalized Dress and Strappy Heels at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022
Celebrating the holidays in style, Dua Lipa hit the red carpet at the Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 at Madison Square Garden yesterday in New York. Lipa served up elegance with her look, dressing in an all-black ensemble down to her feet. Lipa’s look centered around a floor-length gown featuring a strappy bodice and a ruffle laden skirt that pooled at her feet. The top featured a sparkling crystalized halter strap that helped reinforce the plain black ones on the shoulders and round her forearms. Although her shoes were mostly hidden under the hem the dress, Lipa wore black strappy sandals with geometric...
Daily Beast
These Distinguished Men’s Gifts Will Add a Holiday Sparkle to Their Eyes
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Naughty or nice, we love to spoil the guys in our life. We’ve combed the ‘net for some of the chicest and most curious finds that men of good (or even average) taste will love to receive. With the holidays fast approaching, order now to get the merchandise or be forced to print a photo of your gift and stick it in a card, which is decidedly less exciting.
Comments / 0