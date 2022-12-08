Read full article on original website
Editorial Roundup: Texas
Austin American-Statesman. December 11, 2022. Editorial: Fentanyl crisis demands legislative solutions. Five years after the federal government declared the opioid crisis a national public health emergency, and more than two years since fentanyl deaths began skyrocketing in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has at last decided to throw his considerable political weight behind a simple measure to help save lives.
Montana's minimum wage rising 75 cents to $9.95 in January
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's minimum wage is increasing 75 cents an hour to $9.95 starting on Jan. 1, the Department of Labor and Industry announced. It's the largest inflationary increase since voters passed a ballot initiative to increase the minimum wage by $1 an hour to $6.15 in January 2007 and then make inflationary changes each year.
McLennan County vineyard owner Grider on trial in Jan. 6 case
McLennan County business owner Christopher Grider has not made a plea agreement on charges stemming from his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach, notwithstanding a guilty plea on two misdemeanor counts that opened his federal trial Monday. Grider, 40, a Chilton resident and co-owner of Kissing Tree Vineyards...
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas (Lone Star Card) Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards -- the state's EBT card. Benefits, including December's...
Waco to rebuild Bagby Avenue from H-E-B to Kendrick Park
Heavy rains routinely cause Bagby Avenue to sprout potholes between Valley Mills Drive and Kendrick Lane. The stretch carries a “poor” rating from the city of Waco, which hopes to start a $7 million reconstruction in March. Not merely a South Waco thoroughfare, Bagby Avenue has outsize significance...
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state's Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate...
Ohio court: Insurance doesn't cover business COVID losses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A commercial insurance policy doesn’t cover the income a business lost when the governor ordered a shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ohio Supreme Court said Monday in a decision consistent with multiple court rulings nationally weighing similar questions. The state’s high court...
West Virginia health secretary Crouch to retire in December
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch is retiring at the end of the year, Gov. Jim Justice said Monday. Dr. Jeffrey Coben will step in as interim secretary, the Republican governor announced. Coben is West Virginia University's associate vice...
Editorial Roundup: Alabama
Dothan Eagle. December 7, 2022. It took not one, not two, but three botched execution attempts for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to say “enough.” Prison officials failed in their attempt to execute a Death Row inmate in 2018 because they were unable to establish an intravenous line for lethal injection. In September, they failed again. Last month, after state corrections officials failed to establish the lethal injection to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, Ivey directed state Attorney General Steve Marshall to undertake a “top-to-bottom” review of the state’s capital punishment system, and asked him not to schedule any more executions until the review is complete.
Missing skier found dead at resort as snow blankets Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Search and rescue crews located the body of a skier who had gone missing at Solitude Mountain Resort a day earlier, as snow continued to blanket Utah and the state's ski resorts throughout the Wasatch Range. Salt Lake County law enforcement told KSL-TV that...
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas
U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
Tennessee receives $6M in broadband internet planning grants
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has received $6 million in federal grants to plan for the expansion of access to high-speed internet networks. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The U.S. Department of Commerce announced the funding Monday....
Loon counters find more chicks, fewer adults in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's annual census of loons found slightly fewer adult birds but more chicks this year. Maine Audubon conducts a loon count every year. The state has the largest population of the birds on the East Coast and has sought to protect them with environmental laws in recent years.
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Iron Mountain Daily News. December 7, 2022. Editorial: December designated Christmas Tree Month in Michigan. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed December as Michigan Christmas Tree Month, recognizing the vital economic, environmental and social benefits of Michigan’s Christmas tree industry. “The holiday season is upon us, and it’s the perfect...
W.Va. looks to expand dilapidated buildings program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The state of West Virginia has issued a survey asking county and municipal leaders about their plans and goals for dealing with dilapidated buildings. Communities have until 5 p.m. on Jan. 6 to respond. West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Cabinet Secretary Harold Ward said...
Bellmead to fund drainage improvements with new monthly fee
The Bellmead City Council on Tuesday is set to establish a municipal drainage utility system and hold a public hearing on a new monthly rate to fund drainage projects. Some 60% of Bellmead is affected by heavy rain, and the city lacks a stormwater drainage system, leaving many properties at risk of flood damage, City Manager Yost Zakhary said.
$391 One-Time Payment For Each Child in Texas This Month; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that each eligible child in the state will receive a one-time payment of $391 this month in food pandemic benefits. Texas is one of the states in the country that participates in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This is intended for low-income families, persons with disabilities, seniors, and other individuals based on the qualifications set by the state and its governing agency.
Texan Families Eligible for $1.4B Pandemic Food Benefits – Gov. Abbott
Governor Greg Abbott announced recently that Texas families with children would receive a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) after the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Around 3.5 million qualified children will receive a total of $1.4...
This Oklahoma Town has Been Named the Ugliest City in the Entire Sooner State
First let me say, don't shoot the messenger. I didn't call this the ugliest town in Oklahoma, I'm just letting you know what's being said and reported. After all, I actually live in this city. I will say there is some truth to this, as much as that hurts to say. My hometown certainly isn't going to win any beauty contests any day soon.
