Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Where is Paul Pogba? Why France star is not playing vs Morocco in World Cup semifinal
France are still on track to defend their World Cup title at Qatar 2022, but face an almighty challenge with a semifinal clash against surprise packets Morocco. Les Bleus came into the tournament in mixed form and with a number of players ruled out through injury. Four years ago, midfielder...
ng-sportingnews.com
Liverpool vs. Lyon result, highlights and analysis as Reds suffer defeat on return
Liverpool marked their return to action with defeat as they were beaten 3-1 by Lyon in the first of their two mid-season friendlies. The Reds had taken the lead through Fabio Carvalho with less than 60 seconds on the clock and missed a golden chance to further build on their impressive start when Mohamed Salah saw a penalty saved shortly after.
ng-sportingnews.com
When does the January transfer window open and close? Key dates for winter signings in 2022/23
The ongoing FIFA World Cup may have put the majority of world football's domestic seasons to a temporary stop, but it'll take more than that to halt the transfer rumour mill, which is only intensifying as January edges ever closer. Most leagues' seasons still have a long way to go...
ng-sportingnews.com
Who has scored the most goals in international football? Lionel Messi third on all-time list in pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo record
Cristiano Ronaldo might be without a club at the moment, but he wasted little time in making history at the 2022 World Cup. The 37-year-old, who had his Manchester United contract terminated by mutual consent after an explosive interview in which he criticised the club and manager Erik ten Hag, struck a penalty in Portugal's opening match with Ghana on November 24. In so doing, he became the first man to score in five different World Cup tournaments.
ng-sportingnews.com
World Cup 2022 top goal scorer tracker: Updated Golden Boot rankings
It could be Argentina vs. France for the World Cup final and the same battle might unfold for the World Cup Golden Boot. France's Kylian Mbappe entered the semifinals on top, only for Lionel Messi to catch up after his semifinal penalty kick vs. Croatia. He also registered an assist which took him ahead of Mbappe on a tiebreaker.
ng-sportingnews.com
When is France vs. Morocco at World Cup? Date, time, early odds and history for semifinal match
France will meet Morocco in the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after winning their heavyweight clash in the final eight with England. France will start as favourites but Morocco are used to being underdogs after knocking out European opponents in Belgium, Spain and Portugal on their dazzling unbeaten run.
ng-sportingnews.com
Argentina vs Croatia history: Head-to-head matches at World Cup, last meeting, team records ahead of 2022 semifinal
Argentina and Croatia will face off for a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. Both sides sealed their place in the semifinals with penalty shootout victories last time out against the Netherlands and Brazil respectively. These two teams are no strangers to deep runs at World Cups with...
ng-sportingnews.com
Most games played in World Cup history: Lionel Messi ties all-time record
To join a World Cup squad, start matches, contest knockout rounds and celebrate victories is a privilege reserved only for the world's best. Only the names that define generations are welcomed back to compete for glory at multiple World Cups, leaving their mark on the world's biggest sporting show. From...
ng-sportingnews.com
Winning isn't everything - but neither is the Rugby World Cup
After a tumultuous run of results throughout the international season, Eddie Jones’ tenure as head coach of England has come to an end. Losses to Scotland, Ireland and France throughout the Six Nations left many uneasy but an away series win against an underperforming Wallabies side in July quietened some of the discourse. There was little to like about November, however, with a solitary win over Japan sandwiched between defeats to Argentina and South Africa and a draw with New Zealand.
ng-sportingnews.com
Lionel Messi golden boots at World Cup 2022: Name, release date, and price of Argentina legend's adidas shoes
All eyes will be on Lionel Messi in the 2022 World Cup final as he has one final crack at winning the biggest trophy of all. A World Cup title is one of few trophies Messi is yet to win and at the age of 35, time is running out for him to claim the silverware with Argentina.
ng-sportingnews.com
Back-to-back FIFA World Cup winners: Teams to have defended their crown as France chase repeat
France are looking to defend their World Cup title in Qatar this month with Les Bleus up against Morocco in the semifinals. Didier Deschamps' side showed their resilience to edge out England, with a 2-1 win in the quarterfinals, to set up a date with the Atlas Lions in the last four.
ng-sportingnews.com
France vs Morocco prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 semifinal
Defending champions against underdog challenger, a true David vs. Goliath meeting as France, the 2018 title holders take on Morocco, the first African nation to ever reach the World Cup semifinals. Les Bleus managed to squeak by a tough challenge from England thanks to Harry Kane's late missed penalty, but...
Comments / 0