ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Where is Paul Pogba? Why France star is not playing vs Morocco in World Cup semifinal

France are still on track to defend their World Cup title at Qatar 2022, but face an almighty challenge with a semifinal clash against surprise packets Morocco. Les Bleus came into the tournament in mixed form and with a number of players ruled out through injury. Four years ago, midfielder...
ng-sportingnews.com

Liverpool vs. Lyon result, highlights and analysis as Reds suffer defeat on return

Liverpool marked their return to action with defeat as they were beaten 3-1 by Lyon in the first of their two mid-season friendlies. The Reds had taken the lead through Fabio Carvalho with less than 60 seconds on the clock and missed a golden chance to further build on their impressive start when Mohamed Salah saw a penalty saved shortly after.
ng-sportingnews.com

Who has scored the most goals in international football? Lionel Messi third on all-time list in pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo record

Cristiano Ronaldo might be without a club at the moment, but he wasted little time in making history at the 2022 World Cup. The 37-year-old, who had his Manchester United contract terminated by mutual consent after an explosive interview in which he criticised the club and manager Erik ten Hag, struck a penalty in Portugal's opening match with Ghana on November 24. In so doing, he became the first man to score in five different World Cup tournaments.
ng-sportingnews.com

World Cup 2022 top goal scorer tracker: Updated Golden Boot rankings

It could be Argentina vs. France for the World Cup final and the same battle might unfold for the World Cup Golden Boot. France's Kylian Mbappe entered the semifinals on top, only for Lionel Messi to catch up after his semifinal penalty kick vs. Croatia. He also registered an assist which took him ahead of Mbappe on a tiebreaker.
ng-sportingnews.com

Most games played in World Cup history: Lionel Messi ties all-time record

To join a World Cup squad, start matches, contest knockout rounds and celebrate victories is a privilege reserved only for the world's best. Only the names that define generations are welcomed back to compete for glory at multiple World Cups, leaving their mark on the world's biggest sporting show. From...
ng-sportingnews.com

Winning isn't everything - but neither is the Rugby World Cup

After a tumultuous run of results throughout the international season, Eddie Jones’ tenure as head coach of England has come to an end. Losses to Scotland, Ireland and France throughout the Six Nations left many uneasy but an away series win against an underperforming Wallabies side in July quietened some of the discourse. There was little to like about November, however, with a solitary win over Japan sandwiched between defeats to Argentina and South Africa and a draw with New Zealand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy