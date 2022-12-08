ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, WY

Laramie County School District#2 Schools Closed Today

Laramie County School District#2 schools are closed today due to a blizzard. The district posted this announcement this morning:. ""Due to the blizzard conditions that have begun and are expected throughout the district today, LCSD#2 will transition to a virtual day today. No buses will run and no classes will be held in the buildings."
Area 3 Employees Advised to Stay Home Due to Forecasted Blizzard

Due to the possibility of unsafe road conditions and/or extreme weather conditions from the forecasted blizzard conditions, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners and Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins have implemented a level 3 closure for Tuesday. "All City of Cheyenne and Laramie County non-essential employees living in the 3 east...
UPDATE: Suspects In Local Burglaries In Jail In Colorado

UPDATE: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has now posted the following update on its Facebook page: The suspects have been located and arrested in Colorado. Colorado warrants, extradition and local charges are pending. Original Post: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and the Kimball Police Department are...
55 MPH Winds, Near Blizzard Conditions Expected In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of southeast Wyoming over the next few days. As of Sunday morning, neither Cheyenne nor Laramie was included in the watch area, but the agency also said that the watch area might be expanded as the storm moves into the region.
4 Arrests Made in Laramie, Albany Counties During Border War

Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany counties made 108 traffic stops and four arrests during Nov. 12th's Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says three of the arrests were for impaired driving and one was for controlled substances. Beck says 25...
Mountain Lion Sightings Reported in Laramie County

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has received some reports of a mountain lion roaming around in the county northeast of Cheyenne. According to a department Facebook post, the cat was spotted in the 1500 block of County Road 136. "If this mountain lion is spotted please call the...
KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

