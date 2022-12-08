Read full article on original website
Woman who left reentry program for criminal offenders apprehended
A woman who walked away from a reentry program for criminal offenders in San Diego on Sunday has been apprehended, said the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Inmate who walked away from Kearny Mesa halfway house captured
A prison inmate who escaped from a Kearny Mesa halfway house over the weekend was re-arrested Monday in the Los Angeles area, authorities reported.
Doctor who recorded women in clinic bathroom pleads guilty
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Chula Vista doctor has pleaded guilty to five counts of filming women inside of a Veterans Affairs Clinic bathroom for more than a year, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office. A criminal judge sentenced Dr. Vincent Tran on December 6 to...
Man Suspected of Setting Fire to Lemon Grove Addiction Treatment Center Jailed
A man suspected of intentionally setting a fire at a Lemon Grove substance-abuse treatment center last month was behind bars Monday following his arrest over the weekend, authorities reported. Darrell Allen Yancey, 37, was taken into custody Sunday in El Cajon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Yancey...
Murder Trial Ordered for Man, 26, Accused of Pushing Stranger into Oncoming Train
A man accused of killing another man by pushing him into an oncoming train at the Old Town Transit Center was ordered Monday to stand trial on a murder charge. Ryan Michael Rukstelis, 26, is accused of killing 68-year-old Santee resident Martin Andara on New Year’s Day. Police and prosecutors allege Rukstelis punched and pushed Andara, who fell into the side of a passing train. He died at the scene.
Arrest made in stabbing death of 17-year-old boy at Chula Vista house party
A young man was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 17-year-old boy at a Chula Vista house party, Chula Vista Police announced Tuesday.
Victim Fatally Shot in Escondido; Investigation Underway
A person was fatally shot in Escondido, and an investigation was underway Monday. The shooting was reported about 5:45 p.m. Sunday near Hickory Street and the flood control channel, Escondido police Lt. Suzanne Baeder said. Officers responded to the scene and found a Hispanic male suffering from gunshot wounds, according...
Car slams head-on into Oceanside Police patrol car; DUI suspect arrested
A suspected drunken driver was arrested after Oceanside Police said he crashed his car head-on into a parked patrol vehicle early Tuesday morning.
Homicide investigation underway in Escondido after man found shot
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Escondido police are investigating the death of a man as a homicide Sunday evening. Escondido police were called to North Hickory Street and East Washington Ave around 5:46 p.m. following reports of two shots heard, according to Officer Ryan Banks with Escondido Police Department. When officers...
California Department of Justice Investigating San Diego Officer-Involved Shooting, That Occurred on Thursday, Under AB 1506
**The information provided below is based on preliminary details regarding an ongoing investigation, which may continue to evolve**. December 10, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Friday announced that the California Department of Justice, pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506 (AB 1506), is investigating and will.
15 pounds of counterfeit fentanyl seized in Mission Valley
Two men are in custody after an month-long investigation that resulted in a counterfeit fentanyl seizure worth around $1.5 million, said the San Diego Police Department.
Investigation underway after explosion inside restroom at Ocean Beach park
San Diego Police are investigating an incident where an explosive went off inside a restroom at an Ocean Beach park Sunday.
California Attorney General With San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force Announce Results of Operation Home for the Holidays
December 11, 2022 - SAN DIEGO – As part of a joint investigation through the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force (SDHTTF), California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced. the results of Operation Home for the Holidays. The annual, multi-jurisdictional operation, which concluded on Wednesday, works to combat human...
Parents of Woman Who Died With Toddler in Petco Park Fall Sues City, Padres
The family of a woman who died along with her 2-year-old son in a fall from a third-floor concourse at Petco Park last year is suing the Padres and the city of San Diego for alleged negligence. The wrongful death lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Diego Superior Court by Raquel...
Man who displayed signs of ‘excited delirium’ dies in police custody: Sheriff’s
A man who showed signs of "excited delirium" in the Kensington neighborhood died in police custody Thursday, authorities said.
Several Arrested After FBI Raids Apartment | San Diego
12-7-22 | 4:30 a.m. | San Diego – The FBI React (SWAT) Team made a raid on an apartment in the Greenfield Village complex. After surrounding the apartment building, sirens were blared and callouts to the occupants to surrender. 4 people were seen coming to the 2nd-floor balcony with...
Homicide Investigation Oceanside
At 4:08 pm on Friday, December 9, 2022, Oceanside Police responded to multiple calls of a subject spraying graffiti at the Chavez Resource Center located at 605 San Diego Street. As officers responded additional calls were received that the subject had moved to the corner of Bush Street and San Diego Street where he was seen defacing the wall of a business with more graffiti. Shortly thereafter additional calls were received of shots fired in the same area.
Walking past the forgotten town of Bernardo.
Did you know there used to be a town named Bernardo in what is now San Diego’s North County?. Bernardo was a tiny town between Escondido and Rancho Bernardo, where Lake Hodges is located today. The creation of Lake Hodges in 1918, accomplished by damming the Bernardo River (now...
Man Dies After Being Shot Twice in Escondido: Police
A man in his 20s died after being shot at least twice in Escondido Sunday night, according to Escondido Police Department Lt. Ryan Banks. Officers responded to reports around 5:46 p.m. of a shooting in the area of Hickory Street near the flood control channel, police said. Police found an...
Fourth Suspect Jailed in Lakeside Shooting of 16-Year-Old Boy Near El Capitan High School
A fourth suspect was in custody Friday in connection with a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy critically wounded last month in a neighborhood near El Capitan High School. The latest person to be jailed in the case — a 17-year-old boy whose name was withheld because he is a minor — was arrested Thursday in the 12700 block of Mapleview Street in Lakeside, near the site of the firearm assault, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. He was booked into juvenile hall.
