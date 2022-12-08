Corona Man Sentenced to 23-Years-to-Life in Prison for Fatal Stabbing Outside Christening Party

A Corona man was sentenced to 23-years-to-life in prison for a fatal stabbing that took place outside a Christening party in 2019 (Photo: iStock)

A Queens man was sentenced to 23-years-to life in prison Tuesday for a fatal stabbing that took place outside a baby’s Christening party in Corona in 2019.

Antonio Martinez, 50, was sentenced after being found guilty of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon on Nov. 16 following a jury trial.

According to court documents, Martinez got into an argument with 22-year-old Roque Alvarez-Montes outside the party at around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2019. The dispute escalated and Martinez, a Corona resident, plunged a knife into the victim’s chest.

Both men were guests at the Christening party, which took place in the vicinity of 98th Street and 37th Avenue in Corona.

“A celebration of life resulted in a violent death because of the defendant’s decision to fatally stab a party guest over an argument,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz in a statement. “He will now spend a lengthy term in prison as punishment for his actions.”