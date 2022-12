Evidently Mike Leach was a big fan of the Apache Indians. He studied them, in addition to pirates, and loved to make notes and inferences about their approach to asymmetrical warfare. It was always strange to me someone based in Lubbock, an hour and half from the Comanche’s stronghold of Palo Duro Canyon, would choose the Apache who were driven from West Texas by the Comanche, for his inspiration on Native American guerrilla tactics.

