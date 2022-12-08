FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Community Calendar
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to chris.kinkaid@bogalusadailynews.com. The Bogalusa Retired Teachers Organization will hold their quarterly meeting at 420 Church Street, Bogalusa, LA 70427 on Dec. 15 at 11:30 a.m. The meeting will take place at the The St. Paul AME Church (The...
Ponemah Wreath Society is Dec. 16
The Ponemah Wreath Society Ceremony is being held on Dec. 16 at the Ponemah Cemetery at 11 a.m. Everybody is invited to attend. Volunteers will lay a wreath at each veterans gravesite at Ponemah Cemetery. This year, approximately 325 wreaths are needed. The wreaths that are placed are not free...
Impairment Suspected in Fatal Washington Parish Crash
Impairment Suspected in Fatal Washington Parish Crash. Yesterday, shortly before 9 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 25 near C C Road in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of 68-year-old James Tate of Franklinton. The initial investigation revealed...
Pearl River baseball announces speaker for 7th annual First Pitch Banquet
Pearl River baseball is set to get its 2023 campaign started with its seventh annual First Pitch Banquet, and Wildcat skipper Michael Avalon has announced that long-time William Carey coach Bobby Halford will be the guest speaker. “Coach Halford is one of the legendary baseball coaches in Mississippi’s history,” Pearl...
Arrests and releases
Russell D Sumrall, 28, Hwy. 436 in Franklinton, on charges of false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery-misdemeanor. Bond was set at $3,000. Robby Blackwell, 37, Lane Rd., Bogalusa, on a charge of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, insurance-no proof, no MVI, contempt of court. Bond was set at $8,250.
Officers respond to shots fired
According to a Bogalusa Police Department Facebook post made on Saturday that on, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at approximately 2140 hours, officers responded to the 800 Block of Warren Street in reference to shots being fired. The post said that upon officers arrival, it was determined that a large group...
