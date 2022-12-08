Read full article on original website
Blind Dog Found Napping on Torrington Road Reunited With Owners
A blind dog named Buddy is back with his owners after dozing off in the middle of a busy Torrington highway, police say. According to a department Facebook post, Buddy was found napping on West Valley Road in front of Torrington Livestock Markets on Monday morning. Fortunately, police were able...
Laramie County School District#2 Schools Closed Today
Laramie County School District#2 schools are closed today due to a blizzard. The district posted this announcement this morning:. ""Due to the blizzard conditions that have begun and are expected throughout the district today, LCSD#2 will transition to a virtual day today. No buses will run and no classes will be held in the buildings."
Area 3 Employees Advised to Stay Home Due to Forecasted Blizzard
Due to the possibility of unsafe road conditions and/or extreme weather conditions from the forecasted blizzard conditions, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners and Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins have implemented a level 3 closure for Tuesday. "All City of Cheyenne and Laramie County non-essential employees living in the 3 east...
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Jury Duty Scam
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is warning residents not to fall for an old scam that is making the rounds. According to a Facebook post, someone claiming to be a deputy or sergeant with the department is calling people telling them they have missed jury duty and need to pay a fine.
UPDATE: Suspects In Local Burglaries In Jail In Colorado
UPDATE: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has now posted the following update on its Facebook page: The suspects have been located and arrested in Colorado. Colorado warrants, extradition and local charges are pending. Original Post: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and the Kimball Police Department are...
55 MPH Winds, Near Blizzard Conditions Expected In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of southeast Wyoming over the next few days. As of Sunday morning, neither Cheyenne nor Laramie was included in the watch area, but the agency also said that the watch area might be expanded as the storm moves into the region.
4 Arrests Made in Laramie, Albany Counties During Border War
Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany counties made 108 traffic stops and four arrests during Nov. 12th's Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says three of the arrests were for impaired driving and one was for controlled substances. Beck says 25...
Mountain Lion Sightings Reported in Laramie County
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has received some reports of a mountain lion roaming around in the county northeast of Cheyenne. According to a department Facebook post, the cat was spotted in the 1500 block of County Road 136. "If this mountain lion is spotted please call the...
Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne Asks for Help After Van Broken Into
Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne is asking for the community's help in getting their wheels back. Events and Program Coordinator Rhianna Brand says their van, lovingly called the Billboard, was broken into sometime between Thanksgiving evening and 6 a.m. the following day. "The wires were cut, and the doors were...
