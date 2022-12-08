Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Letters: Democrats started the fad of election denial, in 2016
Froma Harrop disparagingly referred to "election deniers." I was reminded yet again of all the angst apparently caused by and the spite directed at these so-called election deniers for merely expressing their opinion in a free society. They are frequently called a threat to our democracy. If they are indeed...
14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue
Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2024, but constitutional experts say Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies him from seeking any public office ever again because he incited the infamous insurrection on Jan. 6 2021. The post 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue appeared first on NewsOne.
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Far-Right Republican Who Called For 'More Gallows' Wonders If GOP Had A Messaging Problem
In light of Kari Lake's loss, an Arizona state senator appears to have had an epiphany about Republicans' "echo chamber."
GOP congressman promises to call Twitter employees to testify over ‘election suppression’
A senior Republican lawmaker has vowed to haul Twitter employees before Congress to explain how the social media company grappled with a 2020 New York Post report on Hunter Biden’s laptop. Elon Musk and journalist Matt Taibibi released a trove of internal Twitter documents on Friday night showing how Twitter temporarily suppressed the report, fearing it was a Russian hacking operation days out from the 2020 presidential election. After Mr Musk had teased a bombshell disclosure for days, Mr Taibibi’s lengthy Twitter thread only appeared to confirm what was already known about the incident. The so-called “Twitter Files” have...
Column: A signal from Biden and boost for Kamala Harris as Democrats remake 2024 primary calendar
A new lineup favoring South Carolina and other states with substantial Black populations could benefit the vice president if Biden chooses not to run again.
POLITICO
Republicans have a post-election epiphany on mail voting
As Republicans come to terms with their lackluster midterm performance, top GOP officials and conservative luminaries are acknowledging voters were led astray with calls to reject early and absentee voting. They’re just not naming the leading figure who helped get them there. “Our voters need to vote early. There...
Maxine Waters Fumes Over Sam Bankman-Fried Arrest: 'Disappointed'
Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas just 24 hours before the former FTX CEO was due to testify before Congress.
Republicans know they have a problem with relying on Election Day voting
In the wake of a poor midterm election performance that culminated Tuesday night with a loss in the U.S. Senate race in Georgia, Republicans are acknowledging the perils of relying on Election Day voting. Former President Donald Trump has disparaged early voting and voting by mail, even as he cast...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema: Why I'm registering as an independent
There’s a disconnect between what everyday Americans want and deserve from our politics, and what political parties are offering. I am privileged to represent Arizonans of all backgrounds and beliefs in the U.S. Senate and am honored to travel to every corner of our state, listening to your concerns and ideas. While Arizonans don’t...
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. House backs sweeping defense bill, voting continues
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives backed legislation on Thursday paving the way for the defense budget to hit a record $858 billion next year, $45 billion more than proposed by President Joe Biden. As voting continued, the House backed a compromise version of the National Defense Authorization...
AOL Corp
RNC chief on criticism of early voting: ‘We need to stop that’
Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Tuesday urged members of her party to stop discouraging early voting and vote by mail. “Our voters need to vote early,” McDaniel told Fox News. “I have said this over and over again. There were many in 2020 saying, ‘Don’t vote by mail, don’t vote early.’ And we have to stop that and understand that if Democrats are getting ballots in for a month, we can’t expect to get it all done in one day.”
Journalism Bill Left Out Of End-Of-Year Legislation After Facebook Threat, Industry Pushback
A long-in-the-works bill to allow news publishers and broadcast stations to jointly negotiate with tech giants for their content was left out of a massive defense spending bill, diminishing its prospects for passage by the end of this Congress. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would create a “safe harbor” from antitrust laws for a period of eight years for newspapers, broadcast stations and digital journalism outlets. The legislation has been proposed multiple times in recent years, but so far has failed to move forward. It is intended to boost local news outlets, which have withered in the face of online...
MSNBC
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 12.6.22
* Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election is today, and polls close at 7 p.m. eastern. The latest polling suggests incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has a narrow edge over Republican Herschel Walker, but both parties agree the contest is likely to be very close. * On a related note,...
US announces fusion energy success ‘that could revolutionize the world’ – live
Breakthrough came after experiment with 192 high-energy lasers, say US energy officials – follow all the latest news
