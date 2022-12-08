Dothan Eagle. December 7, 2022. It took not one, not two, but three botched execution attempts for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to say “enough.” Prison officials failed in their attempt to execute a Death Row inmate in 2018 because they were unable to establish an intravenous line for lethal injection. In September, they failed again. Last month, after state corrections officials failed to establish the lethal injection to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, Ivey directed state Attorney General Steve Marshall to undertake a “top-to-bottom” review of the state’s capital punishment system, and asked him not to schedule any more executions until the review is complete.

