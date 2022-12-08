Read full article on original website
Good News Network
Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe
Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
CNBC
Grocery delivery firm Getir acquires embattled rival Gorillas as industry consolidates
Getir didn't disclose financial details for the deal but said in a statement that it underscores consolidation in the sector. The long-rumored takeover reportedly values Gorillas at $1.2 billion, down 15% from its last valuation. Turkish grocery delivery firm Getir acquired its German rival Gorillas for an undisclosed amount, the...
US News and World Report
Twitter to Lose Users, Revenue to Be Flat for Two Years - Insider Intelligence
(Reuters) - Social media platform Twitter Inc will see an exodus of users due to changes being made by new owner and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and flat revenue growth for the next two years, according to a report by Insider Intelligence on Tuesday. Experts and users have had...
Jalopnik
Rolls-Royce Performs Successful Test of World's First Jet Engine Fueled by Green Hydrogen
Air travel is a dirty business. To clean things up, engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce partnered with European airline EasyJet to test a jet engine designed to run entirely on renewably manufacturer hydrogen fuel this week. The test was a hopeful success, but there are still many hurdles to fly over before green air travel becomes a reality.
US News and World Report
Australia Sues Star Entertainment Ex-CEO, Chairman for Money Laundering Risk Lapses
(Reuters) -Australia's corporate regulator is suing 11 current and former directors and officials of casino operator Star Entertainment Group Ltd, including a former chief executive and chairman, for poor management of money-laundering risks. The lawsuit is the regulator's first against the casino industry since reports of poor governance emerged in...
US News and World Report
Uber's Spanish Food Delivery Platform to Pay Severance to 4,400 Riders
MADRID (Reuters) - Uber's food delivery platform in Spain has agreed in court to pay severance to 4,400 riders it had fired in 2021, local union UGT said on Tuesday. The riders lost their jobs following the introduction of a new law in Spain forcing food delivery companies to hire their couriers as staff instead of self-employed contractors.
rigzone.com
CNOOC Starts Production From Offshore Project With CSS Capabilities
Chinese state-owned giant CNOOC has started production from the Enping joint development projects. CNOOC said that the jointly developed oilfields in question were Enping 15-1/10-2/15-2/20-4. They are in the Eastern South China Sea, with an average water depth of around 90 meters. The main production facilities of the project include...
Hydrogen pipeline between Spain and France to cost $2.6 billion
ALICANTE, Spain, Dec 9 (Reuters) - An underwater pipeline to carry green hydrogen between Spain and France will cost about 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion), Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday, adding he hoped the European Union would partly fund the project.
Malvern Fintech Company Makes $41 Million Acquisition in Effort to Go Global
Malvern-based fin-tech company Cantaloupe acquired 32M for $41 million.Photo byCantaloupe. A Malvern-based fintech company is looking to expand its presence overseas. Cantaloupe recently acquired Wisconsin-based Three Square Market (32M), which has offices in the U.K. The sale was $41 million, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
US News and World Report
Queues Form at Fever Clinics as China Wrestles With COVID Surge
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -People queued outside fever clinics at Chinese hospitals for COVID-19 checks on Monday, a new sign of the rapid spread of symptoms after authorities began dismantling an apparatus they used to surveil residents and curtail movement. Three years into the pandemic, China is now acting to align...
US News and World Report
BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future
LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
US News and World Report
United Airlines Makes Big Boeing Order, Includes 100 Dreamliners
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C./CHICAGO (Reuters) -United Airlines said Tuesday it is ordering 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 100 737 MAXs as it pushes for post-pandemic growth and replaces older, less-efficient aircraft. The Chicago-based airline's order for 200 airplanes is worth about $43 billion at list prices and represents a big boost...
US News and World Report
Airbus CEO Details Broad Post-Crisis Industrial Hurdles
PARIS (Reuters) - Aerospace is grappling with a slower-than-expected industrial recovery from the pandemic, with disruption spreading beyond its core supply chain and exposing fragile links with other sectors, the head of the world's largest planemaker said on Thursday. Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said the situation had also been...
Half of Australia's biggest companies have net-zero emissions plans, but climate action may come too late
About half of Australia’s biggest listed companies have plans to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, our new analysis has found. We assessed the climate change commitments of 187 companies out of 200 listed on the Australian Stock Exchange – the ASX200. Together, these 187 companies produce 32% of Australia’s operational emissions – that is, emissions produced directly from a business’ operations or from the use of its energy products. The net-zero plans represent a significant step for climate change action in Australia. Property developer Lendlease, for example, aims to achieve absolute zero carbon by 2040. Fortescue Metals Group, meanwhile, plans to...
csengineermag.com
Arcadis completes the acquisition of DPS Group, creating a leading position in the Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing market
Creates a full-service advisory for high-tech industrial manufacturing clients, combining DPS Group’s (DPS) and Arcadis’ complementary service offerings. DPS’s high growth and resilient Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing expertise will become part of Arcadis’ Places Global Business Area (GBA) Arcadis adds an extra 2,850 talented employees...
financefeeds.com
Farcana and Dravus join forces to line up sustainable mining power sources
As a result of growing ecological awareness, the sector’s top companies have been working to achieve effective cryptocurrency mining while still being energy-efficient: e.g. using mining facilities fueled by renewable power and located in colder regions to lower heat-dissipation costs. According to Digiconomist’s Bitcoin Energy Usage Index, it takes...
scaffoldmag.com
US software house buys Mistral
US software company Aptean has acquired Mistral Group, the French developer of ERP software for rental companies and distributors of construction and agricultural equipment. The seller was private equity company Omnes Capital and other private shareholders. Mistral’s software is used by more than 500 dealers, distributors, rental companies and workshops...
Can the EPA really build a $27 billion green bank next year? An interview with Reed Hundt
New national nonprofit lender would offer opportunities for climate-conscious developers and investors.
3printr.com
Xaar: New laboratory for inkjet printing opened in China
Xaar, manufacturer of piezo-based drop-on-demand inkjet technologies, has opened a state-of-the-art inkjet printing laboratory in Shenzhen, China, comprising the latest printhead test equipment and print process experimentation platforms. Utilising its own printheads, ink recirculation system and fluids, Xaar will collaborate with leading local electronics companies to achieve synergy across the industry supply chain.
VC Investors Eye European B2B Software Firms
In the past week, venture capital (VC) investors have been focused on European software developers. London-based VC firm One Peak announced on Tuesday (Dec. 6) that it had closed its third fund dedicated to growth-stage business-to-business (B2B) software companies in Europe and Israel. With a hard cap of $1 billion,...
