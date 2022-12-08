Read full article on original website
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After falling to Florida State in their first true road game of the 2022-23 season, the Louisville men's basketball program is coming back to the KFC Yum! Center for a brief two-game home stand, and will get it started against Western Kentucky. Still searching for their first...
Louisville wins a sixth straight against Kentucky
The University of Louisville women's basketball team continued its dominance over Kentucky on Sunday afternoon in Rupp Arena. Despite hitting just 1 of 15 from three-point range, Louisville never trailed in the game, led by as many as 22 points in the third quarter, and rolled to a sixth straight victory over the Wildcats with an 86-72 victory before 7,927 fans in Lexington.
Report: Purdue Co-DC/DL Coach Mark Hagen to Follow Jeff Brohm to Louisville
Alongside Ron English, Hagen helped to elevate the Boilermakers' defense upon his arrival in 2021.
Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm visits with Cardinal Authority
Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm sat down with Cardinal Authority to discuss a number of topics, including building a coaching staff, the immediate demands with recruiting, the expanding College Football Playoff, as well as his aggressive approach to offense and defense. In discussing his staff of assistant coaches, Brohm confirmed...
Louisville Defeats UK 86-72
After losing several games this season against quality competition the question remained if the Cards could put together two good halves against a good team. Today they certainly didn’t play a perfect game but there was definitely evidence of improvement in that area. In the fourth quarter Louisville was up 20 on the Cats with five minutes to go. Kentucky started to get a little momentum and cut the lead to 13 points but instead of folding the Cards held the line. They did rush and take some ill-advised shots down the stretch so there is still room for improvement, but it also seemed like they were developing some of the chemistry necessary to turn things around this season.
Louisville DB Rayquan Adkins confirms weekend visit to Louisville
Add Miami Northwestern defensive back Rayquan Adkins to the list of official visitors this weekend at the University of Louisville. Adkins, who committed to U of L back in March, confirmed via his social media on Monday night that he will make an official this weekend and spend some time with new U of L coach Jeff Brohm and the new staff.
2022 Wasabi Fenway Bowl: Louisville Football Staff Introduction
Scott Satterfield left Louisville for the Cincinnati job this week and ended up taking a few coaches with him. That’s not abnormal at all but the loss of Wesley McGriff and Lance Taylor have left the Louisville staff very thin. Deion Branch will be the head coach for the...
Henderson County standout Saadiq Clements flips commitment from Purdue to Louisville
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County defensive lineman Saadiq Clements announced he flipped his verbal commitment from Purdue to Louisville on Sunday night. “Purdue boilermakers I want to thank you for giving me an opportunity to play Division 1 football and showing me love,” Clements said in his Twitter post. “After saying that I would like to announce that I have decided to decommit from Purdue and going to be committed to the University of Louisville. #GoCards.”
Jeff Brohm's aggressive, risk-taking offense coming to Louisville
There is one thing that is certain when Jeff Brohm is roaming the sidelines as the head coach of your team. It’ll have an offense that will seek ways to give it an edge, or a spark, that could lift to a victory. During his introductory press conference as the new Louisville head coach, Brohm made it a point to mention his commitment to having an aggressive offense.
College Basketball World Wants 2 Head Coaches Fired Today
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is only a month old, but two fan bases have already seen enough from their respective head coaches. Both Georgetown and Louisville's men's basketball programs want their head coaches to be fired. Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing has been struggling mightily over the last...
Louisville volleyball earns second straight Final Four trip after 5-set thriller
For the second straight season, and the second time in program history, the Louisville volleyball team is headed to the Final Four. The Cards bounced back from a disastrous third set, held off a match point in the fourth set, and then fully showcased both the skill and the resolve that has defined their recent success in a thrilling 25-23, 23-25, 13-25, 27-25, 15-6 win over third-seeded Oregon.
Purdue commit, 3-star DL out of Kentucky, flips pledge to Louisville
Purdue is looking for its next head coach with Jeff Brohm returning to his alma mater at Louisville this week. In the meantime, the Boilermakers are experience some turnover via the 2023 recruiting class. One player to back off his commitment to Purdue is Micah Carter. A key defensive lineman...
Louisville 2023 recruiting class holds 14, among top 25
The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is quickly approaching its early signing day of December 21. Louisville's 2023 recruiting class currently holds 14 and sits among the nation's top 25. The arrival of Jeff Brohm as head coach following the departure of Scott Satterfield to Cincinnati is having an impact...
NCAA Volleyball Elite 8 Open Thread: Louisville vs Oregon
This is becoming a nice little holiday season tradition. We’re bringing Virginia out to the Yum Center for her first match. Here’s hoping we all leave excited about a couple matches next weekend in Omaha. Go Cards.
What Kenny Payne, Mike James Said After Louisville's 75-53 Loss at Florida State
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals and forward Mike James said after their loss to the Seminoles:
The Real Young Prodigys accepts $500,000 award on national TV on behalf of Louisville nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit won a huge award on national television Monday. Hip Hop into Learning, HHN2L, uses rap and music to help Louisville area young kids and teens learn and express themselves. One of the group's programs, The Real Young Prodigys, is most commonly known. The...
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
Louisville sweet shop on Frankfort Avenue closes after 35 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville sweet shop that has served patrons for 35 years is closing. Sweet Surrender Dessert Café on Frankfort Avenue opened for the final day of business as people lined up outside for one more taste. Some patrons went to Sweet Surrender searching for a...
UofL Health doctor: Kentucky has highest per capita rate of colon cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Following actress Kirstie Alley's death from colon cancer, Louisville doctors are reminding people that early screening can save lives, and it's especially important for Kentucky residents. "We have the highest rate per capita of anyplace in the country of colon cancer," Dr. Russell Farmer. "So that...
