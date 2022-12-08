About half of Australia’s biggest listed companies have plans to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, our new analysis has found. We assessed the climate change commitments of 187 companies out of 200 listed on the Australian Stock Exchange – the ASX200. Together, these 187 companies produce 32% of Australia’s operational emissions – that is, emissions produced directly from a business’ operations or from the use of its energy products. The net-zero plans represent a significant step for climate change action in Australia. Property developer Lendlease, for example, aims to achieve absolute zero carbon by 2040. Fortescue Metals Group, meanwhile, plans to...

9 DAYS AGO