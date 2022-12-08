After a tumultuous run of results throughout the international season, Eddie Jones’ tenure as head coach of England has come to an end. Losses to Scotland, Ireland and France throughout the Six Nations left many uneasy but an away series win against an underperforming Wallabies side in July quietened some of the discourse. There was little to like about November, however, with a solitary win over Japan sandwiched between defeats to Argentina and South Africa and a draw with New Zealand.

1 DAY AGO