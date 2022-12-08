ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

bogalusadailynews.com

Community Calendar

If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to chris.kinkaid@bogalusadailynews.com. The Bogalusa Retired Teachers Organization will hold their quarterly meeting at 420 Church Street, Bogalusa, LA 70427 on Dec. 15 at 11:30 a.m. The meeting will take place at the The St. Paul AME Church (The...
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Impairment Suspected in Fatal Washington Parish Crash

Impairment Suspected in Fatal Washington Parish Crash. Yesterday, shortly before 9 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 25 near C C Road in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of 68-year-old James Tate of Franklinton. The initial investigation revealed...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Ponemah Wreath Society is Dec. 16

The Ponemah Wreath Society Ceremony is being held on Dec. 16 at the Ponemah Cemetery at 11 a.m. Everybody is invited to attend. Volunteers will lay a wreath at each veterans gravesite at Ponemah Cemetery. This year, approximately 325 wreaths are needed. The wreaths that are placed are not free...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WGNO

Three teens shot, one killed at Bogalusa birthday party

BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — A 15-year-old boy died and two 14-year-olds were wounded after gunfire erupted at a birthday party Friday night, according to police. Bogalusa police said, they were called to the 800 block of Warren St. When they arrived, they found a large group of people gathered for a birthday party. According to […]
BOGALUSA, LA
brproud.com

Shots fired in Livingston Parish neighborhood Saturday

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the 8000 block of Magnolia Boulevard after shots were reportedly fired in the area. The sheriff's office says no one was injured but bullet holes were found in a nearby shed.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Arrests and releases

Russell D Sumrall, 28, Hwy. 436 in Franklinton, on charges of false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery-misdemeanor. Bond was set at $3,000. Robby Blackwell, 37, Lane Rd., Bogalusa, on a charge of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, insurance-no proof, no MVI, contempt of court. Bond was set at $8,250.
FRANKLINTON, LA
WWL-TV

Man riding bike shot to death on Canal St., witness says

NEW ORLEANS — A man on a bicycle was shot and killed and his bike stolen on Canal Street late Sunday afternoon, according to a security guard who told Eyewitness News she heard the shooting and saw the aftermath from the building where she worked. The incident occurred near...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Carjacking, shooting in north Kenner lead police to 113 pounds of marijuana

A suspicious carjacking and shooting in north Kenner led police to 113 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Slidell area man, authorities said Saturday. The violence was reported Friday at about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loyola Boulevard, where two men from Florida told Kenner police they expected to meet somebody they had contacted through a dating app. Two people in a black Honda showed up, shot one of the victims and stole their van, the wounded man said. The other victim was not injured and refused to help with the investigation, police said.
KENNER, LA
WWL-AMFM

Fatal shooting off Canal Street

New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting incident that turned fatal at the Basin Street side of the 1201 Canal Street Condominiums building, near the intersection with Iberville, on the verge of the French Quarter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Pearl River baseball announces speaker for 7th annual First Pitch Banquet

Pearl River baseball is set to get its 2023 campaign started with its seventh annual First Pitch Banquet, and Wildcat skipper Michael Avalon has announced that long-time William Carey coach Bobby Halford will be the guest speaker. "Coach Halford is one of the legendary baseball coaches in Mississippi's history," Pearl...
PEARL RIVER, LA
theadvocate.com

Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend

Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin's truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans' 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
METAIRIE, LA

