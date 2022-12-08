Read full article on original website
Related
Immaculata University Launches Two Online, Competitively Priced Graduate Programs
Immaculata University now offers online Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Science in Strategic Leadership degree programs. Both Immaculta online graduate programs are competitively priced at $500 per credit, totaling $15,000 for either degree, which is significantly less expensive than comparable graduate business programs at most universities in the region.
Comments / 0