Massachusetts State

FraminghamSOURCE

Healey-Driscoll Administration Announces Finance Secretary, Chief Of Staff & Senior Advisor

BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Driscoll today, December 13, announced their first round of hires for their incoming administration. Matthew Gorzkowicz will be appointed as Secretary of the Executive Office for Administration and Finance. Kate Cook will be Chief of Staff and Gabrielle Viator will...
Coalition of Attorney Generals Secures $10 Billion in Opioid Funds From CVS & Walgreens

BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today, December 12, announced that agreements totaling $10.7 billion have been reached with CVS and Walgreens resolving allegations that the companies contributed to the opioid crisis by failing to properly oversee the dispensing of opioids at their stores, bringing the national amount from investigations and litigation against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis to more than $50 billion. Massachusetts stands to receive nearly $230 million from the CVS and Walgreens agreements.
AAA: Massachusetts Gas Prices Up 12 Cents

FRAMINGHAM – The average gas price in Massachusetts is down 12 cents from last week ($3.66), averaging $3.54 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast, which has an office in Framingham. Today’s price is 32 cents lower than a month ago ($3.86), and 14 cents higher than December 12, 2021...
Governor Baker Nominates Attorney Kareem A. Morgan as Associate Justice of the District Court

BOSTON – This week, Governor Charlie Baker nominated Attorney Kareem A. Morgan as Associate Justice of the District Court. “With the addition of Attorney Kareem A. Morgan, Massachusetts will receive a well-suited candidate for the judiciary,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I am proud to submit his nomination to the Governor’s Council.”
