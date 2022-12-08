FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
bogalusadailynews.com
Community Calendar
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to chris.kinkaid@bogalusadailynews.com. The Bogalusa Retired Teachers Organization will hold their quarterly meeting at 420 Church Street, Bogalusa, LA 70427 on Dec. 15 at 11:30 a.m. The meeting will take place at the The St. Paul AME Church (The...
Louisiana crash leaves female pedestrian dead
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Metairie.
bogalusadailynews.com
Impairment Suspected in Fatal Washington Parish Crash
Impairment Suspected in Fatal Washington Parish Crash. Yesterday, shortly before 9 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 25 near C C Road in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of 68-year-old James Tate of Franklinton. The initial investigation revealed...
Little Woods shooting sends one man to the hospital
A man is in the hospital after a shooting in New Orleans East.
bogalusadailynews.com
Ponemah Wreath Society is Dec. 16
The Ponemah Wreath Society Ceremony is being held on Dec. 16 at the Ponemah Cemetery at 11 a.m. Everybody is invited to attend. Volunteers will lay a wreath at each veterans gravesite at Ponemah Cemetery. This year, approximately 325 wreaths are needed. The wreaths that are placed are not free...
Three teens shot, one killed at Bogalusa birthday party
BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — A 15-year-old boy died and two 14-year-olds were wounded after gunfire erupted at a birthday party Friday night, according to police. Bogalusa police said, they were called to the 800 block of Warren St. When they arrived, they found a large group of people gathered for a birthday party. According to […]
brproud.com
Shots fired in Livingston Parish neighborhood Saturday
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 8000 block of Magnolia Boulevard after shots were reportedly fired in the area. The sheriff’s office says no one was injured but bullet holes were found in a nearby shed.
bogalusadailynews.com
Arrests and releases
Russell D Sumrall, 28, Hwy. 436 in Franklinton, on charges of false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery-misdemeanor. Bond was set at $3,000. Robby Blackwell, 37, Lane Rd., Bogalusa, on a charge of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, insurance-no proof, no MVI, contempt of court. Bond was set at $8,250.
NOLA.com
Unsolved killing of eighth grader from Uptown New Orleans school leaves teacher in grief
The unsolved killing of an eighth grader from Samuel J. Green Charter School in Uptown New Orleans has left the school community grieving the loss of Dominic Tomlin, 14, who was found shot dead three weeks ago on train tracks in Gentilly. A former Green teacher, Jess Ambrose, said Dominic...
WWL-TV
Man riding bike shot to death on Canal St., witness says
NEW ORLEANS — A man on a bicycle was shot and killed and his bike stolen on Canal Street late Sunday afternoon, according to a security guard who told Eyewitness News she heard the shooting and saw the aftermath from the building where she worked. The incident occurred near...
NOLA.com
Carjacking, shooting in north Kenner lead police to 113 pounds of marijuana
A suspicious carjacking and shooting in north Kenner led police to 113 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Slidell area man, authorities said Saturday. The violence was reported Friday at about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loyola Boulevard, where two men from Florida told Kenner police they expected to meet somebody they had contacted through a dating app. Two people in a black Honda showed up, shot one of the victims and stole their van, the wounded man said. The other victim was not injured and refused to help with the investigation, police said.
NOLA.com
After gunman shoots four at New Orleans dollar store, workers demand safety
One day in September, when Shawn Byrd was working alone in the Family Dollar store in New Orleans' St. Claude neighborhood, a man who'd been shot multiple times staggered in, begging for help. Byrd held up the man's head, to ensure he continued to breathe, and tried to stanch his...
Fatal shooting off Canal Street
New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting incident that turned fatal at the Basin Street side of the 1201 Canal Street Condominiums building, near the intersection with Iberville, on the verge of the French Quarter.
bogalusadailynews.com
Pearl River baseball announces speaker for 7th annual First Pitch Banquet
Pearl River baseball is set to get its 2023 campaign started with its seventh annual First Pitch Banquet, and Wildcat skipper Michael Avalon has announced that long-time William Carey coach Bobby Halford will be the guest speaker. “Coach Halford is one of the legendary baseball coaches in Mississippi’s history,” Pearl...
theadvocate.com
Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend
Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
NOLA.com
New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
WANTED: Reckless driver out of the Seventh Ward, NOPD
The NOPD says on Sunday (Dec. 4) 27-year-old, Devon Shomari Robertson was reportedly seen doing donuts in the 1400 block of North Claiborne Avenue.
NOPD: Person of interest wanted in connection to Plaza Drive shooting
The New Orleans Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Dylan Naquin.
NOPD seeks 4 suspects wanted for robbery in French Quarter
The NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating four suspects wanted in connection with a robbery investigation.
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell's NOPD dilemma: seek help picking new chief, or fight to go it alone
Surrounded by personal controversies and struggling with a dismal approval rating spurred by rising crime, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has a big decision ahead of her that could define her final three years in office. Cantrell must select a successor to retiring Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, who said Tuesday...
