ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Christian McCaffrey honors girlfriend Olivia Culpo after 49ers win: ‘With me through it all’

Christian McCaffrey is thankful for his biggest supporter. On Monday, one day after the 49ers destroyed the Buccaneers, 35-7, the Pro Bowl running back posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to his longtime girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum Olivia Culpo. “With Me Through It All,” the 26-year-old McCaffrey captioned the video. In the video, Culpo — who has been dating the NFL star for more than three years — is seen embracing McCaffrey on the field at Levi’s Stadium, where the running back turned in a two-touchdown performance in rookie quarterback Brock Purdy’s first start. It’s been a roller-coaster season for McCaffrey, who was traded...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 14: Former Vols' stats

Week 14 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded. The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Week 15 games will be contested Dec. 14-19. Each week, Vols Wire looks...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy