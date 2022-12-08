Read full article on original website
Related
Healey-Driscoll Administration Announces Finance Secretary, Chief Of Staff & Senior Advisor
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Driscoll today, December 13, announced their first round of hires for their incoming administration. Matthew Gorzkowicz will be appointed as Secretary of the Executive Office for Administration and Finance. Kate Cook will be Chief of Staff and Gabrielle Viator will...
Coalition of Attorney Generals Secures $10 Billion in Opioid Funds From CVS & Walgreens
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today, December 12, announced that agreements totaling $10.7 billion have been reached with CVS and Walgreens resolving allegations that the companies contributed to the opioid crisis by failing to properly oversee the dispensing of opioids at their stores, bringing the national amount from investigations and litigation against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis to more than $50 billion. Massachusetts stands to receive nearly $230 million from the CVS and Walgreens agreements.
Sen. Warren Announces Legislation Included in National Defense Authorization Act
WASHINGTON DC – Today, December 12, United States Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), announced key priorities secured in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23). “Unfortunately this year’s NDAA exceeds the President’s budget request by $45...
AAA: Massachusetts Gas Prices Up 12 Cents
FRAMINGHAM – The average gas price in Massachusetts is down 12 cents from last week ($3.66), averaging $3.54 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast, which has an office in Framingham. Today’s price is 32 cents lower than a month ago ($3.86), and 14 cents higher than December 12, 2021...
MassDOT Declares Preferred Alternative For Redesign of Allston Mass Pike Multi-Modal Project
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing it has identified a preferred design alternative for the project to reconstruct I-90 through the Allston neighborhood of Boston. The preferred design is known as the 3L Interchange Realignment with the Modified At-Grade Throat Alternative and is a result of...
Governor Baker Nominates Attorney Kareem A. Morgan as Associate Justice of the District Court
BOSTON – This week, Governor Charlie Baker nominated Attorney Kareem A. Morgan as Associate Justice of the District Court. “With the addition of Attorney Kareem A. Morgan, Massachusetts will receive a well-suited candidate for the judiciary,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I am proud to submit his nomination to the Governor’s Council.”
Sen. Markey Introduces Resolution To Commemorate 50th Anniversary of Landmark Coastal Zone Management Act
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (stock photo) SOURCE publishes press release from elected leaders as a community service.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0