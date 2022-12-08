ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Rock Attack on Woman in Corona

Queens Post
Queens Post
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GUbrD_0jcUafJb00
Elisaul Perez, 33, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for beating 62-year-old Guiying Ma to death with a rock in North Corona last year (Photo: NYPD and GoFundMe)

A Brooklyn man who fatally struck a 62-year-old Asian American woman over the head with a rock in North Corona last year has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and is likely to be sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Elisaul Perez, 33, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree pertaining to the vicious attack of Guiying Ma at around 8 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2021, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office. Perez struck Ma in the head with a large rock while she was sweeping the sidewalk in front of a friend’s home on 38th Avenue—near 97th Street.

Ma was placed in a medically induced coma at Elmhurst Hospital after the attack but succumbed to her injuries on Feb. 22.

Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Yavinsky indicated that he would sentence Perez on Jan. 10 to a determinate term of 20 years in prison to be followed by five years post-release supervision.

“Her family, friends and neighbors still mourn the loss of Guiying Ma, whose life was senselessly taken last year in this brutal attack,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. “The defendant will now be held to account for an unprovoked attack that robbed a family of their loved one. The lengthy sentence to be imposed by the court is fully justified.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2izwQO_0jcUafJb00
Guiying Ma pictured before the brutal Nov. 26, 2021 attack (GoFundMe)

According to the charges, Ma was observed sweeping the sidewalk, when Perez picked up a large rock and struck Ma in the head. After Ma fell to the ground, Perez struck her in the head with the rock a second time. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

Ma was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where she underwent emergency surgery for severe head trauma and brain injuries. After a three-month hospitalization, she died from complications from her injuries.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, many local leaders denounced the brutal attack as being racially motivated. For instance, Congress Member Grace Meng, Assembly Member Ed Braunstein, State Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky, former Councilmember Peter Koo and then Council Member-elect Sandra Ung spoke at a rally in Flushing on Dec.1 to draw attention to Asian hate. The rally was prompted by this case.

Perez, however, was not charged with a hate crime, following an investigation by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Man charged with fatally stabbing girlfriend inside their Brooklyn home

A man was charged with fatally stabbing his girlfriend inside their Brooklyn home on a tree-lined street Tuesday morning, cops said. Rubu Zhao, 52, was arrested and charged with murder after a verbal dispute became violent around 8 a.m., the NYPD said. The 48-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was found by officers at the Sunset Park home with a stab wound to her neck and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Police said there was no previous history of violence between the suspect and victim. One neighbor told The Post he was shocked by the killing and never witnessed previous fighting between the couple who lived in the downstairs apartment. The pair usually went to the casino together, upstairs neighbor Jack Chen said. “I’m very surprised. I never heard any fighting,” Chen, 45, said. “I just know she has no job and goes to the casino all the time.” “The police said he cut her,” Chen added. Zhao was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon, police said. The woman’s death is the fourth homicide in the NYPD’s 72nd Precinct so far this year, compared to two in the same period in 2021, the NYPD’s data shows.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Boyfriend arrested in fatal stabbing of Manhattan girl, 16: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The boyfriend of a 16-year-old girl fatally stabbed in Harlem was arrested late Monday in connection to the slaying, according to authorities. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, was taken into custody around 9:05 p.m. and charged with murder in the death of Saniyah Lawrence, police said. Lawrence was found stabbed to the neck […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Boyfriend arrested in deadly stabbing of Harlem teen

NEW YORK -- The boyfriend of 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence is now under arrest in her stabbing death.Zyaire Crumbley, 18, was charged with murder late Monday night.Domestic violence activists say they are heartbroken by the case and working to support the victim's family. Stephanie McGraw, the CEO of a nonprofit called WARM, told CBS2's Tim McNicholas she went to the police station, introduced herself to Lawrence's mother, and helped comfort her through that devastating night."We help her through her grieving process and we are just there to support her," McGraw said.Police said Crumbley stabbed Lawrence in the neck Sunday at an apartment...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Suspect in attempted rape of 19-year-old in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police want your help finding the man they say tried to rape a 19-year-old in Brooklyn. It happened at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 28. According to police, the victim was walking on Lafayette Avenue when the suspect walked up to her and tried to force her to the ground and rape her. The victim was able to get away, and the suspect took off. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man accused of fatally punching man, 60, during a fight in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 60-year-old Brooklyn man died a few days after he was punched during a fight in Brownsville last week, and the suspect has been charged in the attack, police said. Authorities found the victim, Arthur Fleschner, lying on the sidewalk with head trauma at 103 Hegeman Ave. in Brownsville on Dec. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Girl, 16, dead after being stabbed in the neck in Manhattan: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death inside a Harlem apartment Sunday evening, prompting a police search for her boyfriend, authorities said. Saniyah Lawrence was stabbed in the neck in an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 135th Street around 5:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. Lawrence, who […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Man dies after shootout with NYPD in Bronx that included cop involved in previous deadly 2021 gunfight (EXCLUSIVE)

A Bronx man who was shot during a chase and gunfight with police last week has died of his wounds — and one of the officers who fired at him was involved in a deadly 2021 shootout, the Daily News has learned. Daniel Rivera, 39, was critically wounded when police fired 30 bullets at him during a confrontation in the woods near Yankee Stadium on Dec. 4. He died the next day, according to state ...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Thief breaks in and steals from summer camp facility in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An unknown thief broke into a summer camp in Brooklyn and stole $500, a book bag, and sunglasses on Sunday, police said. The suspect threw a rock into the glass front door around 3:40 a.m. at the Kings Bay Y facility located on Nostrand Ave, authorities said. Once inside, he stole $500 cash, a book bag, and sunglasses then fled the facility, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx brothers, 12 and 15, found after being missing for days

UPDATE: The brothers were found in good condition, police said Monday. PIX11 News removed the boys’ names and photos after they were found. CROTONA, the Bronx (PIX11) — Brothers from the Bronx disappeared days ago, police said Sunday.  The boys, 12 and 15, went missing on Friday, officials said. They were last seen leaving their […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. The random attack happened near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 26-year-old victim entered her apartment building and was strangled […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy