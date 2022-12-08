ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Times of San Diego

Murder Trial Ordered for Man, 26, Accused of Pushing Stranger into Oncoming Train

A man accused of killing another man by pushing him into an oncoming train at the Old Town Transit Center was ordered Monday to stand trial on a murder charge. Ryan Michael Rukstelis, 26, is accused of killing 68-year-old Santee resident Martin Andara on New Year’s Day. Police and prosecutors allege Rukstelis punched and pushed Andara, who fell into the side of a passing train. He died at the scene.
SANTEE, CA
Times of San Diego

Victim Fatally Shot in Escondido; Investigation Underway

A person was fatally shot in Escondido, and an investigation was underway Monday. The shooting was reported about 5:45 p.m. Sunday near Hickory Street and the flood control channel, Escondido police Lt. Suzanne Baeder said. Officers responded to the scene and found a Hispanic male suffering from gunshot wounds, according...
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS 8

goldrushcam.com

California Department of Justice Investigating San Diego Officer-Involved Shooting, That Occurred on Thursday, Under AB 1506

**The information provided below is based on preliminary details regarding an ongoing investigation, which may continue to evolve**. December 10, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Friday announced that the California Department of Justice, pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506 (AB 1506), is investigating and will.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Several Arrested After FBI Raids Apartment | San Diego

12-7-22 | 4:30 a.m. | San Diego – The FBI React (SWAT) Team made a raid on an apartment in the Greenfield Village complex. After surrounding the apartment building, sirens were blared and callouts to the occupants to surrender. 4 people were seen coming to the 2nd-floor balcony with...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Homicide Investigation Oceanside

At 4:08 pm on Friday, December 9, 2022, Oceanside Police responded to multiple calls of a subject spraying graffiti at the Chavez Resource Center located at 605 San Diego Street. As officers responded additional calls were received that the subject had moved to the corner of Bush Street and San Diego Street where he was seen defacing the wall of a business with more graffiti. Shortly thereafter additional calls were received of shots fired in the same area.
OCEANSIDE, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Walking past the forgotten town of Bernardo.

Did you know there used to be a town named Bernardo in what is now San Diego’s North County?. Bernardo was a tiny town between Escondido and Rancho Bernardo, where Lake Hodges is located today. The creation of Lake Hodges in 1918, accomplished by damming the Bernardo River (now...
ESCONDIDO, CA
NBC San Diego

Times of San Diego

Fourth Suspect Jailed in Lakeside Shooting of 16-Year-Old Boy Near El Capitan High School

A fourth suspect was in custody Friday in connection with a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy critically wounded last month in a neighborhood near El Capitan High School. The latest person to be jailed in the case — a 17-year-old boy whose name was withheld because he is a minor — was arrested Thursday in the 12700 block of Mapleview Street in Lakeside, near the site of the firearm assault, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. He was booked into juvenile hall.
LAKESIDE, CA

